As the game suggests, there is an infinite number of possible combinations in Infinite Craft. From rocks to weather and far beyond into more philosophical concepts, playing god has never been so addictive. As we are now the overlord of an ever-expanding universe can we create people? Read on to find out how to make people in Infinite Craft!

Recommended Videos

Can You Make People in Infinite Craft?

It is entirely possible to make different people in Infinite Craft. Not only can you craft fictional beings like Peter Griffin and Batman, but you can craft your very own Obama or Arnold Schwarzenegger. The only thing is, we haven’t found the actual word ‘People’ just yet. We have found ‘Human’, ‘Life’, and ‘Man’ but no ‘People’.

If and when we do manage to craft ‘People’, you will be the first to know! Meanwhile, try it out for yourself by perhaps starting with crafting ‘Human’:

Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Planet + Mist (Fire + Water) = Venus Venus + Mud (Water + Earth) = Adam Venus + Adam = Eve Eve + Adam = Human

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

With ‘Human’ comes many possibilities, including crafting real people. One of the easiest is former American President Barack Obama:

Human + Human = Family Family + Family = Village Village + Village = Town Town + Town = City City + City = Metropolis Metropolis + Metropolis = Megalopolis Megalopolis + Human = Politician Politician + Human = President President + Human = Obama

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

Combine Human + a random element to see who you can craft! We also found actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger through a random Human > Earth > Alien> Space > UFO > Future > Terminator pipeline. Here are some other people we have discovered:

Viking + Thunder = Thor

Time Travel + Politician = Abraham Lincoln

Whale + Vase = Ariel

Captain + Pirate = Captain Hook

TARDIS + Time Travel = Doctor Who

God + Angel = Jesus

Although we have yet to discover the word ‘People’, we have been enjoying seeing what crazy combinations can be found. If you are lucky you will be the very first person to craft a specific combination and be awarded with a First Discovery award! Here at Twinfinite, we are still coming up with the most elaborate First Discoveries as we craft out of the seemingly infinite possibilities.