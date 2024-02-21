Infinite Craft gives your imagination endless possibilities when it comes to discovering new stuff. People are trying to craft some terms more than others, and some can be incredibly obscure to land on. Here is our guide on how to make Fjord in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft Fjord Combination

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

The combination to make Fjord in Infinite Craft is Lake + Mountain.

As with all other combinations in Infinite Craft, you need to mix two elements to get Fjord. Those elements are Lake and Mountain. Now let’s see how to get the required elements going step by step. Fortunately, they’re both very easy to stumble across.

First, let’s get Lake. It’s pretty simple because you only need to mix two starter elements in the game – Water and Water. Once you do that, you have the first element you need to make a Fjord. Then move the Lake block aside on the screen, while you prepare the second element.

Now let’s see how to make a Mountain. The process is very similar to the one with did with the Lake, because we again have to merge two starter elements. This time it’s Earth. So, add Earth to Earth and that’s it, now you have made a Mountain too.

With both of those elements, all you need to do is add Lake and Mountain to the board. Mix them and there you have it, Fjord has appeared!

That’s all you have to know when it comes to how to make Fjord in Infinite Craft. If you follow the steps we listed above closely, there shouldn’t be any problems in getting the desired result. From there you can mess around with Fjord and other elements to see what else you can stumble upon. For example, you can craft Viking by combining Fjord + Pirate. As the name suggests, the possibilities are endless!

