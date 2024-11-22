King Arthur: Legends Rise Tier List (November 2024)

There are 16 heroes at the launch of King Arthur: Legends Rise. Each hero comes with a set of skills and traits that are designed for specific environments and areas. Here, we’ll provide you with a tier list of the best characters in King Arthur: Legends Rise, including their strengths and weaknesses.

Best Characters Tier List in King Arthur: Legends Rise

Ranking Character Name S Bedivere, Arthur (Chivalry 8) A Merlin, Lancelot, Morgan B Tristan, Guinevere, Gawain

S-Tier Characters

Bedivere

Role : Attack

: Attack Type : Crow

: Crow Environment: Squall

Bedievere is the most intimidating legendary attacker in the game, especially if you can equip him with the Wasted Tears legendary spear. This hero has a fantastic Dominant Position passive skill, which attacks enemies and ignores 20% of their defense stat, which practically guarantees critical hit damage.

Bedivere’s strongest relic is definitely Frost, which is the most powerful relic in the game in terms of sheer damage.

Arthur

Role : Attack

: Attack Type : Bull

: Bull Environment: Day

Arthur, the game’s main protagonist and the best rare character, can easily compete with some of the toughest legendaries in terms of strength and attack power as soon as he reaches Chivalry Level 8.

Being a bull character, Arthur automatically boosts the accuracy of all of his effect abilities. To make him even more offense-centric, be sure to equip him with the Excalibur sword, which will allow him to defeat even the largest and strongest of bosses. Arthur is also an excellent team leader who can buff his allies and serve as a tank of the party if needed.

A-Tier Characters

Merlin

Role : Support

: Support Type : Steed

: Steed Environment: Day

Merlin is by far the best supporter in the game, who can efficiently buff his party’s stats whenever needed. Once you get him, it’s undeniable that he’ll be a part of every squad you make. The current set that many players run includes Bedivere, Morgan, and Merlin. Three of these can easily take down any boss, even the infamous Crom Cruach.

Lancelot

Role : Control

: Control Type : Steed

: Steed Environment: Rain

Lancelot is a master of crowd control who also possesses a whole slew of effect resistances. This powerful combo allows him to deal with waves of enemies, especially in situations when your party gets surrounded. But there are a few areas where he may not perform up to par, such as Aldri, Penveid, and Apolleia.

Morgan

Role : Control

: Control Type : Serpent

: Serpent Environment: Night

Morgan has incredibly powerful fire AOE attacks that could wreak havoc in almost every area except Gorgos (for that one you’ll need Lancelot). But since she’s of the Serpent type, she can buff the speed of your team’s attacks, which can be crucial during edgy battles.

Another good part about Morgan is that you can get her after ten pulls with an almost 100% guarantee, so keep trying and she’ll be there for you soon enough.

B-Tier Characters

Tristan

Role : Attack

: Attack Type : Stag

: Stag Environment: Rain

Tristan is the game’s free legendary hero, who’s actually pretty good at slowing down enemies. Note that his ability becomes especially useful during boss fights, when you can stack it over and over again, assisting your party immensely. But sooner or later, you’ll want to change him for somebody much more powerful, such as Bedivere.

Guinevere

Role : Defense

: Defense Type : Hound

: Hound Environment: Squall

Guinevere, although primarily a defensive hero, can actually do so much more. One of her best traits is the ability to debuff enemies and bosses, which is a huge feat. She can also remove enemy shields in an instant, exposing them to your party’s attacks. Lastly, if you encounter a boss with strong control abilities, Guinevere will actually be able to stop them for a short while, letting your team reposition.

Gawain

Role : Attack

: Attack Type : Bull

: Bull Environment: Heat

Gawain has some very strong AOE attacks for a pure attacker, which is typically a control’s trait.

This hero can be especially useful inside the Forbidden Dungeon, where his skills will come in handy. The reason is that he performs equally well in all three environments: fire, frost, and wind. Even such powerful dungeon runners as Morgan and Guinivere can’t boast with such luck.

