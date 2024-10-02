Anime Dungeon Fighters Fruit Tier List (October 2024)

There aren’t too many fruits in Anime Dungeon Fighters, but they are incredibly important as you can have them equipped alongside a main weapon, making them invaluable. Make sure you only have the most powerful ones by referring to our Anime Dungeon Fighters fruit tier list.

Recommended Videos

All Fruit in Anime Dungeon Fighters Ranked

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Out of the handful of fruit we have to play with in Anime Dungeon Fighters, clear lines can be drawn to separate which are the good ones and which are the best ones.

Ranking Fruit Name S SunWuKong Fruit, Goku Fruit, Dark Lord Fruit, Love Fruit A Light Fruit, Buddha Fruit B Leopard Fruit, Spike Fruit, Life Restoring Fruit, Ninjitsu Fruit, Fox Fruit C Ice Fruit, Inspire Fruit D Sand Fruit

S Tier

These fruit are the best fruit in Anime Dungeon Fighters. With loads of powerful moves to choose from, they will spoil you with ways to destroy your opponents. Considering just how rare they are, though, you may need to make do without them for a while.

SunWuKong Fruit

Goku Fruit

Dark Lord Fruit

Love Fruit

A Tier

These fruits are better than the others in Anime Dungeon Fighters, and anyone lucky enough to grab them should be pretty pleased with themselves. Although Buddha gets a bad rep, I do believe it just scrapes an A Tier placement.

Light Fruit

Buddha Fruit

B Tier

This handful of fruit resembles all the good and decent fruit in Anime Dungeon Fighters. You can definitely aim higher, so don’t get too attached, but you should also be satisfied with one of them for a while.

Leopard Fruit

Spike Fruit

Life Restoring Fruit

Ninjitsu Fruit

Fox Fruit

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

C Tier

Ice and Inspire Fruit are the lowest rarity of fruit, meaning they’re designed not to be very good. You’ll likely be seeing them a lot, and they’ll likely be the first fruits you use in the game.

Ice Fruit

Inspire Fruit

D Tier

Lowly Sand Fruit is the worst fruit in Anime Dungeon Fighters. I personally feel some pity for the poor fruit considering it was the first fruit I got when playing, but I must admit it doesn’t compare even slightly to the other fruit out there. Shame.

Sand Fruit

Now that you know where all the fruit stand in Anime Dungeon Fighters, you know which you should eat and use, and which you should leave behind. For more Roblox, check out the Sorcery Trello link, Five Nights TD tier list, and Pixel Tower Defense codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy