Best DMZ Loadouts in Warzone Season 4: Weapons, Equipment & Gear

Warzone’s DMZ continues to scratch the extraction itch that a lot of Call of Duty players had. There’s tonnes to do, find and eliminate in the mode, but weapon buffs and nerfs mean players naturally have questions over the guns they should (or shouldn’t) be using in-game. Here are the best DMZ loadouts in Warzone Season 4, including weapons, equipment and gear.

Best DMZ Loadouts in Season 4

The Season 4 update on June 14 changed an awful lot in DMZ, resetting players’ profiles and adding a new Phalanx Faction. The weapon changes it brought translated over to DMZ too, meaning some are much more viable than others, even if the main target will be AI.

Best DMZ Weapons

In DMZ it’s not quite as simple as choosing them before a game and guaranteeing yourself a gun. The best way to get any weapon is to choose it as your Insured Weapon, with more Insured Weapon Slots unlockable as you progress.

We’re picking our favorite three based on the current meta – and which will be most useful in DMZ.

RPK

First up is the RPK. It’s true it has been nerfed since its dominant days in the battle royale but it’s exceptional in DMZ for a number of reasons.

Firstly, it has very large magazines and good range. This means it’s ideal for taking out multiple AI at short range around a certain POI. It can also do so at longer ranges where you’ll be a lot safer from the bots’ inconsistent aim.

Secondly, it reloads way faster than a lot of other LMGs, just requiring you to replace a large drum. That means you’ll be vulnerable to enemies a lot less than with other weapons.

Finally, it’s dropped by a lot enemies. That means its easy to find and extract with. If you’re dropping in with just the one weapon or your free loadout, it can be picked up from eliminated enemies and get you out of any tricky spot.

Bryson 890

A shotgun? Really? Yes, really. Shotguns as a class were buffed heavily in Season 4, with the Bryson 890 among those to benefit most. It’s very strong up close and, provided you’re within a sensible range, will one-hit level one AI. It’ll only take a couple to tear through the armor and health of beefier bots as well.

A lot of DMZ’s missions, like clearing Strongholds or rescuing hostages, require players to kill a lot of bots in close-quarters environments. There’s usually upwards of 10 or 20 bots in a single house. Getting through these with a Bryson 890 is very simple. Just shoot, eliminate, re-chamber and go again.

Vaznev-9K

Our third and final favorite weapon for DMZ Season 4 is the Vaznev-9K. It’s long been one of the best weapons in MW2 and Warzone, a status that still rings true in DMZ. It’s ultra-powerful up close and can be picked up from killed AIs regularly.

There’s a lot of Vaznevs knocking around in Vondel, including pre-built ones with desirable attachments. You can definitely look to extract one and get it into your contraband for use at a later point.

Best DMZ Equipment

DMZ lets players take equipment into exclusion zones alongside their weapons. Like in typical CoD multiplayer, this includes a lethal projectile, a tactical and a Field Upgrade. For the best DMZ loadouts, we’d recommend each of the below items.

Semtex

For our lethal recommendation we’re opting for the Semtex. It’s a timed sticky grenade that won’t ricochet when you throw it, so make sure it lands where you’re trying to aim it.

We especially like it for DMZ because of the increased accuracy it offers. It’s easy enough to throw into a group of unsuspecting AI and kill multiple at once. Similarly, there’s no better equipment to take out a bot with a Riot Shield than to sticky them and wait for the explosion to take care of the matter for you.

Smoke Grenade

Our choice of tactical is a Smoke Grenade. Used by enemy AI with annoying frequency, there’s no better gear in DMZ to get you out of a tight spot and away from pursuing enemies. In a mode that’s all about looting and extracting, there’s no reason to dive into gunfights you don’t absolutely need to.

We especially like the Smoke Grenade to cover our back as we make a break for the Exfil Helicopter. Every DMZ player will have encountered other players camping exfil locations to ambush players trying to get out of an exclusion zone. The Smoke Grenade is an ideal counter.

Portable Radar

Our pick for the Field Upgrade is a close run competition. If you’re doing a mission that requires you to defend a location – like opening a safe or capturing a SAM site – there’s a definite argument for a Trophy System. We love the Portable Radar though – it lets you know the location of any nearby enemies with minimap pings so you won’t get caught off guard by any AI while you’re trying to carry out an objective.

When we enter a location to try and find an item or key, throwing it down instantly tells you the enemies you have to counter. Similarly, if you get the dreaded “enemy reinforcements” call out, there’s no better way to prepare than with a radar that lets you know where they’re attacking from.

Gear

This section will be shorter and less dense – mainly because there’s less scope to customize these aspects of your operator. It goes without saying you want a two-plate or three-plate armor vest and a Durable Gas Mask if possible. The Stealth Vest has emerged as massively powerful in Season 4 thanks to its buff.

We’d also recommend tailoring these aspects to whatever mission it is you’re trying to do. If you’re running into a Stronghold then you’ll want more armor. If you’re heading into the Koschei Complex, take your Gas Mask.

Those are the best DMZ loadouts in Warzone Season 4, including the best weapons, equipment and gear. Be sure to check back as the meta changes, as well as perusing all the related content below for everything Warzone DMZ.

