Great Sword Simulator Codes (February 2024)

In this action-packed experience, you can become stronger by training, but if you’d like to speed things up, you should rely on codes. Great Sword Simulator codes give a bunch of useful potions and heroes so redeem them before they expire!

All Great Sword Simulator Codes List

Great Sword Simulator Codes (Working)

LIKES5000 – x1 Ultra Lucky Potion

– x1 Ultra Lucky Potion SURPRISE – x1 Donquixote

– x1 Donquixote LIKES10 – x1 Double Wins Potion

– x1 Double Wins Potion BETA – x1 Double Wins Potion

– x1 Double Wins Potion LIKES50 – x1 Double Power Potion

– x1 Double Power Potion LIKES100 – x1 Super Lucky Potion

– x1 Super Lucky Potion THANKYOU – x1 Luffy Hero

– x1 Luffy Hero LIKES500 – x1 Super Lucky Potion

– x1 Super Lucky Potion LIKES2000 – x1 Super Lucky Potion

Great Sword Simulator Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Great Sword Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Great Sword Simulator

Redeeming Great Sword Simulator codes is simple if you follow the steps below:

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Open Great Sword Simulator on Roblox. Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen. Input a working code into the text box. Click the green button to get your reward.

