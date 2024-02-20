Guides

How to Make Police in Infinite Craft

Woop! Woop! that's the sound of the police!

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

Infinite Craft has a multitude of elements you can craft: from concepts and philosophies to people and animals, and everything in between. It should come as no surprise, then, when you learn you can craft the Police in Infinite Craft. Read on to find out how to make Police in Infinite Craft.

How to Get Police in Infinite Craft

To make Police in Infinite Craft, combine 911 and Pig.

Police can probably be crafted from a few elements, but the one we discovered first was slightly controversial. The steps below will show you the exact path to take to get to that result. First, we have to make Pig:

How to Make Pig in Infinite Craft

  1. Water + Water = Lake
  2. Lake + Lake = Ocean
  3. Wind + Wind = Tornado
  4. Tornado + Ocean = Tsunami
  5. Time Machine + Dragon = Dinosaur
  6. Dinosaur + Dinosaur = Egg
  7. Egg + Egg = Bird
  8. Bird + Egg = Omelette
  9. Water + Fire = Steam
  10. Steam + Steam = Cloud
  11. Cloud + Steam = Rain
  12. Rain + Rain = Rainbow
  13. Rainbow + Mud = Pig

Now you have Pig on your list we can move on to making 911 as the next ingredient.

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

How to Make 911 in Infinite Craft

  1. Water + Earth = Plant
  2. Plant + Earth = Tree
  3. Tree + Tree = Forest
  4. Forest + Tree = Paper
  5. Paper + Paper = Book
  6. Book + Paper = Library
  7. Library + Paper = Paper Airplane
  8. Paper + Paper Airplane = Plane
  9. Fire + Wood = Campfire
  10. Campfire + Library = Story
  11. Story + Plane = Skyscraper
  12. Skyscraper + Plane = Crash
  13. Skyscraper + Crash = Terrorist
  14. Terrorist + Skyscraper = 911
  15. 911 + Pig = Police

With Police, you can craft a bunch of other elements:

  • Police + Police = Police Station
  • Police + Police Station = Jail
  • Police + Jail = Prison
  • Police + Weed = Bust
  • Police + Statue = Robocop
  • Police + Robocop = Judge Dredd
  • Police + Metropolis = Gotham
  • Police + Family = Mafia

As you can see, you can use different elements to add to the Police and create a whole other host of possibilities and avenues to explore. See what crazy combinations you can discover in Infinite Craft!

