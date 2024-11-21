Slayer Online Breathing Styles Tier List (November 2024)

After a definitive Slayer Online tier list of Breathing Styles? The popular Demon Slayer-themed game on Roblox is all the more fun when you pick the best Breathing Style to overcome whatever enemies come your way, but it’s tough to pick among the five available. This handy Slayer Online tier list will quickly take you through all you need to know.

All Slayer Online Breathing Styles Tier List

Ranking Breathing Style S Flame, Thunder A Water B Wind C Mist

Each Breathing Style’s ranking is based on the potential of their individual skills, and the amount of DPS they can inflict. For instance, Flame, one of the best Breathing Styles in Slayer Online, has three skills that can break blocks easily and deal with burn damage.

By comparison, the Mist style is the weakest Breathing Style due to its inability to be effective in PvE, raids, or PvP, and feels rather clunky to use. It can still be generally usable if you happen to be a fan of the Demon Slayer equivalent in the anime and manga. That’s why we haven’t made a D-tier to put it in.

Nevertheless, you’ll be holding yourself back if you’re trying to be the best you can be. Meanwhile, Water and Wind Breathing aren’t as powerful as Thunder and Flame, but can still be fun to use.

Be that as it may, keep in mind this is still a personal ranking. We’d recommend as you start playing the game yourself, to get a feel for each Breathing Style and tailor these tiers to your own preferences.

