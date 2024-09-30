Fruit Battlegrounds Tier List (September 2024)

There are so many different types of fruits to choose from in Fruit Battlegrounds. With new fruits added occasionally and others updated regularly, it can be tough to know which are the best to add. Read through the Fruit Battlegrounds tier list below to get a better idea of which fruits you need to try and spin for.

Fruit Battlegrounds Tier List

The tier list below sorts the fruits into best to worst from SS Tier to D Tier fruits. There are a handful of fruits in the top tiers, and these are almost always the rarest fruits to find. If you aren’t lucky enough to spin a legendary or mythic fruit then A – B tier fruits will suffice.

All Fruits in Fruit Battlegrounds

Fruit Move Rarity Tier Dragon V2 Hassaikai Swing

Inferno Breath

Thunder Bagua

Dragon Twister

Beast’s Bellow

Transform Mythical SS Tier Venom Venom Affliction

Chloro Frenzy

Venom Road

Toxic Hydra

Poison Storm

Hydra Cyclone

Transform

Venomous Aura

Hydra Combos

Poison Geyser Mythical SS Tier Nika Liberation Meter

Roc Gun

Neo Red Hawk

Roc Gatling

Red Roc

Drums Of Liberation Mythical SS Tier Leopard Afterimage Combo

Spiral Kick

Claw Barrage

Predator’s Prowl

Transform Mythical S Tier Ope-Ope Room

Takt

Wreckage

Hurricane Shock

Gamma Knife

Mes

Shambles Mythical S Tier DarkXQuake Anti Quake

Black Hole Path

Black Turret

Neo Kurouzu Combo

Anti Body

Quadra Sea Quake Mythical S Tier Light V2 Piercing Shrine

Photon Storm

X-Flash

Heavenly Descent

Solar Grenade

Mirror Flight Legendary S Tier Lightning Voltage Up

Lightning Palm

Crashing Thunder

Projected Burst

Crushing Judgment

Raigo Mythical S Tier Magma V2 Magma Fists Crush

Hound Blaze

Magma Rain

Magma Floor

Meigo

Crimson Howl Legendary S Tier Dough Grilled Dough

Dough Muddle

Lotus Dough Combo

Chestnut

Anemone

Buzzcut Mythical S Tier Ice V2 Ice Trident Clash

Piercing Glacier

Blizzard Blade

Ice Hail

Absolute Zero

Ice Skate Legendary S Tier Magnet Repel

Metal Arms

Cyclone

Punk Prison

Punk Cannon Legendary A Tier Dragon Dragon Breath

Dragon Claw

Screech

Draco Meteor

Crimson Bomb

Transformation Legendary A Tier Flame Fire FIst

Fire Gun

Pillar

Beam

Enkai

Flight Epic A Tier Quake Fist

Eruption

Slam

Island Shake

Seaquake Legendary A Tier Magma Major Eruption

Meteor Volcano

Plume

Eruptive Surge

Hell Hound Epic A Tier Darkness Black Hole

Liberation

Black World

Kurouzu Rare B Tier Gravity Push

Launch

Avalanche

Shoot

Planetary Devastation

Great Meteor Legendary B Tier Phoenix Fujizami

Talon Slam

Phoenix Inferno

Bluebird

Transform Legendary B Tier Paw Pressure Cannon

Sonic Stomp

Sumo Thrust Barrage

Torture

Ursus Shock Epic B Tier TS Rubber Jet Pistol

Jet Gatling

Red Hawk

Grizzly Magnum

Gear 4 Legendary B Tier Light Light Kick

Mirror Kick

Blinding Combo

Guzan Epic B Tier String String Claws

Fullbright

Overheat Whip

String Knight Epic B Tier Falcon Wing Slicer

Flying Talon

Wig Cyclone

Falcon Punch Uncommon B Tier Ice-Ice Partisan

Geyser

Pheasant

Ice Age Rare B Tier Smoke White Blow

White Out

Typhoon

Firework Uncommon C Tier Bomb Grenade Blaster

Leap

Kick Bomb

Howitzer Impact Rare C Tier Gas Blue Sword

Suffocation

Combustive Gas

Relaxing Gas Uncommon C Tier Chop Cannon

Grab

Car

Festival Common D Tier Barrier Barrier

Bubble

Crash

Spike Common D Tier Sand Desert Slicer

Spada

Swamp

Sables: Pesado Common D Tier Rubber Pistol

Bazooka

Gatling

Rocket

Gear 2 Uncommon D Tier Ash Thousand Crows

Obelisk

Crow Cascade

Crow Coffin Rare D Tier

Best Fruits in Fruit Battlegrounds

The top fruits in Fruit Battlegrounds on Roblox are all Mythical rarities. They are hard hitters, causing huge damage to opponents.

Dragon V2 has quick-firing and fast-recharging weapons and super high-damage combos. Many of the moves have some kind of fire damage and a huge area of effect, making it a pretty devastating fruit.

has quick-firing and fast-recharging weapons and super high-damage combos. Many of the moves have some kind of fire damage and a huge area of effect, making it a pretty devastating fruit. Nika has super high damage and stun with amazing block-breaking capabilities. This makes it almost impossible to fight against. The AoE is not as great as Dragon V2 but still pretty decent.

has super high damage and stun with amazing block-breaking capabilities. This makes it almost impossible to fight against. The AoE is not as great as Dragon V2 but still pretty decent. Venom is very powerful but not as strong as Dragon V2 and Nika. Transforming moves can get through blocks and players can then chain attacks. This is a great stun fruit with poison damage and a huge hitbox.

That's everything we have on the best fruits in Fruit Battlegrounds on Roblox until the next update.

