Hero Assemble: Epic Idle RPG Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 11, 2024 We got some codes!

Hero Assemble, like other idle RPG games, will require you to spend weeks, if not months, grinding before you reach the end game, that’s unless you use coupons. Scroll down for the complete list of Hero Assemble: Epic Idle RPG codes, including instructions on how to claim them.

All Active Hero Assemble: Epic Idle RPG Codes

HEROBOX : Normal Random Chests x 50, Rare Random Chest, 4,000 Gems (New)

: Normal Random Chests x 50, Rare Random Chest, 4,000 Gems HEROSTART : Hero Summon Ticket x 50, Medal Summon Ticket x 50, Equipment Summon Ticket x 50 (New)

: Hero Summon Ticket x 50, Medal Summon Ticket x 50, Equipment Summon Ticket x 50 HELLOHERO: Hero Summon Ticket x 10, Medal Summon Ticket x 10, Equipment Summon Ticket x 10, Hero Soul Piece

Expired Hero Assemble: Epic Idle RPG Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Claim Codes in Hero Assemble: Epic Idle RPG

Image Source: CookApps via Twinfinite

Open Hero Assemble: Epic Idle RPG on your device. Open the drop-down menu on the right (three horizontal lines button). Click on Settings (cogwheel icon). Click on Coupon at the bottom. The game will open a new tab in your browser. Click on Verify next to your Player ID. Type or paste your coupon code into the input field. Press Apply to redeem the coupon. Go back to the game and open your Mail to receive the gifts. If they don’t load, click Refresh in the top right.

How to Get More Hero Assemble: Epic Idle RPG Codes

Currently, the only place where you can get more coupons is the official Hero Assemble Discord server. There, you can find not only coupon codes but guides on how to spend your currency, how to build your teams, what equipment is best, and more.

Anyway, that is all we have on Hero Assemble: Epic Idle RPG coupons for now. If you want to get freebies in other mobile titles, including Zero to Hero Pixel Saga, Zombies Boom, and Isekai Feast: Tales of Recipes, be sure to search the Codes section on our website.

