Pull a Sword Codes (August 2024)

You are not King Arthur with the Excalibur. You are so much more than that fraud. You can pull so many more swords from stones—from magma even. However, that won’t be an easy task, but with Pull a Sword codes, you may succeed.

Pull a Sword Codes List

Active Pull a Sword Codes

i2perfectcode1 : 1 Mega Potion (New)

: 1 Mega Potion Newi2code12: 1 Mega Potion (New)

Expired Pull a Sword Codes

3MPARTYEVENT

AXIOMUPD

PROFILEUPD

K123456789C

K123456789B

K123456789A

buff2big

opgiftfromme

giftfromme23

giftfromme1

NEWEVENTCODEA2

K123456789D

potioncode542

xFrozenCodeB24

xFrozenDominus

halloweenparty2023

code900

KingCode4321

KingCode1234

xfrozencodea

ytcode24690

A39B2456BBBC

new21potion

code492n

likedog2

newcode48

ghostydog4

likecat

halloweenluck

eventhalloween

PotionCode4721

winpotion99995

HelpForYo23456

NewPotionCode248

RELEASE

ytopcode91

twcode1

How to Redeem Codes in Pull a Sword

If you want to redeem Pull a Sword codes, follow these easy steps below:

Open Pull a Sword on Roblox. Press either of the Codes buttons on the right side of the screen. Enter a code in the Enter Code text box. Hit Verify and receive your goodies.

