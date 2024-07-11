Sword Duels Codes (July 2024)

After some Sword Duels codes? This fairly new Roblox game from Mega Motion is all about combat, fighting enemies in a range of arenas that alter the number of opponents you face and teammates alongside you. If you want to upgrade your skills fast and get better weapons, you’ll definitely want to redeem codes. Let’s get into it!

All Sword Duels Codes

Sword Duels Codes (Working)

RELEASE : 200 Jewels

: 200 Jewels NOWAY1K: Basic Pack and 500 Jewels

Sword Duels Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Sword Duels

The code redemption process in Sword Duels on Roblox is very straightforward. Even better, it works the same on mobile, PC, and console versions of the game. Here’s what to do:

Start playing Sword Duels by accessing it from the Roblox game page.

Press the Extras button with a star icon at the top-left of the HUD.

On the drop-down menu, select Codes.

Paste a code from our list into the text box and hit press the green magnifying glass icon to confirm it.

Check the pop-up message that appears for a list of your rewards!

How Do You Get More Sword Duels Codes?

Conveniently, the best place to find new coupons is the Sword Duel game page, linked above. The most recent codes are always included in the description, so you never need to scour elsewhere to grab them. There’s also a YouTube channel, Discord server, and X page to check out. Any of them could provide additional codes, too, so there’s no harm in checking in on them.

Of course, we’d also recommend bookmarking this page and checking back each time you play Sword Duels. We’ll keep tabs on all of these sources and update our list as and when we spot new codes. That way, you can save time and get straight into the freebies, instead of searching for them yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that the Sword Duels coupon you’re trying to redeem has expired. As a fairly new Roblox game, we don’t yet know the average shelf life for each code, though it can be hard to predict. Sometimes codes will disappear overnight, without any prior warning. There’s only one way to avoid missing out – redeeming each code the instant you spot it.

The only other thing to double-check is that when you’re inputting the code, you’re doing so exactly as it’s displayed on our list. If you miss even a single capital letter, special character, or number, you’ll probably get an error message.

