Dandy’s World Toon Tier List (October 2024)

There are many Toons in Roblox Dandy’s World to choose from, which can make deciding which Toon to buy next rather difficult. Conveniently, we’ve got a Dandy’s World Toon tier list for you to have a look at.

All Toons In Roblox Dandy’s World Ranked

Each of the 21 Toons for sale in Roblox Dandy’s World has different abilities, stats, and costs. If you’re finding it difficult to whittle down which ones are good and which aren’t, consult this tier list for a helping hand.

Ranking Toon Name S Astro, Pebble, Shelly A Glisten, Sprout, Goob, Scraps, Vee B Boxten, Cosmo, Flutter, Toodles, Teagan, Tisha C Brightney, Finn, Gigi, Poppy D Razzle & Dazzle, Rodger, Shrimpo

S Tier

These Toons are simply the greatest you can acquire in Dandy’s World. With active and passive abilities, they are great for team play and solo play, given their high stats and play styles. You should have an easy time surviving with these Toons in play.

Astro

Pebble

Shelly

A Tier

These Toons are all fantastic to play as, and will be invaluable to a team. Although their stats and abilities aren’t as amazing as the S Tier Toons, any team will appreciate their abilities.

Glisten

Sprout

Goob

Scraps

Vee

B Tier

This grouping of Toons are good and make great candidates if you want a new Toon that isn’t too expensive. Their stats allow for a thoughtful play and their abilities are generally useful and won’t be unappreciated.

Boxten

Cosmo

Flutter

Toodles

Teagan

Tisha

C Tier

These Toons are viable, but honestly aren’t great. They’re either too situational or too niche to be worth purchasing and using. You’re better off saving for a better one.

Brightney

Finn

Gigi

Poppy

D Tier

These poor Dandy’s World Toons are pretty useless. I cannot see why anyone would voluntarily pick such strange Toons. To be fair, Shrimpo exists only to serve as a greater challenge, but honestly why would anyone want to do that?

Razzle & Dazzle

Rodger

Shrimpo

