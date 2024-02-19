Guides

How to Make Sex in Infinite Craft

No birds or bees needed!

sex infinite craft eggplant emoji
Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

Anyone with even the smallest immature streak will eventually try to make some of the ruder combinations in Infinite Craft. If this sounds like you then are in the right place. Read on to find out the process of how to make Sex in Infinite Craft!

How to Get Sex in Infinite Craft

To make Sex in Infinite Craft, the combination is Drunk + Date.

This is a multi-stage process from start to finish, but it’s worth it! Once you have Sex, you can use it to make a bunch of weird stuff – and we all know that is why you play Infinite Craft. We’ll show you the entire process below through Einstein, a Time Machine, Dinosaurs, and Dandelions, but you will eventually get to Drunk + Date = Sex as your final step!

Let’s start with creating Albert Einstein:

  1. Water + Earth = Plant
  2. Plant + Plant = Tree
  3. Fire + Wind = Smoke
  4. Plant + Smoke = Incense
  5. Tree + Tree = Forest
  6. Forest + Tree = Wood
  7. Tree + Wood = Paper
  8. Incense + Paper = Prayer
  9. Prayer + Paper = Bible
  10. Bible + Fire = Hell
  11. Hell + Tree = Apple
  12. Apple + Apple = Apple Tree
  13. Paper + Paper = Book
  14. Book + Apple Tree = Newton
  15. Newton + Newton = Einstein
einstein in infinite craft
Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

Making Time Machine in Infinite Craft

Now you have Einstein you can work your way through to Time Machine:

  1. Plant + Water = Swamp
  2. Swamp + Smoke = Dragon
  3. Water + Fire = Steam
  4. Dragon + Steam = Steampunk
  5. Earth + Earth = Mountain
  6. Mountain + Mountain = Mountain Range
  7. Steampunk + Mountain Range = Steam Engine
  8. Einstein + Einstein = Black Hole
  9. Black Hole + Steam Engine = Time Machine

Making Dinner and Sex in Infinite Craft

Ok so now it is time to make dinner:

  1. Water + Water = Lake
  2. Lake + Lake = Ocean
  3. Wind + Wind = Tornado
  4. Tornado + Ocean = Tsunami
  5. Time Machine + Dragon = Dinosaur
  6. Dinosaur + Dinosaur = Egg
  7. Egg + Egg = Bird
  8. Bird + Egg = Omelette
  9. Water + Fire = Steam
  10. Steam + Steam = Cloud
  11. Cloud + Steam = Rain
  12. Rain + Rain = Rainbow
  13. Rainbow + Mud = Pig
  14. Fire + Pig = Bacon
  15. Omelette + Bacon = Breakfast
  16. Breakfast + Breakfast = Brunch
  17. Breakfast + Brunch = Lunch
  18. Lunch + Lunch = Dinner
sex pipeline infinite craft
Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

The final path will take us from Plants through Dinner and finally to Sex (no Love or Girlfriend needed!):

  1. Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  2. Incense + Dandelion = Wish
  3. Wish + Water = Genie
  4. Fire + Fire = Volcano
  5. Volcano + Ocean = Island
  6. Genie + Island = Bottle
  7. Water + Bottle = Wine
  8. Wine + Bottle = Drunk
  9. Wine + Dinner = Date
  10. Drunk + Date = Sex

And there you have it: Sex in Infinite Craft. Add it to Hell and you create a Demon, or add Sex to Ghost and make Spectre. Now go make some weird and wonderful combinations!

