You can’t make people you know in real life but you can craft the next best thing: a BFF. Ok, so it may not be your best friend but it’s close enough! Find out below how to make Best Friend in Infinite Craft and what other recipes you can use it in.
How to Get Best Friend in Infinite Craft
Best Friend is crafted by adding Friendship to Friendship. This seems simple but the way we reached it took us on quite a journey! From the basic elements of Water, Wind, and Earth to Kings, Palaces, and Castles and then finally to The Hobbit, Legolas, and Frodo. A fantastical path to Friendship!
Check out how we got there by following the steps below:
- Water + Wind = Wave
- Wave + Earth = Sand
- Sand + Sand = Desert
- Wind + Earth = Dust
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Planet + Desert = Mars
- Wave + Water = Tsunami
- Tsunami + Water = Ocean
- Ocean + Ocean = Sea
- Sea + Mars = Venus
- Venus + Mars = Love
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Steam + Water = Cloud
- Cloud + Water = Rain
- Plant + Plant = Tree
- Tree + Tree = Forest
- Forest + Rain = Rainforest
- Rainforest + Plant = Oxygen
- Fire + Earth = Lava
- Lava + Water = Stone
- Stone + Earth = Rock
- Rock + Oxygen = Metal
- Sand + Fire = Glass
- Glass + Glass = Window
- Window + Glass = House
- Metal + Rock = Sword
- House + Sword = Castle
- Castle + Castle = Palace
- Palace + Castle = Kingdom
- Kingdom + Castle = King
- Love + Love = Heart
- Heart + Metal = Ring
- Ring + King = Lord of the Rings
- Lord of the Rings + House = Hobbit
- Hobbit + Lord of the Rings = Frodo
- Lord of the Rings + Sword = Aragorn
- Aragorn + Love = Arwen
- Arwen + Ring = Elf
- Elf + Lord of the Rings = Legolas
- Legolas + Frodo = Friendship
- Friendship + Friendship = Best Friend
How to Use Best Friend in Infinite Craft
Now you can discover who everyone’s Best Friend is by using that element combined with others. Here is what we have found so far:
- Best Friend + Frodo = Samwise
- Best Friend + Cat = Dog
- Best Friend + Star Trek = Spock
- Best Friend + Teenager = BFF
- Best Friend + Satan = Best Fiend
- Best Friend + Oxygen = Bestie
- Best Friend + Ghostbusters = Slimer
- Bestie + Bestie = Besties
- Besties + Besties = BFFs
- Frodo + Besties = Fellowship (of course)
Now you can take your Best Friend and discover so much more in Infinite Craft!