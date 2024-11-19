Forgot password
Journey Renewed Fate Fantasy cover art featuring characters from the game's tier list
Image Source: Changyou
Journey Renewed Fate Fantasy Tier List (November 2024)

The best mythological characters to use.
Want the tier list for Journey Renewed Fate Fantasy characters? Changyou’s fantasy strategy card game is full of heroes with whom to enjoy its mystical world, but some are more helpful than others. This quick and easy guide will let you know which characters are best to use first.

Journey Renewed Fate Fantasy Tier List

Four Journey Renewed Fate Fantasy characters including Princess Peacock and Jade Vixen
Image Source: Changyou

Ranked from S-tier to D-tier, the ranked list of Journey Renewed Fate Fantasy characters is as follows:

RankingCharacter Name
SChang’E, Jade Vixen, Lady Spider, Nezha, Six-eared Macaque, Snow White Mouse, Sun Wukong, White Dragon, Yama
ABlack Bear Spirit, Blazeheart, Ink Spirit, Lord Erlang, Nine-headed Bird, Princess Peacock, Queen of Womanland, Sha Wujing, South Pole Star, Zhu Bajie
BJade Rabbit, King Golden Horn, Pagoda King, Star-Lord Maori, Wordless Scriptures
CGao Cuilan, Goat Immortal, Lady White Bone, King Silver Horn

These rankings are based on each character’s capabilities for efficient strategy in the current meta. Before you can earn these higher-level characters, though, those in the A and B tiers will make great placeholders to keep you going.

Meanwhile, C-tier, the lowest rank, regards those that only really have any use in the earliest stages of Journey Renewed Fate Fantasy, but quickly become redundant as the game goes on.

Keep in mind, however, that this is a personal ranking. While you should use this tier list as your go-to guide if you just want to start winning as quickly as possible, we’d also recommend trying out each character if you have the time, so you can alter these rankings to your personal preference.

