Heaven Burns Red Tier List (November 2024)

Looking for a definitive Heaven Burns Red tier list? To get the most out of Wright Flyer Studios’ free-to-play action game, you’ll quickly learn that there are characters more ideal to use than some alternatives in the roster. Luckily for you, this Heaven Burns Red list will tell you exactly which characters are best.

Heaven Burns Red Characters Tier List

The ranking of all Heavens Burns Red characters can be found in the table below, graded from S-tier to D-tier:

Ranking Character Name S Ichigo Minase, Isuzu Ooshima Iva, Von Yamawaki, Hisame Ogasahara, Karen Asakura, Kozue Hiiragi Seika Higuchi, Yuki Izumi A

Chie Sugawara, Li Yingxia, Niina Ooshima, Ruka Kayamori, Satomi Kura, Sumomo Minase, Vritika Balakrishnan, Yayoi Bungo, Yuina Shirakawa B Adelheid Kanzaki, Byakko, Carole Reaper, Ichiko Ooshima, Irene Redmayne, Megumi Aikawa, Miko Tenne, Miya Kiryu, Muua Ooshima C Charolotta Skopovskaya, Mari Satsuki, Maria de Angelis, Tsuka Tojo, Yotusha Ooshima D Erika Aoi, Minori Ooshima, Monaka Tsukishiro, Tama Kunimi

As of the current meta, the best characters in Heaven Burns Red are S-tier characters like Ichigo Minase and Yuki Izumi. The reason for every ranking is each unit’s capabilities in battle. That has been narrowed down to who has the strongest abilities and can wipe enemies out quickly.

While D-tier points to units point to those less capable, only being useful in early-game, the B and C-tier units can work as excellent placeholders while you try to roll for the far stronger characters.

Image Source: Wright Flyer Studios

Can You Reroll & Is It Worth It?

Yes, you can reroll in Heaven Burns Red by restarting the game with an alternative account and re-completing the tutorial.

Finishing the tutorial allows you to roll for a guaranteed SS character. Doing so only takes around 10-15 minutes depending on your speed. So, rerolling in Heaven Burns Red is absolutely worth it if you have a particular character in mind.

