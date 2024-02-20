You can’t make people you know in real life but you can craft the next best thing: a BFF. Ok, so it may not be your best friend but it’s close enough! Find out below how to make Best Friend in Infinite Craft and what other recipes you can use it in.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Best Friend in Infinite Craft

Best Friend is crafted by adding Friendship to Friendship. This seems simple but the way we reached it took us on quite a journey! From the basic elements of Water, Wind, and Earth to Kings, Palaces, and Castles and then finally to The Hobbit, Legolas, and Frodo. A fantastical path to Friendship!

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

Check out how we got there by following the steps below:

Water + Wind = Wave Wave + Earth = Sand Sand + Sand = Desert Wind + Earth = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Planet + Desert = Mars Wave + Water = Tsunami Tsunami + Water = Ocean Ocean + Ocean = Sea Sea + Mars = Venus Venus + Mars = Love Earth + Water = Plant Fire + Water = Steam Steam + Water = Cloud Cloud + Water = Rain Plant + Plant = Tree Tree + Tree = Forest Forest + Rain = Rainforest Rainforest + Plant = Oxygen Fire + Earth = Lava Lava + Water = Stone Stone + Earth = Rock Rock + Oxygen = Metal Sand + Fire = Glass Glass + Glass = Window Window + Glass = House Metal + Rock = Sword House + Sword = Castle Castle + Castle = Palace Palace + Castle = Kingdom Kingdom + Castle = King Love + Love = Heart Heart + Metal = Ring Ring + King = Lord of the Rings Lord of the Rings + House = Hobbit Hobbit + Lord of the Rings = Frodo Lord of the Rings + Sword = Aragorn Aragorn + Love = Arwen Arwen + Ring = Elf Elf + Lord of the Rings = Legolas Legolas + Frodo = Friendship Friendship + Friendship = Best Friend

How to Use Best Friend in Infinite Craft

Now you can discover who everyone’s Best Friend is by using that element combined with others. Here is what we have found so far:

Best Friend + Frodo = Samwise

Best Friend + Cat = Dog

Best Friend + Star Trek = Spock

Best Friend + Teenager = BFF

Best Friend + Satan = Best Fiend

Best Friend + Oxygen = Bestie

Best Friend + Ghostbusters = Slimer

Bestie + Bestie = Besties

Besties + Besties = BFFs

Frodo + Besties = Fellowship (of course)

Now you can take your Best Friend and discover so much more in Infinite Craft!