Top 5 Best Unblocked Games to Play at School & Work

If there is a lull in work or you have a break at school, sometimes you want to relax for a while with a game. Many offices and schools block games to stop you from getting distracted, but we have some fun recommendations for the best unblocked games you can play at school and work!

Best Unblocked Games to Play at School & Work

There are probably hundreds of unblocked games you could try, but many of them either get boring quickly or just don’t scratch that dopamine itch like they should. Whether you want to kill time during a break or distract yourself for a few minutes when work is becoming a grind, we have some excellent unblocked games for you to try. These are safe and work or school-appropriate, so there’s no risk if you get caught playing during your downtime.

Bitlife: Life Simulator

Bitlife is an easy way to pass the time if you have five minutes to spare at work or school. The text-based life sim lets you live a whole life in a few minutes, making decisions and guiding them through their unpredictable journey. With the Bitlife unblocked version, you get the base game to play around with, but none of the DLCs or extra content. It’s still a lot of fun, however, and perfect for those quick breaks.

Granny 2

If you like horror games and want to scare yourself a little during your lunch break, Granny 2 is a fun game to try. You are trapped inside a house with two evil grandparents. Granny hears everything and will come running if you make a sound, while Grandpa may not hear so well, but if he catches you, it’s the end of you! You have five days to try to find tools and tricks to escape, or stay with Granny forever.

Egg Car Racing

Egg Car Racing is a race like no other. Not only do you have to make it across the finish line, but you must keep your smiling egg friend happy and safe as you go. One wrong move, or bump in the road, and the egg will smash and your game will be over. You can play solo and see how many rounds you can achieve, or play against friends to find the best Egg Car Racer out of the bunch.

Papa’s Donuteria

Papa’s Donuteria is a work sim where you get to pretend to work at a donut shop, making, baking, and decorating delicious donuts for customers. You start off slow, making only a few donuts at a time with simple topping requests, but as you level up, the game gets tougher and more complicated. Does the customer want a filled donut with sprinkles? Chocolate dough or plain? How many glazed donuts can you make quickly? This is the perfect game to play if you want to work during your break!

Stand On The Right Color, Robby!

Stand On The Right Color, Robby! has two modes: race or survival. The race mode sees the entire lobby try to cross the finish line and reach the giant trophy at the end. The first to cross the line is the winner. Survival mode is set in one large space where you must battle it out to be the last player alive. Stay on the right color, don’t fall, and be the last one alive to win!

