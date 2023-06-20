Activision

Finding and extracting valuable items is at the core of Warzone’s DMZ mode. Sometimes the items are easy to come across, requiring players to visit a single location, pick up equipment and exfil. Others are more difficult. Here’s where to find AQ Laptops in Warzone DMZ.

AQ Laptops Locations in Warzone DMZ

Warzone Season 4 changed much in the battle royale generally, as well as the DMZ mode specifically. A seasonal reset, new Phalanx Faction and upgrades menu guaranteed there’d be plenty for players to discover.

Some of the new missions require players to locate and extract AQ Laptops. They’re proving difficult to find though, especially given some objectives require players to acquire three. We can help though.

Where Are AQ Laptops in Warzone DMZ?

First, some bad news: AQ Laptops do not have guaranteed locations in Warzone DMZ. It means that there’s always an element of RNG in tracking one down.

The good news though is there is a fixed POI when AQ Laptops always spawn. That means we know where players need to go to find them, even if it’ll take some exploration and thorough looting. Specifically, AQ Laptops always spawn at the Koschei Complex.

Koschei Complex Entrances Al Mazrah

This is a recently added region and is accessible via a number of entrances on Al Mazrah. We’ve listed them all below and marked each on the map below.

Southwest of Oasis, underneath the desert ruins

South of Al Mazrah City, underneath the parking lot

Via the Taraq Road Bridge, east of Taraq Village

Rohan Oil Utility Tunnel, north of the tower area

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

In Koschei Complex

Once you’ve entered the airlock, make sure you and your whole party are in. Anyone outside won’t make the journey (trust us, we learnt the hard way).

The Koschei Complex is a large and sprawling underground maze. It’s chock full of enemies and valuable loot, so get exploring but be careful as you do so. The side rooms and radiation bunkers in particular have high tier loot. That’s where we found our AQ Laptop.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

As you can tell from the image, this particular laptop was in the radiation areas. It might be worth packing a Durable Gas Mask and some Radiation Blockers for that reason (as well as the Car Batteries, Jumper Cables and Night Vision Goggles for the Spetnaz Exposed mission). There were also plenty of bots and even a Sentry Gun to navigate, so don’t expect the laptops to come easily.

They’re most commonly found on the floor or on shelves, but players have reported finding them in Supply Crates and other loot boxes.

Can You Get Them Anywhere Else?

Apparently, yes. Players have reported finding them in Al Mazrah, specifically in the northern regions like Oasis and Rohan Oil. We’ve looted these places pretty exhaustively but haven’t come across any yet.

It doesn’t mean they’re not there – but it does mean they’re pretty rare and your best bet to find them is probably the aforementioned Koschei Complex.

That’s all there is to know about finding AQ Laptops in Warzone DMZ. For everything else DMZ, stick with us at Twinfinite.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts