Read on to find out how to make Venus in Infinite Craft. As you have probably guessed by now, you can make an astounding amount of things in Infinite Craft. Starting with four basic elements, you can begin to craft everything from trees to Star Wars and beyond! If you want to create planets (and Gods!) such as Venus, we have exactly what you need.

How to Get Venus in Infinite Craft

Venus is both a planet and a god, so there are probably a few ways to make it in Infinite Craft. We discovered one particularly straightforward path to get Venus by adding Fog to Planet. Follow the steps below to see exactly how this process goes:

Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Fire + Wind = Smoke Smoke + Water = Fog Fog + Planet = Venus

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

You can also get Venus in Infinite Craft by adding Planet to Love. This process is much longer, but you may find that you can craft many more interesting and useful things as you explore this path:

Wind + Earth = Dust Dust + Wind = Sandstorm Sandstorm + Planet = Mars Mars + Earth = Life Life + Dust = Human Human + Human = Family Family + Human = Baby Baby + Baby = Child Child + Baby = Teenager Teenager + Teenager = Love Love + Planet = Venus

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

Once you have Planet and Venus there are all sorts of elements you can craft including any of the following combinations:

Planet + Sandstorm = Mars

Planet + Hot = Mercury

Planet + Sins = Pluto

Planet + Cyclone = Jupiter

Venus + Water = Aphrodite

Venus + Viking = Valkyrie

Venus + Love = Cupid

Venus + Comic Book = Wonder Woman

See how many combinations you can create out of Planet and Venus! Who knows where it might lead you. Since exploring with these planetary elements we have discovered Cat and Curiosity which, when combined, make Catastrophe! The possibilities are seemingly endless.