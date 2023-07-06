How to Increase Wallet Size in Warzone DMZ
All the cash.
Warzone Season 4 introduced a Wallet for players to use in the extraction mode, with upgrades possible as you progress and exfil with valuable items. Here’s how to increase your Wallet size in Warzone DMZ Season 4.
How To Upgrade Wallet in DMZ
The Wallet lives in the Upgrades menu of Warzone’s DMZ mode. The location of this has actually been causing some players headaches, but just select ‘Mission Objectives’ from your lobby screen and then scroll right to Upgrades.
Once you’re there, you’ll be able to see the options for upgrading your Wallet to increase its size. There’s a series of upgrades that all increase the capacity of the wallet (which starts at $100k by default), each requiring players to have extracted certain items. Some upgrades are also locked prior to reaching Reputation levels with certain Factions.
The table below outlines each in as much detail as possible, showing you how to unlock the Expansion, the prerequisites for doing so and what you get once it’s complete:
|Upgrade
|Requirements
|Upgrade Menu Tasks
|Benefits
|Unlock Wallet
|N/A
|Extract $100k in cash
|Unlocked Wallet ($100k limit)
|Wallet Expansion 1
|Unlocked Wallet
|Extract 10 bottles of Liquor
Extract 6 Wine Bottles
Extract 2 Aged or Vintage Wine Bottles
|Wallet capacity increased by $150k
|Wallet Expansion 2
|Completed Wallet Expansion 1
|Extract 2 Encrypted Hard Drives
Extract 8 Hard Drives
Extract 4 Thumb Drives
Extract 4 Laptops
|Wallet capacity increased by $150k
|Wallet Expansion 3
|Completed Wallet Expansion 2 and reach Reputation Level 6 with White Lotus Faction
|Extract 2 GPUs
|Wallet capacity increased by $100k
|Wallet Expansion 4
|Completed Wallet Expansion 3 and reach Reputation Level 8 with White Lotus Faction
|Extract 8 Vintage Wine Bottles
Extract 16 bottles of Japanese Liquor
|Wallet capacity increased by $100k
|Wallet Expansion 5
|Completed Wallet Expansion 4 and reach Reputation Level 10 with White Lotus Faction
|Extract 6 Gold Skulls
Extract 10 Gold Bars
|Wallet capacity increased by $100k
There’s also additional upgrades players can unlock to the Wallet via the Crown Faction. These are listed underneath the general Wallet and Stash Expansions in the Upgrades Menu. Each is detailed below:
|Upgrade
|Requirements
|Upgrades Menu Tasks
|Benefits
|Wallet Expansion 1 (Crown)
|Unlocked Wallet and reach Reputation Level 4 with Crown Faction
|Extract 5 Batteries
Extract 2 Drills
Extract 3 Bottles of Gun Cleaning Oil
|Wallet capacity increased by $100k
|Wallet Expansion 2 (Crown)
|Completed Wallet Expansion 1 (Crown) and reach Reputation Level 5 with Crown Faction
|Extract 8 Electric Tape
Extract 3 Car Batteries
Extract 6 Jumper Cables
|Wallet capacity increased by $50k
|Wallet Expansion 3 (Crown)
|Completed Wallet Expansion 2 (Crown) and reach Reputation Level 6 with Crown Faction
|Extract 5 AQ Laptops
Extract 10 Screwdrivers
Extract $500k in cash
Extract 4 Encrypted Hard Drives
|Wallet capacity increased by $50k
|Wallet Expansion 4 (Crown)
|Completed Wallet Expansion 3 (Crown) and reach Reputation Level 8 with Crown Faction
|Extract 4 GPUs
Extract 10 Game Consoles
Extract 10 VCRs
Extract 8 Encrypted Hard Drives
|Wallet capacity increased by $50k
|Wallet Expansion 5 (Crown)
|Completed Wallet Expansion 4 (Crown) and reach Reputation Level 10 with Crown Faction
|Extract 40 Electronic Components
Extract 30 Lighters
Extract 10 Ashika Old Firm Canisters
|Wallet capacity increased by $50k
As you can tell, the upgrades get more difficult as you go, with no real way to unlock the expansions rapidly. Your best bet is to get on with other Objectives and Missions and extract the items required for the expansions as you play. You’ll definitely need a Large Backpack to carry them all though. Luckily, these can be purchased at a Buy Station or bartered for.
That’s everything to say about Wallet Upgrades in Warzone DMZ Season 4. We’ll be updating this page in future seasons so, even if the requirements change, we’ll have them covered.
About the author
- What Is the Best Vest in Warzone DMZ Season 4? Explained
- How To Complete Break Check Mission in Warzone DMZ
- How To Complete Spetnaz Exposed in Warzone DMZ
- Where To Find the Vondel University Dead Drops in Warzone DMZ
- How To Get and Where To Use the Mayor’s Briefcase Key in Warzone DMZ