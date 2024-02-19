Codes

Great Sword Simulator Codes (February 2024)

Redeem the Great Sword Simulator codes listed below and become stronger!

Great Sword Simulator promo image
Image via BlockMaker

In this action-packed experience, you can become stronger by training, but if you’d like to speed things up, you should rely on codes. Great Sword Simulator codes give a bunch of useful potions and heroes so redeem them before they expire!

All Great Sword Simulator Codes List

Great Sword Simulator Codes (Working)

  • LIKES5000 – x1 Ultra Lucky Potion
  • SURPRISE – x1 Donquixote
  • LIKES10 – x1 Double Wins Potion
  • BETA – x1 Double Wins Potion
  • LIKES50 – x1 Double Power Potion
  • LIKES100 – x1 Super Lucky Potion
  • THANKYOU – x1 Luffy Hero
  • LIKES500 – x1 Super Lucky Potion
  • LIKES2000 – x1 Super Lucky Potion

Great Sword Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Great Sword Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Great Sword Simulator

Redeeming Great Sword Simulator codes is simple if you follow the steps below:

How to redeem codes in Great Sword Simulator
Screenshot by Twinfinite
  1. Open Great Sword Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen.
  3. Input a working code into the text box.
  4. Click the green button to get your reward.

