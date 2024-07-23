Hero Assemble: Epic Idle RPG Tier List (July 2024)

In Hero Assemble, being stuck on a certain stage or being unable to clear the next dungeon for days is a pretty common occurrence. Most often, that happens because you’re using suboptimal characters. Well, you won’t be doing that anymore once you are done going through our definitive Hero Assemble: Epic Idle RPG tier list.

Hero Assemble: Epic Idle RPG Tier List

S+ Tier Hero Assemble Units

Metallica Aria — Aria provides a massive DPS boost to your damage dealers, regardless of their faction. This makes her simply a must for high-tier content.

— Aria provides a massive DPS boost to your damage dealers, regardless of their faction. This makes her simply a must for high-tier content. Combat Robot Knight — Some of the strongest characters in Hero Assemble are Machines, and the DMG buff Robot Knight provides for them is simply invaluable. Plus, he can stun enemies with his skill. He is just really strong.

— Some of the strongest characters in Hero Assemble are Machines, and the DMG buff Robot Knight provides for them is simply invaluable. Plus, he can stun enemies with his skill. He is just really strong. Archmage Dodo — Dodo is the new OP support for Wizard teams. The invulnerability and the heals he provides are amazing for PvP. Plus, the passive ATK/HP buffs are also really good.

— Dodo is the new OP support for Wizard teams. The invulnerability and the heals he provides are amazing for PvP. Plus, the passive ATK/HP buffs are also really good. Demigod Asura — Asura is by far the best end-game Elemental DPS. He excels both in PvE and PvP, though getting dupes will take you a long time.

— Asura is by far the best end-game Elemental DPS. He excels both in PvE and PvP, though getting dupes will take you a long time. Nine Tailed Hana — Hana just might be the best boss killer in Hero Assemble because of the %HP damage on her skill. Plus, she doesn’t require star-ups to become useful.

— Hana just might be the best boss killer in Hero Assemble because of the %HP damage on her skill. Plus, she doesn’t require star-ups to become useful. Ancient Weapon King — AWK is a must for competitive PvP and is also good for other modes. Get the 50K% effect damage bonus from his transcendence, and he’ll be destroying everything.

S Tier Hero Assemble Units

Sophomoric Farmer Kain — Because of his skill, Kain is arguably the best farming hero in Hero Assemble. Plus, he is a Human/Wizard, and those two are in the top three strongest factions right now.

— Because of his skill, Kain is arguably the best farming hero in Hero Assemble. Plus, he is a Human/Wizard, and those two are in the top three strongest factions right now. Twinkle Twinkle Little Luna — Luna is one of the strongest DPSs in the game. Plus, her ability provides insane utility and can help you with farming.

— Luna is one of the strongest DPSs in the game. Plus, her ability provides insane utility and can help you with farming. Artist Lisa — Lisa is one of the top boss killers in Hero Assemble. The DoT damage she applies is just huge, and her 10-star passive and transcendence will make her even more OP. Plus, she is good for PvP because her poison is applied to multiple enemies.

— Lisa is one of the top boss killers in Hero Assemble. The DoT damage she applies is just huge, and her 10-star passive and transcendence will make her even more OP. Plus, she is good for PvP because her poison is applied to multiple enemies. K in Bayonet — Bayonet is one of the strongest Machine characters in Hero Assemble right now. He is great for all game modes, and his DPS is just huge.

— Bayonet is one of the strongest Machine characters in Hero Assemble right now. He is great for all game modes, and his DPS is just huge. Doomfist Vex — Together with AWK, Vex is the best mythical tank in the game right now. The invulnerability is simply OP for PvP, and his bossing/farming isn’t bad either.

— Together with AWK, Vex is the best mythical tank in the game right now. The invulnerability is simply OP for PvP, and his bossing/farming isn’t bad either. Pirate Queen Bella — Bella is probably the strongest character in Hero Assemble right now. She has transcendence synergies with other top-tier characters, great upgrade traits, and an insane skill that is OP both for PvP and bosses.

— Bella is probably the strongest character in Hero Assemble right now. She has transcendence synergies with other top-tier characters, great upgrade traits, and an insane skill that is OP both for PvP and bosses. Mecha Feline Lucy — Lucy is one of the top-tier Beast/Machine DPSs in Hero Assemble. Use her together with Robot Knight to get the most out of her.

— Lucy is one of the top-tier Beast/Machine DPSs in Hero Assemble. Use her together with Robot Knight to get the most out of her. Alchemist DraDra — DraDra is one of the few heroes who can virtually permanently apply debuffs to your enemies, and he can also heal allies. Also, he and Bella have a crazy good transcendence synergy you might want to go for.

— DraDra is one of the few heroes who can virtually permanently apply debuffs to your enemies, and he can also heal allies. Also, he and Bella have a crazy good transcendence synergy you might want to go for. Lucifer the Fallen — Lucifer is a strong DPS for Human teams that you can max out relatively early. You can also put him in the tower for that massive CD reduction.

— Lucifer is a strong DPS for Human teams that you can max out relatively early. You can also put him in the tower for that massive CD reduction. Money Maker Midas — Midas is the top-tier farming unit in Hero Assemble because of his gold-generating passive. Plus, he is good for PvP because he can easily one-shot most low-HP enemies.

— Midas is the top-tier farming unit in Hero Assemble because of his gold-generating passive. Plus, he is good for PvP because he can easily one-shot most low-HP enemies. Legendary Viking Dune — Of all heroes that you can’t get via normal summons, Viking Dune might be the most underwhelming one. His DPS is solid, but the fact that he only has Wizard as a race limits him.

A Tier Hero Assemble Units

Wind Rider Zephyr — Zephyr has solid DPS, CC, and the +1,000% ATK for Humans as his 10-star bonus. He is really great for any Human team.

— Zephyr has solid DPS, CC, and the +1,000% ATK for Humans as his 10-star bonus. He is really great for any Human team. Fancy Noa — Fancy Noa is basically a buffed version of regular Noa. He is one of the best DPSs you can use on Human teams. Plus, his synergy with Zephyr is really good.

— Fancy Noa is basically a buffed version of regular Noa. He is one of the best DPSs you can use on Human teams. Plus, his synergy with Zephyr is really good. Intern Angel Angelica — Angelica’s heals are great for dealing with bosses. However, she really shines in full Wizard squads once you upgrade her to 10 stars. The 1,000% ATK increase is crazy strong.

— Angelica’s heals are great for dealing with bosses. However, she really shines in full Wizard squads once you upgrade her to 10 stars. The 1,000% ATK increase is crazy strong. Stoner Max — Stoner Max is great at tanking and buffing his Elemental allies once you get him to 10 stars. He is simply a must for any Elemental squad.

— Stoner Max is great at tanking and buffing his Elemental allies once you get him to 10 stars. He is simply a must for any Elemental squad. Poison Elemental Look-E — Look-E is one of the best heroes you can have on the same squad as Dr. Vortex. He applies poison for 10s with his skill and has the same 100x damage boost on his 10-star trait.

— Look-E is one of the best heroes you can have on the same squad as Dr. Vortex. He applies poison for 10s with his skill and has the same 100x damage boost on his 10-star trait. Viking Warrior Rune — Rune is one of the best legendary DPSs for farming and arena. Plus, he is Human, which makes him really worth using in the current meta.

— Rune is one of the best legendary DPSs for farming and arena. Plus, he is Human, which makes him really worth using in the current meta. Ebony Flower Robin — Robin is one of the best boss killers in Hero Assemble who works well with other poison characters on the team.

— Robin is one of the best boss killers in Hero Assemble who works well with other poison characters on the team. Frostfist Dex — Dex can get bonuses both from the Wizard and Elemental factions, which are two of the three strongest in the game right now. Plus, he is a solid tank all around.

— Dex can get bonuses both from the Wizard and Elemental factions, which are two of the three strongest in the game right now. Plus, he is a solid tank all around. Rocky Mountain Chao Chao — Chao is a solid Beast DPS. However, almost all other legendaries are just straight-up better.

B Tier Hero Assemble Units

Thorny Rose — Rose has solid DPS and is a Wizard, making her great with Angelica on the team. Use her for those early to mid-game Wizard squads.

— Rose has solid DPS and is a Wizard, making her great with Angelica on the team. Use her for those early to mid-game Wizard squads. Machinist Eagleeye — Eagleeye is an upgraded version of Hawkeye. He deals more DMG and doesn’t need the 10-star bonus to apply burn, which is important if you want to run them with other Burn DPSs.

— Eagleeye is an upgraded version of Hawkeye. He deals more DMG and doesn’t need the 10-star bonus to apply burn, which is important if you want to run them with other Burn DPSs. Flaming Spirit Cook-E — Flaming Spirit is one of the best boss DPSs early on. Plus, he can give Bella an insane DPS boost through transcendence.

— Flaming Spirit is one of the best boss DPSs early on. Plus, he can give Bella an insane DPS boost through transcendence. No-Eye Hawkeye — Hawkeye is a respectable DPS for a common hero. He has an AoE attack and a very good 10-star upgrade that lets him apply DoT. Plus, putting him in the tower for more crit is really good.

— Hawkeye is a respectable DPS for a common hero. He has an AoE attack and a very good 10-star upgrade that lets him apply DoT. Plus, putting him in the tower for more crit is really good. Little Merman — Merman is basically Mook-E but with much more DPS and no slow. However, he falls off later in progression, and then you’ll probably be deploying him to the tower for more crit.

— Merman is basically Mook-E but with much more DPS and no slow. However, he falls off later in progression, and then you’ll probably be deploying him to the tower for more crit. Underpants Noah — Noah is basically a must for Guardian Tower deployment. Max him out as soon as possible. As an actual hero on your team, he isn’t that great.

— Noah is basically a must for Guardian Tower deployment. Max him out as soon as possible. As an actual hero on your team, he isn’t that great. Bust-Ghoster Ophilia — Ophilia’s stun can really come in clutch. Plus, her DPS isn’t half bad, either. However, you’ll probably only use her in the tower for that CD reduction.

C Tier Hero Assemble Units

Bao Bao in the Backyard — Bao Bao provides a boost to Beast teams. Also, even without his 10-star bonus, he is a pretty decent DPS.

— Bao Bao provides a boost to Beast teams. Also, even without his 10-star bonus, he is a pretty decent DPS. Albino in the Snow — Albino is another Beast hero you can roll with if you choose that race. His DPS is solid all around. However, not running Beasts and placing him in the tower is just better.

— Albino is another Beast hero you can roll with if you choose that race. His DPS is solid all around. However, not running Beasts and placing him in the tower is just better. Dr. Vortex — Because of his high poison DoT damage, Dr. Vortex is one of the best low-rarity heroes for dealing with bosses. Combine him with another poison character to keep that debuff on your enemies permanently.

— Because of his high poison DoT damage, Dr. Vortex is one of the best low-rarity heroes for dealing with bosses. Combine him with another poison character to keep that debuff on your enemies permanently. Rescue Ace Charlotte — Charlotte has an AoE stun and a very high DPS. You can effectively use him throughout the early/mid-game.

— Charlotte has an AoE stun and a very high DPS. You can effectively use him throughout the early/mid-game. Nesh Nancy — Nancy is a solid Wizard DPS. However, you’ll rarely use her once you get enough legendary and mythic heroes. Also, she has a potential synergy with Albino through transcendence.

— Nancy is a solid Wizard DPS. However, you’ll rarely use her once you get enough legendary and mythic heroes. Also, she has a potential synergy with Albino through transcendence. Fickle Drill — Fickle Drill is a bit better version of Wolfey, both in terms of stats and traits/skill.

D Tier Hero Assemble Units

Dual Wielding Jaden — Jaden is one of the less exciting uncommon heroes. His attack does have AoE, but his damage and upgrade passives are meh.

— Jaden is one of the less exciting uncommon heroes. His attack does have AoE, but his damage and upgrade passives are meh. Lone Wolfey — Wolfey is a solid beast hero. You’ll get plenty of his duplicates, and once you get him to 10 stars, that 100x damage boost on his skill is very neat.

— Wolfey is a solid beast hero. You’ll get plenty of his duplicates, and once you get him to 10 stars, that 100x damage boost on his skill is very neat. Tactical Doll Hoppers — Hoppers is a mediocre DPS hero you can use in the early game. Try to replace him ASAP. Also, put him in the tower for more hammer drops.

— Hoppers is a mediocre DPS hero you can use in the early game. Try to replace him ASAP. Also, put him in the tower for more hammer drops. Water Elemental Mook-E — Mook-E’s AoE slow can be useful against swarms. However, against bosses, it doesn’t matter much.

— Mook-E’s AoE slow can be useful against swarms. However, against bosses, it doesn’t matter much. Cleaning Robot Pawn — Pawn’s stun can be useful once you get him to 10 stars. However, having raw DPS or any other form of utility is straight-up better.

That does it for our Hero Assemble: Epic Idle RPG tier list. Now, you should have all the info you need to optimize your team and start progressing faster than ever before. Also, make sure to follow Twinfinite to stay up-to-date on the meta state in other popular mobile titles, including Ludus Merge Arena and Isekai Feast.

