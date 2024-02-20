Guides

How to Make Best Friend in Infinite Craft

Besties!

infinite craft best friend
Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

You can’t make people you know in real life but you can craft the next best thing: a BFF. Ok, so it may not be your best friend but it’s close enough! Find out below how to make Best Friend in Infinite Craft and what other recipes you can use it in.

How to Get Best Friend in Infinite Craft

Best Friend is crafted by adding Friendship to Friendship. This seems simple but the way we reached it took us on quite a journey! From the basic elements of Water, Wind, and Earth to Kings, Palaces, and Castles and then finally to The Hobbit, Legolas, and Frodo. A fantastical path to Friendship!

best friend infinite craft
Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

Check out how we got there by following the steps below:

  1. Water + Wind = Wave
  2. Wave + Earth = Sand
  3. Sand + Sand = Desert
  4. Wind + Earth = Dust
  5. Dust + Earth = Planet
  6. Planet + Desert = Mars
  7. Wave + Water = Tsunami
  8. Tsunami + Water = Ocean
  9. Ocean + Ocean = Sea
  10. Sea + Mars = Venus
  11. Venus + Mars = Love
  12. Earth + Water = Plant
  13. Fire + Water = Steam
  14. Steam + Water = Cloud
  15. Cloud + Water = Rain
  16. Plant + Plant = Tree
  17. Tree + Tree = Forest
  18. Forest + Rain = Rainforest
  19. Rainforest + Plant = Oxygen
  20. Fire + Earth = Lava
  21. Lava + Water = Stone
  22. Stone + Earth = Rock
  23. Rock + Oxygen = Metal
  24. Sand + Fire = Glass
  25. Glass + Glass = Window
  26. Window + Glass = House
  27. Metal + Rock = Sword
  28. House + Sword = Castle
  29. Castle + Castle = Palace
  30. Palace + Castle = Kingdom
  31. Kingdom + Castle = King
  32. Love + Love = Heart
  33. Heart + Metal = Ring
  34. Ring + King = Lord of the Rings
  35. Lord of the Rings + House = Hobbit
  36. Hobbit + Lord of the Rings = Frodo
  37. Lord of the Rings + Sword = Aragorn
  38. Aragorn + Love = Arwen
  39. Arwen + Ring = Elf
  40. Elf + Lord of the Rings = Legolas
  41. Legolas + Frodo = Friendship
  42. Friendship + Friendship = Best Friend

How to Use Best Friend in Infinite Craft

Now you can discover who everyone’s Best Friend is by using that element combined with others. Here is what we have found so far:

  • Best Friend + Frodo = Samwise
  • Best Friend + Cat = Dog
  • Best Friend + Star Trek = Spock
  • Best Friend + Teenager = BFF
  • Best Friend + Satan = Best Fiend
  • Best Friend + Oxygen = Bestie
  • Best Friend + Ghostbusters = Slimer
  • Bestie + Bestie = Besties
  • Besties + Besties = BFFs
  • Frodo + Besties = Fellowship (of course)

Now you can take your Best Friend and discover so much more in Infinite Craft!

