How to Increase Contraband Stash Size in Warzone DMZ

Players’ Contraband is exceptionally valuable in DMZ, whether it’s rare items they’ll come back to or equipment needed to progress and complete objectives. It’s frustratingly small though, which is why you can expand it. Here’s how to increase the size of your DMZ Contraband Stash in Season 4.

Upgrading Your Contraband Stash in DMZ

Firstly, you’ll need to locate the Upgrades Menu within DMZ itself. Click on ‘Mission Objectives’ from the lobby screen and move to the right one spot, and you should be on the Upgrades Menu.

You’ll see options to upgrade your Wallet as well as two Stash Expansion options. The first is the general Stash upgrade menu, the one further down relates specifically to the Crown Faction. Both are useful and offer tangible and obtainable benefits to the amount of extracted equipment and Keys you can store.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Below, we’re running through each in detail, showing you what you need to do to unlock an Upgrade, the tasks needed to get that upgrade and the benefits it’ll bring:

Upgrade Requirements Upgrade Menu Tasks Benefits Stash Expansion 1 N/A Extract 10 Nuclear Fuel Rods

Extract 2 Radiation Blocker Bottles Expand Mission Item and Key Stashes by 5 slots each Stash Expansion 2 Completed Stash Expansion 1 Extract 9 Cigar Boxes

Extract 5 Comic Books

Extract 3 Bottles of Aspirin Expand Mission Item and Key Stashes by an additional 5 slots each Stash Expansion 3 Completed Stash Expansion 2 Extract 5 Large Medical Bags

Extract 10 AFAKs

Extract 15 IFAKs Expand Mission Item and Key Stashes by an additional 4 slots each Stash Expansion 4 Completed Stash Expansion 3 Extract 5 Screwdrivers

Extract 5 Wrenches

Extract 3 Dog Tags Expand Mission Item and Key Stashes by an additional 3 slots each Stash Expansion 5 Completed Stash Expansion 4 and reach Reputation Level 10 with Black Mous Faction Extract 40 Documents

Extract 16 Sensitive Documents

Extract 8 Classified Documents Expand Mission Item and Key Stashes by an additional 3 slots each

Now the general ones are detailed, let’s take a look at the Crown Faction Stash upgrades specifically:

Upgrades Requirements Upgrade Menu Tasks Benefits Stash Expansion 1 (Crown) Reach Reputation Level 4 with the Crown Faction Extract 8 Bandages

Extract 4 IFAKs

Extract 1 Radiation Blocker Bottle Expand Mission Item and Key Stashes by 3 slots each Stash Expansion 2 (Crown) Completed Stash Expansion 1 (Crown) and Reach Reputation Level 5 with the Crown Faction Extract 6 Vases

Extract 3 Japanese Liquor Bottles Expand Mission Item and Key Stashes by an additional 3 slots each Stash Expansion 3 (Crown) Completed Stash Expansion 2 (Crown) and Reach Reputation Level 6 with the Crown Faction Extract 8 Purified Water Bottles

Extract 7 Emergency Rations

Extract 3 Gas Cans

Extract 8 Canned Foods Expand Mission Item and Key Stashes by an additional 2 slots each Stash Expansion 4 (Crown) Completed Stash Expansion 3 (Crown) and Reach Reputation Level 8 with the Crown Faction Extract 8 Bottles of Aspirin

Extract 3 Large Medical Bags Expand Mission Item and Key Stashes by an additional 1 slots each Stash Expansion 5 (Crown) Completed Stash Expansion 4 (Crown) andReach Reputation Level 10 with Crown Faction Extract 14 Nuclear Fuel Rods

Extract 7 Bottles of Gun Cleaning Oil

Extract 2 Liquid Nitrogen

Extract 10 Blow Torches Expand Mission Item and Key Stashes by an additional 1 slots each

That’s everything to know about expanding your Contraband Stash in Warzone DMZ. If the requirements change in future updates and seasons, this page will as well. Be sure to check back for all the latest and the ways to expand your Wallet, too.

