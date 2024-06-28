Heroes of Crown: Legends Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 28, 2024 We found some codes!

The easiest way of obtaining resources in Heroes of Crown: Legends is through codes. The only issue is that finding them all can take some time. Well, not really, as we did that already and sorted them in a neat list just below. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down and start redeeming them already!

All Active Heroes of Crown: Legends Codes

HOCDC8K : 10 Premium Recruit Tickets (New)

: 10 Premium Recruit Tickets DISCORD10K : 30 Premium Recruit Tickets (New)

: 30 Premium Recruit Tickets HOCOPENING : 10 Random 5☆ Shards, 100 Diamonds, Savage Beast 5☆ Hero

: 10 Random 5☆ Shards, 100 Diamonds, Savage Beast 5☆ Hero HOCCARNIVAL : 10 Random 5☆ Shards, 300 Diamonds

: 10 Random 5☆ Shards, 300 Diamonds HOCRECRUIT : 10 Premium Recruit Tickets

: 10 Premium Recruit Tickets HOCLAUNCH : Open Beta Boost Bundle

: Open Beta Boost Bundle HOC0612 : 10 Random 5☆ Shards, 200 Diamonds

: 10 Random 5☆ Shards, 200 Diamonds 1STWEEK : Lord of Artemis Future Agent Skin, 10 Random 5☆ Shards

: Lord of Artemis Future Agent Skin, 10 Random 5☆ Shards HOCDC : 10 Random 5☆ Shards, 200 Diamonds

: 10 Random 5☆ Shards, 200 Diamonds HOCFB : 10 Random 5☆ Shards, 200 Diamonds

: 10 Random 5☆ Shards, 200 Diamonds HERO777 : 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds, 50K EXP Potions

: 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds, 50K EXP Potions HERO888 : 10 Random 5☆ Shards, 300 Diamonds

: 10 Random 5☆ Shards, 300 Diamonds HERO999 : 300 Diamonds

: 300 Diamonds HAPPYWEEK : 10 Random 5☆ Shards, 200 Diamonds

: 10 Random 5☆ Shards, 200 Diamonds NEWWEEK: 10 Random 5☆ Shards, 200 Diamonds

Expired Heroes of Crown: Legends Codes

There are no expired codes for this game right now.

How to Claim Codes in Heroes of Crown: Legends

Open Heroes of Crown: Legends on your device. Click on your Avatar in the top left. Press the Redeem Code button at the bottom. Type your code into the input field. Click Claim to get the rewards.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Expired code : Codes can expire suddenly, and more often than not, their expiration dates aren’t disclosed by the developers. So, try to redeem them as soon as you find them.

: Codes can expire suddenly, and more often than not, their expiration dates aren’t disclosed by the developers. So, try to redeem them as soon as you find them. Already redeemed code : Codes can be redeemed only once per character. So, there is no point in trying to claim them more than once.

: Codes can be redeemed only once per character. So, there is no point in trying to claim them more than once. Invalid code: Spelling errors are the most common reason for invalid codes. So, double-check your input before hitting Claim.

How to Get More Heroes of Crown: Legends Codes

There are two places you can check if you want to look for codes yourself. The first is the official Heroes of Crown: Legends Facebook page, and the other is the HoC: Legends Discord server. Navigating Discord is easier, but it’s a bit outdated compared to their FB page.

Whichever of those two you check, know that it’ll take you some time, and there is also a chance that some still working codes have been removed over time. So, if you want to have the most complete list possible, bookmarking this post is the way to go.

Anyway, that covers everything you need to know about Heroes of Crown: Legends codes. For more code lists, visit the Codes section on Twinfinite. There, you’ll find lists for all the coolest mobile titles, including Soul Weapon Idle, Tsuki’s Odyssey, and Monster Never Cry.

