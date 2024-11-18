Rise of Kittens Tier List (November 2024)

Legendary heroes have been transformed into furry felines and must fight alongside other warrior cats to secure victory! Rise of Kittens is an idle RPG where you should use strategy to form the strongest team possible. Check which heroes to level up and add to the team in our Rise of Kittens tier list.

Rise of Kittens Best Heroes Tier List

Summoning heroes in Rise of Kittens is simple, but you must know who to level up first. Each hero has their own strengths and stats, so to help you figure out which kitten to spend silver on, we have a full tier list below. The heroes are sorted into tiers from the very best S tier to the weakest C tier.

Tier Heroes S Lü Bu, Alexander, Kaguya, Nobunaga, Poseidon, Caesar, Susanoo, Zhuang Zhou, Hades, Genghis Khan, Zhuge Liang, Guan Yu. A Cao Cao, Zhao Yun, Diaochan, Zhou Yu, Dian Wei, Pang De, We Zetian, Qn Seondeok, Cheon J.G, Xun You. B Matilda, Hanzo, Zhang Bao, Yi Sun-Sin. C Hanzo, Galahad, Tadakatsu, Kenshin, Rahu, Helen of Troy.

S Tier : The strongest Kittens. These are great for higher levels and tougher battles. It is worth spending your Silver on making sure these are ranked as high as possible to boost their stats.

: The strongest Kittens. These are great for higher levels and tougher battles. It is worth spending your Silver on making sure these are ranked as high as possible to boost their stats. A Tier : Decent hero Kittens. Worth using if there are no S Tier heroes available. Definitely worth spending Silver on leveling them up to make them even stronger.

: Decent hero Kittens. Worth using if there are no S Tier heroes available. Definitely worth spending Silver on leveling them up to make them even stronger. B Tier : Average Kitten heroes. Good fighters for early to mid stages. Worth leveling up a bit but only during the early stages and up to rank 4.

: Average Kitten heroes. Good fighters for early to mid stages. Worth leveling up a bit but only during the early stages and up to rank 4. C Tier: Weaker heroes. Fine to use at low levels but won’t be any good at advanced stages. Not worth spending any Silver on ranking up.

Best Heroes in Rise of Kittens

The two strongest heroes to unlock and upgrade in Rise of Kittens are Lü Bu and Alexander. They both have high ATK DMG and high HP, which means they can survive in battle longer while dealing huge damage to the enemy. It is worth leveling these heroes up as soon as you unlock them so you get to use each of their skills.

Hero Skills Lü Bu Heaven Splitter: Deals 123% ATK DMG to three random enemies. This power steals almost 10% of the enemy’s ATK for three turns. It also inflicts burning DMG over two turns.

Unrivaled: Boosts HP, ATK, Crit, and Block.

Supreme Overlord: Boosts basic attack by 75% to three enemies at random. Reduces that enemy’s attack by 6% and deals burning DMG.

The Unrivaled: Gives 75% chance of boosting HP equal to 100% of ATK for three turns, plus burning DMG. Alexander Divine Descendant: Deals 135% ATK DMG to four enemies. Also boosts DMG equal to 10% of max. HP, reduces ATK by 5% for two turns and inflicts debuffs. Deals 200% ATK DMG at the end of the turn, with an extra 60% chance of dealing an extra 180% ATK DMG.

Wise Courage: Boosts ATK, HP, Block, Control Immunity Rate and SPD.

Expedition Resolve: Occurs upon death. Gives 75% chance to mark all enemies and deal 100% DMG per turn until the enemy dies.

Invincible Offense: Gives 90% chance to mark four enemies at random and deal 200% ATK DMG.

