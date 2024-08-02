Pull a Sword Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 2, 2024
Checked for the latest codes!
You are not King Arthur with the Excalibur. You are so much more than that fraud. You can pull so many more swords from stones—from magma even. However, that won’t be an easy task, but with Pull a Sword codes, you may succeed.
Pull a Sword Codes List
Active Pull a Sword Codes
- i2perfectcode1: 1 Mega Potion (New)
- Newi2code12: 1 Mega Potion (New)
Expired Pull a Sword Codes
- 3MPARTYEVENT
- AXIOMUPD
- PROFILEUPD
- K123456789C
- K123456789B
- K123456789A
- buff2big
- opgiftfromme
- giftfromme23
- giftfromme1
- NEWEVENTCODEA2
- NEWEVENTCODEA2
- K123456789D
- potioncode542
- xFrozenCodeB24
- xFrozenDominus
- halloweenparty2023
- code900
- KingCode4321
- KingCode1234
- xfrozencodea
- ytcode24690
- A39B2456BBBC
- new21potion
- code492n
- likedog2
- newcode48
- ghostydog4
- likecat
- halloweenluck
- eventhalloween
- PotionCode4721
- winpotion99995
- HelpForYo23456
- NewPotionCode248
- RELEASE
- ytopcode91
- twcode1
How to Redeem Codes in Pull a Sword
If you want to redeem Pull a Sword codes, follow these easy steps below:
- Open Pull a Sword on Roblox.
- Press either of the Codes buttons on the right side of the screen.
- Enter a code in the Enter Code text box.
- Hit Verify and receive your goodies.
Published: Aug 2, 2024 06:17 am