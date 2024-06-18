Card RNG Codes (June 2024)

Opening a new pack of shiny cards is always exciting, but isn’t it even better when you get exactly what you need? That’s why we are here with our Card RNG codes, so you can be sure you will get the potions and items you need each time! Keep reading to find out how to use them.

Recommended Videos

Card RNG Codes (Working)

!code REWARDS – Event Speed Potion and 3 Event Luck Potions

– Event Speed Potion and 3 Event Luck Potions !code COMPENSLAYSHIN – Elixir

– Elixir !code 7kLIKESTY – Event Speed Potion and 2 Event Luck Potions

– Event Speed Potion and 2 Event Luck Potions !code 6000CHERRIES – Event Speed Potion and 2 Event Luck Potions

– Event Speed Potion and 2 Event Luck Potions !code 5KISALOT – 3 Event Speed Potions and 3 Event Luck Potions

– 3 Event Speed Potions and 3 Event Luck Potions !code GALAXY – Potions

– Potions !code THREEFIVE? – Event Speed Potion

– Event Speed Potion !code FOUR:O – 2 Event Luck Potions

– 2 Event Luck Potions !code 3000 – 3 Event Luck Potions

– 3 Event Luck Potions !code FUSIONHAA – Potions

– Potions !code YEAR2500 – Potions

– Potions !code CRYSTAL – Potions

– Potions !code ONEPOINTFIVE – Potions

– Potions !code NBA2K – Potions

– Potions !code FULLK – 3 Event Speed Potions and 3 Event Luck Potions

– 3 Event Speed Potions and 3 Event Luck Potions !code QUARTERBACK – Event Luck Potion

– Event Luck Potion !code HALFAK – 5 Event Speed Potions and 10 Event Luck Potions

– 5 Event Speed Potions and 10 Event Luck Potions !code PRAYFORHERA – 5 Event Luck Potions

– 5 Event Luck Potions !code FOHUNNEDMOMMYDAY – Event Speed Potion and Event Luck Potion

– Event Speed Potion and Event Luck Potion !code 300ISCOOL – 2 Event Speed Potions

– 2 Event Speed Potions !code SPIDER – 3 Event Speed Potions and 3 Event Luck Potions

– 3 Event Speed Potions and 3 Event Luck Potions !code NURTURE – 5 Event Speed Potions and 1 Event Luck Potion

– 5 Event Speed Potions and 1 Event Luck Potion !code WOWZERS200 – 3 Event Luck Potions

– 3 Event Luck Potions !code 100LS – 3 Event Luck Potions

Card RNG Codes (Expired)

!code 8ISPERF3CTLYSYMM3TR1C4L

!code QUICKMIGRATE

!code RANKED

!code COMPENSATION

!code DELAY

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Card RNG

In order to redeem codes in the game, follow these steps:

Launch the game on Roblox.

Select the chat icon.

Type the code remembering to always include the exclamation mark at the beginning.

Press Enter to confirm.

Enjoy your rewards!

How Do You Get More Card RNG Codes?

You might want to join the developers’ Discord channel to keep track of all the latest codes. Also, consider following the developers on X as well. But a great way to know all about the latest codes is by bookmarking the page and checking back often.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Sometimes, the codes may not work due to typos. Especially in the case of Card RNG, make sure that you are copying and pasting them as they are, without leaving out the “!” at the beginning. Another possible reason is that the codes might have expired since the time of writing.

That’s it for our Card RNG Codes. For more guides on other exciting Roblox experiences, check out Anime Adventures codes and Football RNG codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy