It looks like miracles do happen… at least they do in Infinite Craft! If you combine just the right elements you can have your very own immaculate conception. Find out below how to make Jesus in Infinite Craft.
How to Get Jesus in Infinite Craft
To make Jesus in Infinite Craft, you need to combine God + Baby.
Jesus is one of many people you can make in Infinite Craft. There are many reasons why you might want to make Jesus in Infinite Craft. The name is popular in South America, plus he’s pretty well-known in religious circles. The process to get to Jesus is a bit of a lengthy one, but it does uncover a few useful elements as you go such as Rainbow, Hope, and God! First of all, you need to create Hope. Here are the steps to Hope in Infinite Craft:
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Lava + Earth = Stone
- Stone + Lava = Obsidian
- Obsidian + Steam (Water + Fire) = Glass
- Glass + Fire = Lens
- Lens + Fire = Magnifying Glass
- Steam + Water = Cloud
- Cloud + Water = Rain
- Rain + Magnifying Glass = Rainbow
- Rainbow + Obama = Hope
Next up, we can use the element of Hope in the next process to make Mr Jesus H. Christ. Follow the steps below to continue this journey to find Jesus:
- Hope + Hope = Faith
- Faith + Faith = Belief
- Belief + Faith = Religion
- Religion + War = Crusade
- Crusade + Man = Knight
- Knight + Knight = Castle
- Castle + Palace = Kingdom
- Kingdom + Castle = King
- King + Heaven = God
- God + Baby = Jesus
Now you have Jesus in your element list you can start crafting all sorts of interesting and ridiculous things. What happens if you add Jesus to Baby? Well, Christmas of course! And how about Optimus Prime + Jesus? Optimus Christ! If you wanted just the word Christ on its own, add Jesus to Love. The possibilities are endless in Infinite Craft.