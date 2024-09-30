Fruit Battlegrounds Tier List (September 2024)

There are so many different types of fruits to choose from in Fruit Battlegrounds. With new fruits added occasionally and others updated regularly, it can be tough to know which are the best to add. Read through the Fruit Battlegrounds tier list below to get a better idea of which fruits you need to try and spin for.
Fruit Battlegrounds Tier List
The tier list below sorts the fruits into best to worst from SS Tier to D Tier fruits. There are a handful of fruits in the top tiers, and these are almost always the rarest fruits to find. If you aren’t lucky enough to spin a legendary or mythic fruit then A – B tier fruits will suffice.
All Fruits in Fruit Battlegrounds
|Fruit
|Move
|Rarity
|Tier
|Dragon V2
|Hassaikai Swing
Inferno Breath
Thunder Bagua
Dragon Twister
Beast’s Bellow
Transform
|Mythical
|SS Tier
|Venom
|Venom Affliction
Chloro Frenzy
Venom Road
Toxic Hydra
Poison Storm
Hydra Cyclone
Transform
Venomous Aura
Hydra Combos
Poison Geyser
|Mythical
|SS Tier
|Nika
|Liberation Meter
Roc Gun
Neo Red Hawk
Roc Gatling
Red Roc
Drums Of Liberation
|Mythical
|SS Tier
|Leopard
|Afterimage Combo
Spiral Kick
Claw Barrage
Predator’s Prowl
Transform
|Mythical
|S Tier
|Ope-Ope
|Room
Takt
Wreckage
Hurricane Shock
Gamma Knife
Mes
Shambles
|Mythical
|S Tier
|DarkXQuake
|Anti Quake
Black Hole Path
Black Turret
Neo Kurouzu Combo
Anti Body
Quadra Sea Quake
|Mythical
|S Tier
|Light V2
|Piercing Shrine
Photon Storm
X-Flash
Heavenly Descent
Solar Grenade
Mirror Flight
|Legendary
|S Tier
|Lightning
|Voltage Up
Lightning Palm
Crashing Thunder
Projected Burst
Crushing Judgment
Raigo
|Mythical
|S Tier
|Magma V2
|Magma Fists Crush
Hound Blaze
Magma Rain
Magma Floor
Meigo
Crimson Howl
|Legendary
|S Tier
|Dough
|Grilled Dough
Dough Muddle
Lotus Dough Combo
Chestnut
Anemone
Buzzcut
|Mythical
|S Tier
|
|Ice V2
|Ice Trident Clash
Piercing Glacier
Blizzard Blade
Ice Hail
Absolute Zero
Ice Skate
|Legendary
|S Tier
|Magnet
|Repel
Metal Arms
Cyclone
Punk Prison
Punk Cannon
|Legendary
|A Tier
|Dragon
|Dragon Breath
Dragon Claw
Screech
Draco Meteor
Crimson Bomb
Transformation
|Legendary
|A Tier
|Flame
|Fire FIst
Fire Gun
Pillar
Beam
Enkai
Flight
|Epic
|A Tier
|Quake
|Fist
Eruption
Slam
Island Shake
Seaquake
|Legendary
|A Tier
|Magma
|Major Eruption
Meteor Volcano
Plume
Eruptive Surge
Hell Hound
|Epic
|A Tier
|Darkness
|Black Hole
Liberation
Black World
Kurouzu
|Rare
|B Tier
|Gravity
|Push
Launch
Avalanche
Shoot
Planetary Devastation
Great Meteor
|Legendary
|B Tier
|Phoenix
|Fujizami
Talon Slam
Phoenix Inferno
Bluebird
Transform
|Legendary
|B Tier
|Paw
|Pressure Cannon
Sonic Stomp
Sumo Thrust Barrage
Torture
Ursus Shock
|Epic
|B Tier
|
|TS Rubber
|Jet Pistol
Jet Gatling
Red Hawk
Grizzly Magnum
Gear 4
|Legendary
|B Tier
|Light
|Light Kick
Mirror Kick
Blinding Combo
Guzan
|Epic
|B Tier
|String
|String Claws
Fullbright
Overheat Whip
String Knight
|Epic
|B Tier
|Falcon
|Wing Slicer
Flying Talon
Wig Cyclone
Falcon Punch
|Uncommon
|B Tier
|Ice-Ice
|Partisan
Geyser
Pheasant
Ice Age
|Rare
|B Tier
|Smoke
|White Blow
White Out
Typhoon
Firework
|Uncommon
|C Tier
|Bomb
|Grenade Blaster
Leap
Kick Bomb
Howitzer Impact
|Rare
|C Tier
|Gas
|Blue Sword
Suffocation
Combustive Gas
Relaxing Gas
|Uncommon
|C Tier
|Chop
|Cannon
Grab
Car
Festival
|Common
|D Tier
|Barrier
|Barrier
Bubble
Crash
Spike
|Common
|D Tier
|Sand
|Desert Slicer
Spada
Swamp
Sables: Pesado
|Common
|D Tier
|Rubber
|Pistol
Bazooka
Gatling
Rocket
Gear 2
|Uncommon
|D Tier
|Ash
|Thousand Crows
Obelisk
Crow Cascade
Crow Coffin
|Rare
|D Tier
Best Fruits in Fruit Battlegrounds
The top fruits in Fruit Battlegrounds on Roblox are all Mythical rarities. They are hard hitters, causing huge damage to opponents.
- Dragon V2 has quick-firing and fast-recharging weapons and super high-damage combos. Many of the moves have some kind of fire damage and a huge area of effect, making it a pretty devastating fruit.
- Nika has super high damage and stun with amazing block-breaking capabilities. This makes it almost impossible to fight against. The AoE is not as great as Dragon V2 but still pretty decent.
- Venom is very powerful but not as strong as Dragon V2 and Nika. Transforming moves can get through blocks and players can then chain attacks. This is a great stun fruit with poison damage and a huge hitbox.
That's everything we have on the best fruits in Fruit Battlegrounds on Roblox until the next update.
Published: Sep 30, 2024 04:22 am