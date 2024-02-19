Anyone with even the smallest immature streak will eventually try to make some of the ruder combinations in Infinite Craft. If this sounds like you then are in the right place. Read on to find out the process of how to make Sex in Infinite Craft!

Recommended Videos

How to Get Sex in Infinite Craft

To make Sex in Infinite Craft, the combination is Drunk + Date.

This is a multi-stage process from start to finish, but it’s worth it! Once you have Sex, you can use it to make a bunch of weird stuff – and we all know that is why you play Infinite Craft. We’ll show you the entire process below through Einstein, a Time Machine, Dinosaurs, and Dandelions, but you will eventually get to Drunk + Date = Sex as your final step!

Let’s start with creating Albert Einstein:

Water + Earth = Plant Plant + Plant = Tree Fire + Wind = Smoke Plant + Smoke = Incense Tree + Tree = Forest Forest + Tree = Wood Tree + Wood = Paper Incense + Paper = Prayer Prayer + Paper = Bible Bible + Fire = Hell Hell + Tree = Apple Apple + Apple = Apple Tree Paper + Paper = Book Book + Apple Tree = Newton Newton + Newton = Einstein

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

Making Time Machine in Infinite Craft

Now you have Einstein you can work your way through to Time Machine:

Plant + Water = Swamp Swamp + Smoke = Dragon Water + Fire = Steam Dragon + Steam = Steampunk Earth + Earth = Mountain Mountain + Mountain = Mountain Range Steampunk + Mountain Range = Steam Engine Einstein + Einstein = Black Hole Black Hole + Steam Engine = Time Machine

Making Dinner and Sex in Infinite Craft

Ok so now it is time to make dinner:

Water + Water = Lake Lake + Lake = Ocean Wind + Wind = Tornado Tornado + Ocean = Tsunami Time Machine + Dragon = Dinosaur Dinosaur + Dinosaur = Egg Egg + Egg = Bird Bird + Egg = Omelette Water + Fire = Steam Steam + Steam = Cloud Cloud + Steam = Rain Rain + Rain = Rainbow Rainbow + Mud = Pig Fire + Pig = Bacon Omelette + Bacon = Breakfast Breakfast + Breakfast = Brunch Breakfast + Brunch = Lunch Lunch + Lunch = Dinner

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

The final path will take us from Plants through Dinner and finally to Sex (no Love or Girlfriend needed!):

Plant + Wind = Dandelion Incense + Dandelion = Wish Wish + Water = Genie Fire + Fire = Volcano Volcano + Ocean = Island Genie + Island = Bottle Water + Bottle = Wine Wine + Bottle = Drunk Wine + Dinner = Date Drunk + Date = Sex

And there you have it: Sex in Infinite Craft. Add it to Hell and you create a Demon, or add Sex to Ghost and make Spectre. Now go make some weird and wonderful combinations!