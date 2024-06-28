Soul Weapon Idle Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 28, 2024 We found some codes!

Soul Weapon Idle is one of the most generous idle games you’ll ever get to play, rewarding you with diamonds, platinum, and other resources at every step of your journey. However, you can get even more with a bit of extra effort. Here is everything you need to know about codes and how to claim them in Soul Weapon Idle.

All Active Soul Weapon Idle Codes

swiglobalopen: 50,000 Red Diamonds + 200,000 Platinum Coin (New)

Expired Soul Weapon Idle Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Soul Weapon Idle

Open Soul Weapon Idle on your device. Level up and clear Main Quest 70 to unlock the chat function. Open chat and type in /coupon <code>. Send the message to redeem the coupon.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

Codes in SWI aren’t case-sensitive, but they can still be tricky to spell because they are often long, mixing letters and numbers. So, if a code isn’t working, make sure to check your spelling and try again.

Also, there is a chance that the code you tried to redeem has already been used on your character. In that case, you’ll receive an on-screen notification. The only way you can use a code more than once on the same account is to make a new character on a different server.

How to Get More Soul Weapon Idle Codes

If you want to look for codes yourself, then the only place you really need to visit is the official SWI Discord server. There, the developers post all update information, including giveaways and coupons. You can also join it via the in-game menu on the right side. Whatever you choose to do, know that you’ll most probably just be wasting your time since we check it frequently already.

That covers all you need to know about codes in Soul Weapon Idle and how to redeem them in-game. If you need codes for other mobile titles, we’ve got plenty in the Codes section of our website.

Also, if you like idle games like this one, I recommend you try out Zero to Hero Pixel Saga. It has a slightly different theme and more gacha-oriented gameplay, but the pixelated graphics and the evil-fighting gameplay are there to make up for that.

