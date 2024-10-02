Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
dandy's world best toon tier list
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides
Roblox

Dandy’s World Toon Tier List (October 2024)

There are a couple dozen Toons to choose from in Roblox Dandy's World to survive the Twisteds you'll encounter.
Image of Aidan Lambourne
Aidan Lambourne
|

Published: Oct 2, 2024 11:32 am

There are many Toons in Roblox Dandy’s World to choose from, which can make deciding which Toon to buy next rather difficult. Conveniently, we’ve got a Dandy’s World Toon tier list for you to have a look at.

Recommended Videos

All Toons In Roblox Dandy’s World Ranked

Each of the 21 Toons for sale in Roblox Dandy’s World has different abilities, stats, and costs. If you’re finding it difficult to whittle down which ones are good and which aren’t, consult this tier list for a helping hand.

RankingToon Name
SAstro, Pebble, Shelly
AGlisten, Sprout, Goob, Scraps, Vee
BBoxten, Cosmo, Flutter, Toodles, Teagan, Tisha
CBrightney, Finn, Gigi, Poppy
DRazzle & Dazzle, Rodger, Shrimpo

S Tier

dandy's world roblox best toon astro
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

These Toons are simply the greatest you can acquire in Dandy’s World. With active and passive abilities, they are great for team play and solo play, given their high stats and play styles. You should have an easy time surviving with these Toons in play.

  • Astro
  • Pebble
  • Shelly

A Tier

These Toons are all fantastic to play as, and will be invaluable to a team. Although their stats and abilities aren’t as amazing as the S Tier Toons, any team will appreciate their abilities.

  • Glisten
  • Sprout
  • Goob
  • Scraps
  • Vee

B Tier

dandy's world best toon ranked flutter
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

This grouping of Toons are good and make great candidates if you want a new Toon that isn’t too expensive. Their stats allow for a thoughtful play and their abilities are generally useful and won’t be unappreciated.

  • Boxten
  • Cosmo
  • Flutter
  • Toodles
  • Teagan
  • Tisha

C Tier

These Toons are viable, but honestly aren’t great. They’re either too situational or too niche to be worth purchasing and using. You’re better off saving for a better one.

  • Brightney
  • Finn
  • Gigi
  • Poppy

D Tier

These poor Dandy’s World Toons are pretty useless. I cannot see why anyone would voluntarily pick such strange Toons. To be fair, Shrimpo exists only to serve as a greater challenge, but honestly why would anyone want to do that?

  • Razzle & Dazzle
  • Rodger
  • Shrimpo

Now that you know which Toons are better than others, you can focus your Ichor spending on only the best Toons! Speaking of saving up for the best, you may find our Anime Dungeon Fighters fruit tier list helpful, or even our Clover Retribution traits tier list or our Fruit Battlegrounds tier list.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Aidan Lambourne
Aidan Lambourne