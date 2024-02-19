It looks like miracles do happen… at least they do in Infinite Craft! If you combine just the right elements you can have your very own immaculate conception. Find out below how to make Jesus in Infinite Craft.

How to Get Jesus in Infinite Craft

To make Jesus in Infinite Craft, you need to combine God + Baby.

Jesus is one of many people you can make in Infinite Craft. There are many reasons why you might want to make Jesus in Infinite Craft. The name is popular in South America, plus he’s pretty well-known in religious circles. The process to get to Jesus is a bit of a lengthy one, but it does uncover a few useful elements as you go such as Rainbow, Hope, and God! First of all, you need to create Hope. Here are the steps to Hope in Infinite Craft:

Earth + Fire = Lava Lava + Earth = Stone Stone + Lava = Obsidian Obsidian + Steam (Water + Fire) = Glass Glass + Fire = Lens Lens + Fire = Magnifying Glass Steam + Water = Cloud Cloud + Water = Rain Rain + Magnifying Glass = Rainbow Rainbow + Obama = Hope

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

Next up, we can use the element of Hope in the next process to make Mr Jesus H. Christ. Follow the steps below to continue this journey to find Jesus:

Hope + Hope = Faith Faith + Faith = Belief Belief + Faith = Religion Religion + War = Crusade Crusade + Man = Knight Knight + Knight = Castle Castle + Palace = Kingdom Kingdom + Castle = King King + Heaven = God God + Baby = Jesus

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

Now you have Jesus in your element list you can start crafting all sorts of interesting and ridiculous things. What happens if you add Jesus to Baby? Well, Christmas of course! And how about Optimus Prime + Jesus? Optimus Christ! If you wanted just the word Christ on its own, add Jesus to Love. The possibilities are endless in Infinite Craft.