Anyone with even the smallest immature streak will eventually try to make some of the ruder combinations in Infinite Craft. If this sounds like you then are in the right place. Read on to find out the process of how to make Sex in Infinite Craft!
How to Get Sex in Infinite Craft
To make Sex in Infinite Craft, the combination is Drunk + Date.
This is a multi-stage process from start to finish, but it’s worth it! Once you have Sex, you can use it to make a bunch of weird stuff – and we all know that is why you play Infinite Craft. We’ll show you the entire process below through Einstein, a Time Machine, Dinosaurs, and Dandelions, but you will eventually get to Drunk + Date = Sex as your final step!
Let’s start with creating Albert Einstein:
- Water + Earth = Plant
- Plant + Plant = Tree
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Plant + Smoke = Incense
- Tree + Tree = Forest
- Forest + Tree = Wood
- Tree + Wood = Paper
- Incense + Paper = Prayer
- Prayer + Paper = Bible
- Bible + Fire = Hell
- Hell + Tree = Apple
- Apple + Apple = Apple Tree
- Paper + Paper = Book
- Book + Apple Tree = Newton
- Newton + Newton = Einstein
Making Time Machine in Infinite Craft
Now you have Einstein you can work your way through to Time Machine:
- Plant + Water = Swamp
- Swamp + Smoke = Dragon
- Water + Fire = Steam
- Dragon + Steam = Steampunk
- Earth + Earth = Mountain
- Mountain + Mountain = Mountain Range
- Steampunk + Mountain Range = Steam Engine
- Einstein + Einstein = Black Hole
- Black Hole + Steam Engine = Time Machine
Making Dinner and Sex in Infinite Craft
Ok so now it is time to make dinner:
- Water + Water = Lake
- Lake + Lake = Ocean
- Wind + Wind = Tornado
- Tornado + Ocean = Tsunami
- Time Machine + Dragon = Dinosaur
- Dinosaur + Dinosaur = Egg
- Egg + Egg = Bird
- Bird + Egg = Omelette
- Water + Fire = Steam
- Steam + Steam = Cloud
- Cloud + Steam = Rain
- Rain + Rain = Rainbow
- Rainbow + Mud = Pig
- Fire + Pig = Bacon
- Omelette + Bacon = Breakfast
- Breakfast + Breakfast = Brunch
- Breakfast + Brunch = Lunch
- Lunch + Lunch = Dinner
The final path will take us from Plants through Dinner and finally to Sex (no Love or Girlfriend needed!):
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Incense + Dandelion = Wish
- Wish + Water = Genie
- Fire + Fire = Volcano
- Volcano + Ocean = Island
- Genie + Island = Bottle
- Water + Bottle = Wine
- Wine + Bottle = Drunk
- Wine + Dinner = Date
- Drunk + Date = Sex
And there you have it: Sex in Infinite Craft. Add it to Hell and you create a Demon, or add Sex to Ghost and make Spectre. Now go make some weird and wonderful combinations!