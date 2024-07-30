Anime Unlimited Reborn (AUR) Codes (July 2024)

Looking for some Anime Unlimited Reborn codes? This action-packed Roblox RPG is filled with characters to unlock, enemies to fight, and power-ups to harness. Fortunately, there are plenty of codes available to get free boosts. Keep reading to see them all!

Recommended Videos

All Anime Unlimited Reborn Codes

Anime Unlimited Reborn Codes (Working)

THANKS4WAITING! : 50k cash and 25 gems

: 50k cash and 25 gems UPDATE4! : 10k cash and 25 gems

: 10k cash and 25 gems THANKSTORIYAMA!: Angel Goku skin

Anime Unlimited Reborn Codes (Expired)

UPDATE1!

THANKYOU!

SORRY4GRIND

RERELEASE!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Unlimited Reborn

Fortunately, it’s easy to redeem these AUR codes. However, the process works slightly differently to most other Roblox game. This is what you need to do:

Load into AUR from the Roblox game page.

Once you have free reign, walk around the hub world until you see an all-white NPC with a ‘Codes’ toggle above them.

Paste in a code from our list into the text box and hit the Redeem button.

Check the pop-up message above to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Anime Unlimited Reborn Codes?

The place place to find more codes is the official AUR Discord server. Once you join, you’ll spot a dedicated news channel, which lists codes alongside the latest patch notes and hotfixes. The game page also mentions like goals at which new codes will land, so you’ll know how long there is left to wait. There’s also an X page worth following in case codes eventually drop there.

Of course, we’d also recommend you bookmark this page and check in each time you play Anime Unlimited Reborn. We’ll keep tabs on the game and add new codes to our list as soon as they drop. That way, you don’t need to worry about finding them yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that the code you’re trying to use has expired. This happens quite often with Roblox games, where the devs remove codes from rotation without any prior warning. As such, your best bet is to redeem each code the instant you spot it on our list.

Also, double-check that you’re typing the code in exactly as you see it on our list, including any numbers and special characters. Most Roblox games are very specific with formatting, so any missed character will cause the code to not work. Therefore, we recommend pasting codes in directly from our list.

Those are all the AUR codes we’ve found! For more like this, check out the Type Soul Trello link, Clover Retribution Trello link, and Onikami Legacy Trello link. We’ve also got Onikami Legacy codes, Weak Legacy 2 codes, and Night Sea codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy