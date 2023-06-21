Image Source: Activision

The Cigar Boxes of DMZ are one of the most sought-after items of the game, as players try to acquire them for their weapon upgrades. However, due to the object’s high demand, it can be relatively difficult to locate it, given that other Operators can take it for themselves or steal them from you. So, if you are looking for this resource, we’ll show you where to find Cigar Boxes in DMZ.

DMZ Cigar Box Locations

Although Cigar Boxes can only spawn randomly, DMZ players have been able to find them in the following locations:

Lockers, duffel bags, and mirror cabinets in Ashika Island’s Residential and Tsuki Castle

Captain Silver’s Briefcase in Al Mazrah’s Sattiq Cave Complex

Al Sharim Pass in Al Mazrah

Port Ashika

Ashika Island seems to be the primary source for Cigar Boxes, as many players have discovered them in this location. The best option is to look in lockers around Tsuki Castle or buildings in Residential, given their higher spawn rate. But, unfortunately, other Operators can take it as well, so you may want to Exfil to restart the match’s progress.

You can still explore Ashika Island to discover them by chance, especially since many players have noted them in random places. Considering the map’s size, it is reasonably small compared to the remaining destinations, making it easier to spot. However, solo players may need to join a squad for a more accessible experience due to the large amounts of AI enemies and Operators.

Besides this map, you can test your luck in Al Mazrah, which seemingly has a slightly low spawn rate for Cigar Boxes. If you have the Captain Silver’s Briefcase Key, you can acquire it at the Sattiq Cave Complex, but you can try out other locked areas or items as an alternative.

Now that you know where to find Cigar Boxes in DMZ, you can take a step further with the Gold Skull locations. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more Call of Duty content.

