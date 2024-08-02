Pull a Sword Official Image
Pull a Sword Codes (August 2024)

With Pull a Sword codes, you can get to the top of the leaderboard!
Checked for the latest codes!

You are not King Arthur with the Excalibur. You are so much more than that fraud. You can pull so many more swords from stones—from magma even. However, that won’t be an easy task, but with Pull a Sword codes, you may succeed.

Pull a Sword Codes List

Active Pull a Sword  Codes

  • i2perfectcode1: 1 Mega Potion (New)
  • Newi2code12: 1 Mega Potion (New)

Expired Pull a Sword Codes

  • 3MPARTYEVENT
  • AXIOMUPD
  • PROFILEUPD
  • K123456789C
  • K123456789B
  • K123456789A
  • buff2big
  • opgiftfromme
  • giftfromme23
  • giftfromme1
  • NEWEVENTCODEA2
  • K123456789D
  • potioncode542
  • xFrozenCodeB24
  • xFrozenDominus
  • halloweenparty2023
  • code900
  • KingCode4321
  • KingCode1234
  • xfrozencodea
  • ytcode24690
  • A39B2456BBBC
  • new21potion
  • code492n
  • likedog2
  • newcode48
  • ghostydog4
  • likecat
  • halloweenluck
  • eventhalloween
  • PotionCode4721
  • winpotion99995
  • HelpForYo23456
  • NewPotionCode248
  • RELEASE
  • ytopcode91
  • twcode1

How to Redeem Codes in Pull a Sword

If you want to redeem Pull a Sword codes, follow these easy steps below:

Pull a Sword How to redeem codes
  1. Open Pull a Sword on Roblox.
  2. Press either of the Codes buttons on the right side of the screen.
  3. Enter a code in the Enter Code text box.
  4. Hit Verify and receive your goodies.

While you’re still here, check out our Sword Legends Codes and Sword Duels Codes articles if you want more freebies in your other Roblox experiences.

