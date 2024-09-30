Image Credit: Bethesda
fruit battlegrounds
Image Source: Roblox
Fruit Battlegrounds Tier List (September 2024)

Pick your 5-a-day
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Sep 30, 2024 04:22 am

There are so many different types of fruits to choose from in Fruit Battlegrounds. With new fruits added occasionally and others updated regularly, it can be tough to know which are the best to add. Read through the Fruit Battlegrounds tier list below to get a better idea of which fruits you need to try and spin for.

Fruit Battlegrounds Tier List

The tier list below sorts the fruits into best to worst from SS Tier to D Tier fruits. There are a handful of fruits in the top tiers, and these are almost always the rarest fruits to find. If you aren’t lucky enough to spin a legendary or mythic fruit then A – B tier fruits will suffice.

chop common fruit roblox
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

All Fruits in Fruit Battlegrounds

FruitMoveRarityTier
Dragon V2Hassaikai Swing
Inferno Breath
Thunder Bagua
Dragon Twister
Beast’s Bellow
Transform		MythicalSS Tier
VenomVenom Affliction
Chloro Frenzy
Venom Road
Toxic Hydra
Poison Storm
Hydra Cyclone
Transform
Venomous Aura
Hydra Combos
Poison Geyser		MythicalSS Tier
NikaLiberation Meter
Roc Gun
Neo Red Hawk
Roc Gatling
Red Roc
Drums Of Liberation		MythicalSS Tier
LeopardAfterimage Combo
Spiral Kick
Claw Barrage
Predator’s Prowl
Transform		MythicalS Tier
Ope-OpeRoom
Takt
Wreckage
Hurricane Shock
Gamma Knife
Mes
Shambles		MythicalS Tier
DarkXQuakeAnti Quake
Black Hole Path
Black Turret
Neo Kurouzu Combo
Anti Body
Quadra Sea Quake		MythicalS Tier
Light V2Piercing Shrine
Photon Storm
X-Flash
Heavenly Descent
Solar Grenade
Mirror Flight		LegendaryS Tier
LightningVoltage Up
Lightning Palm
Crashing Thunder
Projected Burst
Crushing Judgment
Raigo		MythicalS Tier
Magma V2Magma Fists Crush
Hound Blaze
Magma Rain
Magma Floor
Meigo
Crimson Howl		LegendaryS Tier
DoughGrilled Dough
Dough Muddle
Lotus Dough Combo
Chestnut
Anemone
Buzzcut		MythicalS Tier
Ice V2Ice Trident Clash
Piercing Glacier
Blizzard Blade
Ice Hail
Absolute Zero
Ice Skate		LegendaryS Tier
MagnetRepel
Metal Arms
Cyclone
Punk Prison
Punk Cannon		LegendaryA Tier
DragonDragon Breath
Dragon Claw
Screech
Draco Meteor
Crimson Bomb
Transformation		LegendaryA Tier
FlameFire FIst
Fire Gun
Pillar
Beam
Enkai
Flight		EpicA Tier
QuakeFist
Eruption
Slam
Island Shake
Seaquake		LegendaryA Tier
MagmaMajor Eruption
Meteor Volcano
Plume
Eruptive Surge
Hell Hound		EpicA Tier
DarknessBlack Hole
Liberation
Black World
Kurouzu		RareB Tier
GravityPush
Launch
Avalanche
Shoot
Planetary Devastation
Great Meteor		LegendaryB Tier
PhoenixFujizami
Talon Slam
Phoenix Inferno
Bluebird
Transform		LegendaryB Tier
PawPressure Cannon
Sonic Stomp
Sumo Thrust Barrage
Torture
Ursus Shock		EpicB Tier
TS RubberJet Pistol
Jet Gatling
Red Hawk
Grizzly Magnum
Gear 4		LegendaryB Tier
LightLight Kick
Mirror Kick
Blinding Combo
Guzan		EpicB Tier
StringString Claws
Fullbright
Overheat Whip
String Knight		EpicB Tier
FalconWing Slicer
Flying Talon
Wig Cyclone
Falcon Punch		UncommonB Tier
Ice-IcePartisan
Geyser
Pheasant
Ice Age		RareB Tier
SmokeWhite Blow
White Out
Typhoon
Firework		UncommonC Tier
BombGrenade Blaster
Leap
Kick Bomb
Howitzer Impact		RareC Tier
GasBlue Sword
Suffocation
Combustive Gas
Relaxing Gas		UncommonC Tier
ChopCannon
Grab
Car
Festival		CommonD Tier
BarrierBarrier
Bubble
Crash
Spike		CommonD Tier
SandDesert Slicer
Spada
Swamp
Sables: Pesado		CommonD Tier
RubberPistol
Bazooka
Gatling
Rocket
Gear 2		UncommonD Tier
AshThousand Crows
Obelisk
Crow Cascade
Crow Coffin		RareD Tier

Best Fruits in Fruit Battlegrounds

The top fruits in Fruit Battlegrounds on Roblox are all Mythical rarities. They are hard hitters, causing huge damage to opponents.

  • Dragon V2 has quick-firing and fast-recharging weapons and super high-damage combos. Many of the moves have some kind of fire damage and a huge area of effect, making it a pretty devastating fruit.
  • Nika has super high damage and stun with amazing block-breaking capabilities. This makes it almost impossible to fight against. The AoE is not as great as Dragon V2 but still pretty decent.
  • Venom is very powerful but not as strong as Dragon V2 and Nika. Transforming moves can get through blocks and players can then chain attacks. This is a great stun fruit with poison damage and a huge hitbox.

That’s everything we have on the best fruits in Fruit Battlegrounds on Roblox until the next update. Next up why not check out the Fruit Battlegrounds Trello link to find out more! We’ve also got Pixel Tower Defense codes and the Sorcery Trello link to check out.

