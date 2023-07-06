Connect with us

How to Increase Contraband Stash Size in Warzone DMZ

DMZ image in Call of Duty: Warzone
Activision
Call of Duty

How to Increase Contraband Stash Size in Warzone DMZ

Your loot, your stash.

Published on

Players’ Contraband is exceptionally valuable in DMZ, whether it’s rare items they’ll come back to or equipment needed to progress and complete objectives. It’s frustratingly small though, which is why you can expand it. Here’s how to increase the size of your DMZ Contraband Stash in Season 4.

Upgrading Your Contraband Stash in DMZ

Firstly, you’ll need to locate the Upgrades Menu within DMZ itself. Click on ‘Mission Objectives’ from the lobby screen and move to the right one spot, and you should be on the Upgrades Menu. 

You’ll see options to upgrade your Wallet as well as two Stash Expansion options. The first is the general Stash upgrade menu, the one further down relates specifically to the Crown Faction. Both are useful and offer tangible and obtainable benefits to the amount of extracted equipment and Keys you can store. 

Stash Expansion Warzone DMZ
Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Below, we’re running through each in detail, showing you what you need to do to unlock an Upgrade, the tasks needed to get that upgrade and the benefits it’ll bring:

UpgradeRequirementsUpgrade Menu TasksBenefits
Stash Expansion 1N/AExtract 10 Nuclear Fuel Rods
Extract 2 Radiation Blocker Bottles		Expand Mission Item and Key Stashes by 5 slots each
Stash Expansion 2Completed Stash Expansion 1Extract 9 Cigar Boxes
Extract 5 Comic Books
Extract 3 Bottles of Aspirin		Expand Mission Item and Key Stashes by an additional 5 slots each
Stash Expansion 3 Completed Stash Expansion 2Extract 5 Large Medical Bags
Extract 10 AFAKs
Extract 15 IFAKs		Expand Mission Item and Key Stashes by an additional 4 slots each
Stash Expansion 4Completed Stash Expansion 3Extract 5 Screwdrivers
Extract 5 Wrenches
Extract 3 Dog Tags		Expand Mission Item and Key Stashes by an additional 3 slots each
Stash Expansion 5Completed Stash Expansion 4 and reach Reputation Level 10 with Black Mous FactionExtract 40 Documents
Extract 16 Sensitive Documents
Extract 8 Classified Documents		Expand Mission Item and Key Stashes by an additional 3 slots each

Now the general ones are detailed, let’s take a look at the Crown Faction Stash upgrades specifically: 

UpgradesRequirementsUpgrade Menu TasksBenefits
Stash Expansion 1 (Crown)Reach Reputation Level 4 with the Crown FactionExtract 8 Bandages
Extract 4 IFAKs
Extract 1 Radiation Blocker Bottle		Expand Mission Item and Key Stashes by 3 slots each
Stash Expansion 2 (Crown)Completed Stash Expansion 1 (Crown) and Reach Reputation Level 5 with the Crown FactionExtract 6 Vases
Extract 3 Japanese Liquor Bottles		Expand Mission Item and Key Stashes by an additional 3 slots each
Stash Expansion 3  (Crown)Completed Stash Expansion 2 (Crown) and Reach Reputation Level 6 with the Crown FactionExtract 8 Purified Water Bottles
Extract 7 Emergency Rations
Extract 3 Gas Cans
Extract 8 Canned Foods		Expand Mission Item and Key Stashes by an additional 2 slots each
Stash Expansion 4 (Crown)Completed Stash Expansion 3 (Crown) and Reach Reputation Level 8 with the Crown FactionExtract 8 Bottles of Aspirin
Extract 3 Large Medical Bags		Expand Mission Item and Key Stashes by an additional 1 slots each
Stash Expansion 5 (Crown)Completed Stash Expansion 4 (Crown) andReach Reputation Level 10 with Crown FactionExtract 14 Nuclear Fuel Rods
Extract 7 Bottles of Gun Cleaning Oil
Extract 2 Liquid Nitrogen
Extract 10 Blow Torches		Expand Mission Item and Key Stashes by an additional 1 slots each

That’s everything to know about expanding your Contraband Stash in Warzone DMZ. If the requirements change in future updates and seasons, this page will as well. Be sure to check back for all the latest and the ways to expand your Wallet, too.

About the author

Joe Craven

Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United.

More Stories by Joe Craven

Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, ,
To Top