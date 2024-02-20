Infinite Craft has a multitude of elements you can craft: from concepts and philosophies to people and animals, and everything in between. It should come as no surprise, then, when you learn you can craft the Police in Infinite Craft. Read on to find out how to make Police in Infinite Craft.

How to Get Police in Infinite Craft

To make Police in Infinite Craft, combine 911 and Pig.

Police can probably be crafted from a few elements, but the one we discovered first was slightly controversial. The steps below will show you the exact path to take to get to that result. First, we have to make Pig:

How to Make Pig in Infinite Craft

Water + Water = Lake Lake + Lake = Ocean Wind + Wind = Tornado Tornado + Ocean = Tsunami Time Machine + Dragon = Dinosaur Dinosaur + Dinosaur = Egg Egg + Egg = Bird Bird + Egg = Omelette Water + Fire = Steam Steam + Steam = Cloud Cloud + Steam = Rain Rain + Rain = Rainbow Rainbow + Mud = Pig

Now you have Pig on your list we can move on to making 911 as the next ingredient.

How to Make 911 in Infinite Craft

Water + Earth = Plant Plant + Earth = Tree Tree + Tree = Forest Forest + Tree = Paper Paper + Paper = Book Book + Paper = Library Library + Paper = Paper Airplane Paper + Paper Airplane = Plane Fire + Wood = Campfire Campfire + Library = Story Story + Plane = Skyscraper Skyscraper + Plane = Crash Skyscraper + Crash = Terrorist Terrorist + Skyscraper = 911 911 + Pig = Police

With Police, you can craft a bunch of other elements:

Police + Police = Police Station

Police + Police Station = Jail

Police + Jail = Prison

Police + Weed = Bust

Police + Statue = Robocop

Police + Robocop = Judge Dredd

Police + Metropolis = Gotham

Police + Family = Mafia

As you can see, you can use different elements to add to the Police and create a whole other host of possibilities and avenues to explore. See what crazy combinations you can discover in Infinite Craft!