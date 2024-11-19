Journey Renewed Fate Fantasy Tier List (November 2024)

Want the tier list for Journey Renewed Fate Fantasy characters? Changyou’s fantasy strategy card game is full of heroes with whom to enjoy its mystical world, but some are more helpful than others. This quick and easy guide will let you know which characters are best to use first.

Journey Renewed Fate Fantasy Tier List

Image Source: Changyou

Ranked from S-tier to D-tier, the ranked list of Journey Renewed Fate Fantasy characters is as follows:

Ranking Character Name S Chang’E, Jade Vixen, Lady Spider, Nezha, Six-eared Macaque, Snow White Mouse, Sun Wukong, White Dragon, Yama A Black Bear Spirit, Blazeheart, Ink Spirit, Lord Erlang, Nine-headed Bird, Princess Peacock, Queen of Womanland, Sha Wujing, South Pole Star, Zhu Bajie B Jade Rabbit, King Golden Horn, Pagoda King, Star-Lord Maori, Wordless Scriptures C Gao Cuilan, Goat Immortal, Lady White Bone, King Silver Horn

These rankings are based on each character’s capabilities for efficient strategy in the current meta. Before you can earn these higher-level characters, though, those in the A and B tiers will make great placeholders to keep you going.

Meanwhile, C-tier, the lowest rank, regards those that only really have any use in the earliest stages of Journey Renewed Fate Fantasy, but quickly become redundant as the game goes on.

Keep in mind, however, that this is a personal ranking. While you should use this tier list as your go-to guide if you just want to start winning as quickly as possible, we’d also recommend trying out each character if you have the time, so you can alter these rankings to your personal preference.

