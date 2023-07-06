How to Increase Wallet Size in Warzone DMZ

Activision

Warzone Season 4 introduced a Wallet for players to use in the extraction mode, with upgrades possible as you progress and exfil with valuable items. Here’s how to increase your Wallet size in Warzone DMZ Season 4.

How To Upgrade Wallet in DMZ

The Wallet lives in the Upgrades menu of Warzone’s DMZ mode. The location of this has actually been causing some players headaches, but just select ‘Mission Objectives’ from your lobby screen and then scroll right to Upgrades.

Once you’re there, you’ll be able to see the options for upgrading your Wallet to increase its size. There’s a series of upgrades that all increase the capacity of the wallet (which starts at $100k by default), each requiring players to have extracted certain items. Some upgrades are also locked prior to reaching Reputation levels with certain Factions.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The table below outlines each in as much detail as possible, showing you how to unlock the Expansion, the prerequisites for doing so and what you get once it’s complete:

Upgrade Requirements Upgrade Menu Tasks Benefits Unlock Wallet N/A Extract $100k in cash Unlocked Wallet ($100k limit) Wallet Expansion 1 Unlocked Wallet Extract 10 bottles of Liquor

Extract 6 Wine Bottles

Extract 2 Aged or Vintage Wine Bottles Wallet capacity increased by $150k Wallet Expansion 2 Completed Wallet Expansion 1 Extract 2 Encrypted Hard Drives

Extract 8 Hard Drives

Extract 4 Thumb Drives

Extract 4 Laptops Wallet capacity increased by $150k Wallet Expansion 3 Completed Wallet Expansion 2 and reach Reputation Level 6 with White Lotus Faction Extract 2 GPUs Wallet capacity increased by $100k Wallet Expansion 4 Completed Wallet Expansion 3 and reach Reputation Level 8 with White Lotus Faction Extract 8 Vintage Wine Bottles

Extract 16 bottles of Japanese Liquor Wallet capacity increased by $100k Wallet Expansion 5 Completed Wallet Expansion 4 and reach Reputation Level 10 with White Lotus Faction Extract 6 Gold Skulls

Extract 10 Gold Bars Wallet capacity increased by $100k

There’s also additional upgrades players can unlock to the Wallet via the Crown Faction. These are listed underneath the general Wallet and Stash Expansions in the Upgrades Menu. Each is detailed below:

Upgrade Requirements Upgrades Menu Tasks Benefits Wallet Expansion 1 (Crown) Unlocked Wallet and reach Reputation Level 4 with Crown Faction Extract 5 Batteries

Extract 2 Drills

Extract 3 Bottles of Gun Cleaning Oil Wallet capacity increased by $100k Wallet Expansion 2 (Crown) Completed Wallet Expansion 1 (Crown) and reach Reputation Level 5 with Crown Faction Extract 8 Electric Tape

Extract 3 Car Batteries

Extract 6 Jumper Cables Wallet capacity increased by $50k Wallet Expansion 3 (Crown) Completed Wallet Expansion 2 (Crown) and reach Reputation Level 6 with Crown Faction Extract 5 AQ Laptops

Extract 10 Screwdrivers

Extract $500k in cash

Extract 4 Encrypted Hard Drives Wallet capacity increased by $50k Wallet Expansion 4 (Crown) Completed Wallet Expansion 3 (Crown) and reach Reputation Level 8 with Crown Faction Extract 4 GPUs

Extract 10 Game Consoles

Extract 10 VCRs

Extract 8 Encrypted Hard Drives Wallet capacity increased by $50k Wallet Expansion 5 (Crown) Completed Wallet Expansion 4 (Crown) and reach Reputation Level 10 with Crown Faction Extract 40 Electronic Components

Extract 30 Lighters

Extract 10 Ashika Old Firm Canisters Wallet capacity increased by $50k

As you can tell, the upgrades get more difficult as you go, with no real way to unlock the expansions rapidly. Your best bet is to get on with other Objectives and Missions and extract the items required for the expansions as you play. You’ll definitely need a Large Backpack to carry them all though. Luckily, these can be purchased at a Buy Station or bartered for.

That’s everything to say about Wallet Upgrades in Warzone DMZ Season 4. We’ll be updating this page in future seasons so, even if the requirements change, we’ll have them covered.

