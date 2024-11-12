Anime Reborn Units Tier List (November 2024)

Looking for an Anime Reborn tier list of all of its units? The popular Roblox tower defense game has been already enjoyed by tens of thousands of players, but all soon realize some characters are far better than others. This quick and easy Anime Reborn list will tell you which characters are the best to use.

Anime Reborn Units Tier List

The full tier list ranking all Anime Reborn Units can be found listed below, ranked from S to D-tier:

Ranking Unit Name S Brolio, Bulba, Dragon Emperor, Greybeard, Hawk Eyes, Itaha, Speedcart, Twenty One, Water Goddess A Darkbeard, King Rimura, Oda, Ruki, Sun Prodigy [Blazing], Super Gohu B Boulder Lee, Jenos, Killa, Kuzar, Neja, Payne, Zenit C Heyey, Ihigo, Inoke, Sijin [PTS], Uriu, Vegoto, Yaske D Kurulin, Laugfy [PTS], Noroto, Sukura, Susake, Tin Tin, Usog [PTS], Zero [PTS]

Each character’s ranking comes down to their individual abilities and stats in line with what it takes to succeed in Anime Reborn. This includes stats, AoE (area of effect) potential, DPS (damage per second), how easy each one is to upgrade, and even how easy each unit is to learn.

For instance, there are characters who either have great DPS or AoE but lack in the latter, like Kuzar for the former and Laughfy for the latter. Briolio, however, is an S-tier example of having the best of both worlds. While having great DPS to start, they’ll also have powerful AoE after evolving.

Any Anime Reborn units that are exceptional hybrids, such as Dragon Emperor and Darkbeard should automatically be strong contenders.

On the other hand, some units are so strong in just DPS or AoE that they deserve an S-tier as well. That’s why units like the AoE-focused Greybeard and the very high DPS of Itaha are at the top of the list as well.

Keep in mind that this is a personal ranking of the game’s current roster of characters. As you play Anime Reborn and get a feel for various units, feel free to tweak these rankings to your preference.

How to Reroll in Anime Reborn & is it Worth it?

Performing a reroll in Anime Reborn is much more straightforward than in other games. You just need to go to the “Trait Reroll” NPC in the game’s lobby. For reference, he can be found by the “Evolve” and looks like Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen.

You need to spend Trait Crystals for each reroll, but you can easily get more with the latest Anime Reborn codes that the developer drops. With enough rerolls, you’ll be able to perfect each unit with this easy process.

