Infinite Craft has a multitude of elements you can craft: from concepts and philosophies to people and animals, and everything in between. It should come as no surprise, then, when you learn you can craft the Police in Infinite Craft. Read on to find out how to make Police in Infinite Craft.
How to Get Police in Infinite Craft
To make Police in Infinite Craft, combine 911 and Pig.
Police can probably be crafted from a few elements, but the one we discovered first was slightly controversial. The steps below will show you the exact path to take to get to that result. First, we have to make Pig:
How to Make Pig in Infinite Craft
- Water + Water = Lake
- Lake + Lake = Ocean
- Wind + Wind = Tornado
- Tornado + Ocean = Tsunami
- Time Machine + Dragon = Dinosaur
- Dinosaur + Dinosaur = Egg
- Egg + Egg = Bird
- Bird + Egg = Omelette
- Water + Fire = Steam
- Steam + Steam = Cloud
- Cloud + Steam = Rain
- Rain + Rain = Rainbow
- Rainbow + Mud = Pig
Now you have Pig on your list we can move on to making 911 as the next ingredient.
How to Make 911 in Infinite Craft
- Water + Earth = Plant
- Plant + Earth = Tree
- Tree + Tree = Forest
- Forest + Tree = Paper
- Paper + Paper = Book
- Book + Paper = Library
- Library + Paper = Paper Airplane
- Paper + Paper Airplane = Plane
- Fire + Wood = Campfire
- Campfire + Library = Story
- Story + Plane = Skyscraper
- Skyscraper + Plane = Crash
- Skyscraper + Crash = Terrorist
- Terrorist + Skyscraper = 911
- 911 + Pig = Police
With Police, you can craft a bunch of other elements:
- Police + Police = Police Station
- Police + Police Station = Jail
- Police + Jail = Prison
- Police + Weed = Bust
- Police + Statue = Robocop
- Police + Robocop = Judge Dredd
- Police + Metropolis = Gotham
- Police + Family = Mafia
As you can see, you can use different elements to add to the Police and create a whole other host of possibilities and avenues to explore. See what crazy combinations you can discover in Infinite Craft!