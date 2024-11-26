Haikyuu Touch the Dream Tier List (November 2024)

There are four schools and eight main characters in the global release of Haikyuu Touch the Dream. But each player has multiple forms, which focus on different volleyball skills. In this guide, we’ll provide you with a Haikyuu Touch the Dream tier list, including the strengths and weaknesses of each player.

Best Characters Tier List in Haikyuu Touch the Dream

Rankings Characters S Toru Oikawa, Aonu Takanobu A Kuroo Tetsuro, Tobio Kageyama, Shoyo Hinata B Hajime Iwaizumi, Kozume Kenma, Kenji Futakuchi

S-Tier Characters

Toru Oikawa

Image Source: Dayamonz

Team : Aoba Johsai

: Aoba Johsai Position: S (Setter)

Almost every version of Oikawa performs exceptionally well, even the default one. His overall stats and power are particularly high, and his blocks are easy to use. The Vacation form allows him to heal his team’s buffers, such as Hinata.

If you roll Xmas Oikawa, you’ll be able to buff yourself without the assistance of other teammates. But the best version for the Aoba Johsai team formation would be Uniform Oikawa, as he has support skills, which can enhance the success rate of his teammates’ attacks.

Aonu Takanobu

Image Source: Dayamonz

Team : Date Kogyo

: Date Kogyo Position: MB (Middle Blocker)

Takanobu is by far the strongest blocker in the game, with an overwhelmingly high blocking rate. He also synergizes with Hinata, which is a rare cross-school combo in Haikyuu Touch the Dream. It’s also very easy to use him in the front row, having a wide range of attack skills.

When it comes to defensive abilities, Takanobu is also better than both Tetsuro and Hinata, although either one could be well-utilized at different positions.

A-Tier Characters

Kuroo Tetsuro

Image Source: Dayamonz

Team : Nekoma

: Nekoma Position: MB (Middle Blocker)

Uniform Tetsuro has also been significantly buffed for the global release of Haikyuu Touch the Dream. Of course, his blocking is his strongest feat, but he can be used practically in any position.

His Camping form can be especially useful if you’re looking for strong support, although he loses his unique blocking skills. But since he has various debuff abilities, Tetsuro would be an excellent choice for Dream Matches mode.

Tobio Kageyama

Image Source: Dayamonz

Team : Karasuno

: Karasuno Position: S (Setter)

In the original Japanese version of Haikyuu Touch the Dream, Kageyama would easily be the S-tier character. But in the global release, his receiving ability has been nerfed. However, all of his tossing abilities have stayed unchanged and are still very strong.

If you want your Karasuno formations to be really strong, then you simply have to combine Kageyama with such players as Hinata, or the team may underperform.

Shoyo Hinata

Image Source: Dayamonz

Team : Karasuno

: Karasuno Position: MB (Middle Blocker)

Hinata and Kageyama are like the two sides of the same coin; they work much better together than separately. Hinata’s good at both defense and offense, and he’s got a unique block skill. When combined with Kageyama, he can use back attacks that are extremely effective against low receivers.

If you play him separately from Kageyama, you’ll immediately notice how his attack power dwindles, which is the main reason why Shoyo isn’t the top-tier character just yet.

B-Tier Characters

Hajime Iwaizumi

Image Source: Dayamonz

Team : Aoba Johsai

: Aoba Johsai Position: WS (Wing Spiker)

Even though Iwaizumi has no blocking skill, his defense buff rate and high spikes are impressive. If you want to use Iwaizumi in the front row and block, then Airsoft form will do the job. However, in that case, his serve performance will decrease.

His Uniform mode may not have the best attack power, but his defense really shines. For a well-rounded formation, pair him up with Oikawa.

Kozume Kenma

Image Source: Dayamonz

Team : Nekoma

: Nekoma Position: S (Setter)

Kenma is primarily a stat buffer and a stamina supporter. The Spy form of Kenma has a unique serve ability, which allows him to deceive low receivers. Additionally, his tossing ability is excellent, allowing him to toss the volleyball to the front row of the court.

Unfortunately, for a Nekoma player, his attack power is very low, and he simply must be combined with Kuroo.

Kenji Futakuchi

Image Source: Dayamonz

Team : Date Kogyo

: Date Kogyo Position: WS (Wing Spiker)

Futakuchi is an all-round attacker and defender with good blocking abilities. His Armor form can also serve as a debuffer for the team, allowing him to reduce the opponent’s defense and stamina. But there isn’t one particular skill that he excels in, making him a simply well-balanced player who can easily fill an empty niche in your formation.

