MW2 & Warzone 2 S3 Reloaded Patch Notes Features Camo Challenges, New Weapons & 6v6 Map

Image Source: Activision

Call of Duty’s midseason patch notes have finally arrived, providing players with the latest intel on upcoming events and expected features.

One of the first things you can check out is the new map, Alboran Hathchery, a medium-sized remote facility in Spain with 6v6 multiplayer mode. Players can also equip the latest state-of-the-art handguns through the in-game challenges. While the FTAC Siege is excellent for rapid fire rates and swift movement speeds, the GS Magna packs a powerful punch that becomes even deadlier when you hold down the trigger.

As you may expect, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded will hold a few events with the return of Camo Challenges and the continuation of the Trophy Hunt. Although the Trophy Hunt is over, you can still claim your gifts on the rewards page to get some exclusive gear and cosmetics.

The Camo Challenges come with ten new designs for your loadout, including a Weapon Charm from the Reloaded Trophy Hunt. Each time you complete a weapon category, you’ll receive a camouflage based on the number of kills during a round. For example, players can perform 250 Operator Kills for the Assault Rifle camo, while 50 eliminations in a mounted state grant them an LMG customization.

Raid players can anticipate a new episode with Price, Farah, and Alex as they explore an old train tunnel in a perilous mission. Last but not least is the new Exclusion Zone of DMZ, the Koschei Complex, a mysterious area set in Al Mazrah. You’ll be able to go through four different entrances to reach this formidable base, where you can search for an Intel Drop to get more details in-game.

There is a ton of other content to look forward to, like Warzone 2 Ranked Play Beta, along with the return of Faceoff. You check it all out in the full overview of the Call of Duty Season 3 Reloaded patch notes:

MW2 & Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded Patch Notes

EVENTS

Season 03 Reloaded Camo Challenge

Our seasonal event is a follow-up to the popular camo challenges we had in Season 02. Complete one weapon category challenge to unlock a new camouflage for every weapon in that category.

Complete all ten to earn another new camo for every weapon category, plus a special Weapon Charm that shows you mastered the Reloaded Trophy Hunt.

The challenges for this event include: Assault Rifles: Get 250 Operator Kills Battle Rifles: Get 30 Headshot Operator Kills SMGs: Get 3 Operator Kills Without Dying 30 times Shotguns – Get 30 Hipfire Operator Kills LMGs: Get 50 Operator Kills While Mounted Marksman Rifles: Get 25 Longshot Operator Kills Sniper Rifles – Get 30 Longshot Operator Kills Handguns: Get 50 Operator Kills Launcher – Get 40 Operator Kills



Trophy Hunt Update

We hope you enjoyed our Trophy Hunt event! While Players can no longer actively earn trophies/tokens, they can still spend them on rewards in the in-game Events tab.

MAPS

New Maps

Alboran Hatchery (6v6) A medium-sized core Map experience set on a remote facility in Spain Get all the intel in our dedicated map blog.



GENERAL

Calling Cards Improved the user experience while navigating through Calling Cards challenge menu See your favorites, tracked and owned items View calling cards from a specific game mode Preview Mastery cards from a specific season



GAMEPLAY

General

A challenge to unlock the Cronen Squall’s Sakin ZX Grip has been added

A challenge to unlock Underbarrel Drill Charge Attachments for the Kastov 762, STB 556, and TAQ-56 has been added

Hybrid Optics no longer glint while in their low-magnification alt modes

Tracer effects can now be applied through the Attachment Skin customization menu

Damage Feedback Visibility

Cleared out center of red HUD overlay

Reduced overall alpha of red HUD overlay

Reduced saturation of vision set flash

Reduced distortion amount

Reduced handheld camera noise on bullet damage

Movement

Camera movement while walking and sprinting has been reduced

Weapon Raise delay following parachute landing decreased by 30%

Initial Sliding acceleration increased by 6%

The height threshold for single-handed Mantling has been increased, allowing for more aggressive traversal

WEAPONS

New Weapons

FTAC Siege: Handgun Designed to be compact and maneuverable, this machine pistol has a jaw-dropping fire rate and rapid swap speed. A trusted secondary for up-close engagements. Acquirable via in-game Challenge: 50 Hip Fire Operator kills with Handguns

GS Magna: Handgun This fully automatic .50 GS boasts enough power to put an end to anyone foolish enough to cross your path. Hold down the trigger and let this .50 Cal speak for itself. Acquirable via in-game Challenge: 30 Headshot Operator kills with the .50 GS



New Equipment

Throwing Star A compelling, high-skill alternative to the Throwing Knife, the Throwing Star demands more accuracy from its wielder. While less accurate hits will not result in a kill, this is more than compensated for in its ammo capacity and rapid deployment capabilities. Added an indicator for how to unlock the Throwing Star in the Loadouts tab Unlocked via in-game Challenge: 50 Operator kills with the Throwing Knife



Weapon Balancing

First Raise

The delay between first equipping a Weapon and being able to fire it has been decreased across numerous Weapons.

Quick Raise and Quick Drop

Quick Raise and Quick Drop speeds have been uniformly increased, allowing for more rapid deployment of equipment—which is further improved by Fast Hands.

Armor Damage

Maximum Armor Damage values have been added to all Assault Rifles, Battle Rifles, Submachine Guns, and Light Machine Guns. These values will assist in slowing down close-range time-to-kill.

Minimum Armor Damage has been adjusted or added to several Weapons to increase their viability at longer ranges. See Weapon changes below for details:

» Handguns «

Basilisk Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only

P890 Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only

X12 Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only

X13 Auto Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only



» Submachine Guns «

BAS-P ADS Speed increased Headshot Damage Multiplier decreased Maximum Damage increased Maximum Damage Range increased Mid-far Damage increased Mid-far Damage Range increased Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only Minimum Damage increased Minimum Damage Range increased Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time



Lachmann Sub Burst-fire Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only



Minibak Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only



MX9 Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only



Vaznev-9K Maximum Damage Range decreased



» Assault Rifles «

Chimera Semi-auto Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time



ISO Hemlock Maximum Damage decreased Mid Damage decreased Minimum Damage decreased Lower Torso Multiplier increased Extremities Multipliers decreased



Kastov 545 Close-mid Damage Range decreased Mid Damage Range decreased Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only



Kastov 762 Semi-auto Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only Extremities Multipliers decreased



Kastov-74u Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only



Lachmann-556 Close-mid Damage increased Maximum Damage Range increased Mid Damage Range added Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only Semi-auto Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only Upper Torso Multiplier increased



M16 Close-mid Damage Range increased Maximum Damage Range increased Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only Cooldown time between bursts decreased Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time



M4 Semi-auto minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time



M13B ADS Speed increased slightly Damage Ranges increased Hip Spread Accuracy increased slightly Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time



TAQ-56 Maximum Damage Range decreased



» Battle Rifles «

FTAC Recon Auto-fire Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time



Lachmann-762 Auto-fire Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only



SO-14 Auto-fire Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only Lower Torso Multiplier increased Maximum Damage increased Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only



TAQ-V Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only Semi-auto Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only



» Shotguns «

Bryson 800 Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only Mid Damage increased



Bryson 890 Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only Mid Damage increased



Lockwood 300 Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only



» Light Machine Guns «

HCR 56 Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only

RAPP H Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time

SAKIN MG38 Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time



Attachments

» Ammunition «

Explosive Bullet Velocity decreased



.500 Snakeshot Tuning enabled



.300 Blackout (All Types) Maximum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only



» Laser «

Laser visibility decreased



Canted Vibro-Dot 7 Now blocks Core BP2 Underbarrel



7mW Canted Laser Now blocks Core BP2 Underbarrel



» Magazine «

Fennec Fennec Double Tap Mod Maximum Ammo Reserves increased Maximum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only Minimum Armor Damage decreased | Warzone 2.0 Only Starting Ammo increased



STB 556 Single Tap Mod Cooldown time between shots decreased



The Magazine adjustments below apply to all Attachments depending on whether they are larger or smaller relative to a Weapon’s base Magazine capacity. These changes will mean, on average, larger capacity Magazines are considerably less punitive, and smaller capacity Magazines offer substantially more upside.

Large ADS Speed penalty decreased Movement Speed penalties decreased

Small ADS Speed benefit increased Movement Speed benefits increased Sprint to Fire Speed benefit increased



» Muzzle «

Lockshot KT85 Horizontal Recoil Control decreased Vertical Recoil Control increased



» Optic «

Kazan-Holo Reticle visibility improved



» Stock «



FJX Imperium

FJX Lux-7 Aim Walking Speed benefit increased Aiming Idle Stability penalty increased Sprint Speed benefit increased



RIB400 Recoil Control benefit increased ADS Speed penalty increased



X12 XRK Pistol Stock Movement Speed penalities decreased



X13 Auto XRK Bar Stock Movement Speed penalties decreased

XRK Dynamic Precision Stock Movement Speed penalties decreased

X13 Coachwhip Stock Movement Speed penalties decreased



» Underbarrel «

Corvus Masterkey ADS Speed increased ADS Pellet Spread decreased Ammo Reserve increased Mid Damage Range increased slightly



Killstreaks

Cluster Mine Armor Damage decreased | Warzone 2.0 Only



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that allowed multiple Attachments to be equipped to the same category, resulting in broken or non-functional Weapons

Fixed an issue that prevented Death Effects from occurring in DMZ and Co-Op modes

Fixed an issue with the FJX Imperium where its penetration level was lower than intended

Fixed an issue with the SP-X 80 where its penetration level was lower than intended

Fixed an issue with the XTEN Angel-40 Optic where its depth of field effect was not rendering properly

VEHICLES

Adjustments

Exiting a vehicle is now less likely to cause collisions with geometry

The Heavy Chopper is better at recognizing when it’s in an unrecoverable place, and catches fire if stuck

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the ‘Missile Incoming’ warning would sometimes persist even after no missiles were incoming

Fixed an issue allowing vehicles to crush Players to death while using a turret in rare instances

Fixed an issue where the Armored Patrol Boat was not taking collision damage

Fixed an issue where the RHIB was taking only small amounts of collision damage

Fixed an issue where the Light Helo was taking excessive damage when landing

Fixed an issue where the Drill Charge was able to kick friendly Players out of a vehicle

Fixed an issue preventing Players from equipping and unequipping field upgrades in a vehicle

AUDIO

Adjustments

Improved clarity of Auto Ascender use sound

Improved the mix of Precision Airstrike and Mortar Strike Killstreaks, particularly at a distance

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where too much occlusion could happen on entities in the same room as the Player

UI/UX

Adjustments

Added an indicator for how to unlock the Throwing Star in the loadouts tab

Revised the Calling Card challenge screen to make progress tracking clearer and enable sorting and favoriting

In the Camos menu, make it clear that Gold and Platinum need to be unlocked first before Polyatomic can be progressed

Added indicator for how many skins are available when selecting an attachment

In Loadout menus, display available loadouts as two rows on single page instead of a horizontal scroll

Improved visual quality of score feed in Core Multiplayer Modes

Added an indicator for when a Party 2XP event is active and the bonus is in effect

Made various improvements to Gunfight UI in game

Added Nation Flags Calling Cards

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed an issue causing Players to incorrectly grab the awning when attempting to mantle through a window.

Fixed an issue causing the camera to zoom into where a Player died while the player is being revived.

Fixed an issue causing Players to swap to an invalid Weapon during Last Stand.

Fixed an issue in Gunfight causing Players to appear muted while actively using Voice Chat

Fixed an issue causing the message explaining how to obtain an Operator to be missing in the Operator Select menu.

Fixed an issue affecting FJX Imperium Camo Mastery Challenge Rewards.

Fixed an issue causing eliminated Players to be able to hold onto carried objects.

Fixed an issue causing Score events to not appear while the Player is performing an execution.

PC

Fixed a critical issue that would result in a hard crash for all AMD VEGA users.

Fixed an issue for Players who only have a Steam account, by no longer granting Battle Pass CP rewards to a phantom Battle.net account.

SPECIAL OPS

ATOMGRAD RAID

Atomgrad Raid Episode 03 is now available!

After tracking down Alex, Gaz breaks off to establish comms with Laswell and provide exfil. Now Price, Farah, and Alex must push deeper into the Soviet base, descending into a massive pit where they will navigate old train tunnels and electrically charged waters. With Hadir and the missing warhead still on the loose, every minute counts. Complete Raid Episode 03 to unlock Alex as an Operator.

COOPERATIVE

New Mission: Defender: Hafid Port is now available!

Deploy to Hafid Port in Al Mazrah and take on the cartel’s new operation. It won’t be an easy task: Once you’ve eliminated their first line of defense, you’ll need to dig in and defend against multiple waves of increasingly challenging enemy forces.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where unlocked Operators incorrectly displayed as locked

Fixed an issue where Players could use a Revive Pistol to revive Players through the floor

MULTIPLAYER

PLAYLIST

Modes

Faceoff First debuted in Modern Warfare 3, Faceoff has returned! 3v3 Kill Confirmed, Domination, Team Deathmatch on Gunfight maps Killstreaks and Field Upgrades disabled



Gunfight O.S.P. (On Site Procurement) Gunfight variant where players spawn in with fists and must collect their weapons from the walls and floor. Grab a quick pistol and push or go for a more powerful weapon before you engage!



Giant Infected The Infected mode you love on a Battle Map scale. More players, more infected, more fun! Infected players respawn with parachutes. When half the survivors have been wiped out a UAV sweep starts to help hunt the remaining players! Happy hunting!



GENERAL

Players will no longer be awarded “One Shot One Kill” for earning kills with the Cranked bomb explosion

Updated the Gunfight mode description to be more clear about win conditions

Removed laser attachments from all Gunfight Loadouts

Enabled an oxygen meter in Core Multiplayer

Set enemy Players and the Overtime flag to always show preview outlines while the pre-match countdown is active in Gunfight

Private Matches

Set the default Drop Zone rotation order to “Linear”

Updated the “Spectating” option values to be more descriptive of what they represent

Set the default round limit to 6 in Search and Destroy

Set the default round limit to 6 for Gunfight

Added Black Gold as a selectable Map

Removed the “Care Package Drop Time” options for game modes that do not support Killstreaks

Updated the score limit for Grind to be 60 points

Added the FJX Imperium and Cronen Squall as selectable weapons in relevant options for One In the Chamber, Infected, and Gunfight

RANKED PLAY

Additional Features

Find A Party: Multiplayer Ranked Play players can utilize the ‘Find a Party’ feature to find Squadmates of similar Skill before searching for a match. This feature includes the following preference filters: In-Game Communication Style: No Preference, Voice, Ping Only, and Text Main Language: Select up to 3 language preferences: English (EN), French (FR), German (DE), Italian (IT), or Spanish (EU) (ES) Playstyle: Competitive has been pre-selected and will remain locked for Party Finder.

Multiplayer Ranked Play players can utilize the ‘Find a Party’ feature to find Squadmates of similar Skill before searching for a match.

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed an issue where Players could not deploy the MGB while swimming underwater

Fixed an issue where getting DDoSed while holding a Javelin would prevent lock on

Fixed a small number of issues that prevented the Perk widget from updating properly in All or Nothing matches

Fixed an issue with the Equipment base widget so that it correctly shows the recharge progress of Equipment if the “Restock” Perk is active in All or Nothing matches

Fixed an issue with the Cranked timer not being given to Players who eliminate another Player with the “Survivor” Perk active

Fixed an issue where invalid Camo references were being applied to weapons if the Player were to go on a winning streak in Gunfight

Fixed an issue where Shock Sticks were being equipped as lethal Equipment in Gunfight

Fixed an issue where the out of bounds timer could be reset

Fixed unintended exploits on Pelayo’s Lighthouse and Himmelmatt Expo

Private Matches

Fixed an issue where bots were not respawning if “Force Respawn” is toggled off

WARZONE 2.0

The patch notes detailed in the section below affect all Warzone 2.0 content across Battle Royale, Resurgence, Plunder, and DMZ.



MAPS

Updates

Al Mazrah

A sandstorm spotted on the outskirts of Al Mazrah is headed towards Al Mazrah City. Operators should expect reduced visibility in the area. The visual obfuscation effects of the Sandstorm have been heavily reduced in Ranked Play.*

Additional loot spawn locations have been added to the Oasis area in the Northwest section of the map.

GAMEPLAY

Adjustments

All Maps | All Modes

UAV UAV pings will now only emit from the Player who activated the Killstreak. If the Player who activated the UAV is killed, the UAV will finish. Using 3 UAVs will still upgrade the signal into an Advanced UAV.



With UAVs now being available in all Buy Stations, we wanted to better balance their power so that they are as equally balanced for Solo’s as they are through Quads. We felt that, like all Killstreaks, the Killstreak should come from the Player who calls it in so when players hear “Enemy UAV Overhead”, they know that the total radius covered is of a fixed, known quantity across all modes.

Mortar Strike The amount of missiles dropped during Mortar Strike has been decreased by 25%.

Obstructed Pings Disabled the the ability to ping enemies through smoke or water.



Ashika Island | All Modes

Buy Stations Added more possible Buy Station locations.



QUALITY OF LIFE

Ping Visible to Spectators Eliminated Players who are spectating a live Player will now be able to see the live Players’ pings.

Party Queue Interruptions Players that will no longer be interrupted while navigating most menus when the Party Leader queues for a match.

Ammo Cache Elevation Up and down arrows have been added to the minimap to help Players locate Ammo Caches.

Buy Station Item Selection The selection cursor will now default to always starting on the “Gear” option.

Buy Station Loadout Name Players will now see Custom Loadout names while navigating the Buy Station to purchase a Weapon.

Compass Ping Squad Number Players Ping icons on the Compass will now appear with their respective Squad Member number.

Killstreak Tablet Icon The lootable Killstreak tablet on the ground will now have an icon indicating the type of Killstreak it activates.

Contract Icon Visibility While Players have an active Contract, they will now be able to see other Contracts on the Tac Map as grayed-out icons.

Proximity Chat Temporary Mute Players will no longer hear Proximity Chat while loading into a match.

Relevant Ammo Automatic Pickup Players will now automatically pick up Ammunition to start an initial stack in the Backpack that is compatible with both the currently equipped and stowed Weapons in the active Loadout Slots.

Oxygen Level Meter Players will now see a curved, gray bar appear towards the center of their UI that indicates remaining oxygen levels.



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused some Contract Phones to spawn inside of inaccessible areas.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to bypass the cost of interacting with UAV Tower.

Fixed an issue where refueling the Heavy Chopper again while it had a different skin than the one selected would cause physics problems.

Fixed an issue where the Heavy Chopper fuel sometimes disappeared before anyone had time to reach it.

Fixed an issue where the UTV was able to float indefinitely in certain parts of rivers.

Maps

Al Mazrah

Reviving downed Players while on a train is more consistent

Fixed portalling issues

Fixed player collision/navigation issues

Fixed collision issues that allowed Players to enter inaccessible areas without a key

Fixed vehicle collision/navigation issues

Fixed rare lighting issue

Fixed bullet collision issues

BATTLE ROYALE

The patch notes detailed in the section below are exclusive to Battle Royale, which includes but is not limited to standard Battle Royale, Resurgence, Plunder, and all respective variants.

PLAYLIST

Image Source: Activision

For a forecast of the first 3 weeks of Playlist updates during Season 03 Reloaded, check out the dedicated Warzone Trello Board.

MODES

Al Mazrah

Ranked Play New Mode! For those who want to prove they are the greatest Battle Royale player out there, or for those who are considering the long road to a World Series of Warzone™ title, Ranked Play is finally here! For a full breakdown of Ranked Play including the match ruleset, SR system breakdown, tiered and seasonal rewards, and more, check out the dedicated Ranked Play section below.

New Mode!

RANKED PLAY (BETA)

Image Source: Activision

The Warzone Ranked Play Season 03 (BETA) is moments away for all players who have reached Level 45.



Play competitive 150 Player Battle Royale Trios matches using competitive settings developed by Treyarch, Raven Software, and Infinity Ward. Moving forward, Players can expect 1:1 synchronized settings between Ranked Play and World Series of Warzone.

Ultimately, the goal with Ranked Play is to deliver a competitive and fair system of play, all while striving to ensure a consistent experience across all Battle Royale modes. To achieve this, the Ranked Play (BETA) is launching with initial gameplay restrictions in order to gather crucial feedback and data for the full launch of Ranked Play in Season 04, and beyond.

Match Ruleset

Map Al Mazrah The visual obfuscation effects of the Sandstorm have been heavily reduced in Ranked Play.*

Mode Battle Royale

Squad Size Trios

Max Player Count 150

General Gameplay Disabled Gulag Entry Kit Redeploy Pack Squad Assimilation Multi-Circles Adjusted Spawn Protection Reduced to 2.5 seconds, down from 10 seconds in standard Battle Royale

Weapons/Equipment Disabled Riot Shield

Events Disabled Fire Sale Jailbreak Restock

Vehicles Disabled Turreted Land Vehicles Turreted Water Vehicles Heavy Chopper



SR (Skill Rating) & Divisions

Test yourself against your peers and track that progress with a visible SR (Skill Rating) that determines your place across 8 Skill Divisions.

All players begin our first Competitive Season in Bronze I with 0 SR.

Players earn SR based on match performance, with SR awarded for Kills, Assists, and outlasting other Squads.

Breakdown: Earning SR Kills and Assists Players gain SR over the course of each match each time they get a Kill or assist, with Kills and assists being treated equally to encourage teamwork between Squadmates. Players will also receive some SR each time a Squadmate gets a Kill, even if they don’t contribute to the Kill. To reward high-stakes Kills late in the game, SR increases over the course of each match based on the number of Squads left alive: 21+ Squads Remaining: +5 SR per Kill/Assist, +2 SR per Squadmate Kill 3 – 20 Squads Remaining: +7 SR per Kill/Assist, +3 SR per Squadmate Kill 1-3 Squads Remaining: +15 SR per Kill/Assist, +7 SR per Squadmate Kill Final Placements Additionally, players earn SR based on final placement at the end of the match: Top 40: +5 SR Top 30: +10 SR Top 20: +20 SR Top 10: +30 SR Top 5: +45 SR 3rd: +60 SR 2nd: +80 SR 1st: +100 SR Player’s will see this SR added throughout a match. Reach Top 40 and you’ll gain 5 SR. Reach Top 30 and you will see another 5 SR for a total of 10 SR. SR Tracker Players will be able to see and track SR earned via Kills, Asists, Unassisted Squadmate Kills, and Placements on a visible tracker in-game. The SR Tracker will be visible while alive or spectating a Squadmate and will always display your own SR for the current match. If your team is eliminated, the SR Tracker will be hidden when spectating an Enemy Squad, and your final earned SR will be shown in the After Action Report.

Breakdown: Deployment Fees At the beginning of each match, a Deployment Fee is deducted from each player’s current SR total. The higher the player’s Skill Division & Tier, the higher the Deployment Fee. This ensures that each division has increasing performance expectations and player’s must exceed those expectations to progress. Players must earn this amount of SR in the following game if they wish to advance towards the next Skill Division or Tier. Failing to earn back the Deployment Fee will result in players losing SR for the match. Bronze I-III: No Deployment Fee Silver I: -10 SR Silver II: -14 SR Silver III: -18 SR Gold I: -23 SR Gold II: -28 SR Gold III: -33 SR Platinum I: -39 SR Platinum II: -45 SR Platinum III: -51 SR Diamond I: -58 SR Diamond II: -65 SR Diamond III: -72 SR Crimson I: -80 SR Crimson II: -90 SR Crimson III: -100 SR Iridescent: -110 SR + 10 SR every 500 SR above 10,000, up to a max Deployment Fee of -210 SR.

Players can progress through eight Skill Divisions by reaching SR milestones: Bronze – Starting Division Silver – 900 SR Gold – 2,100 SR Platinum – 3,600 SR Diamond – 5,400 SR Crimson – 7,500 SR Iridescent – 10,000 SR Top 250 – 10,000+ SR

Division Tiers: All Divisions except for Iridescent and Top 250 have 3 Tiers – Tier I, Tier II & Tier III. Climb into higher Tiers as you advance your way through each Division.

All Divisions except for Iridescent and Top 250 have 3 Tiers – Tier I, Tier II & Tier III. Climb into higher Tiers as you advance your way through each Division. Show Off Your Skill: It’s easy to see which Division someone is in in Warzone Ranked Play. Your entire Rank Icon will change color and material depending on your current Skill Division. Your current Tier is also prominently shown in the center of your Rank icon.

It’s easy to see which Division someone is in in Warzone Ranked Play. Your entire Rank Icon will change color and material depending on your current Skill Division. Your current Tier is also prominently shown in the center of your Rank icon. End of Season Skill Setback: At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season: Bronze through Crimson players start in Tier I of the Skill Division below where they finished in the previous season. Iridescent and Top 250 players will start in Diamond I.

At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season:

Top 250 Leaderboard & Division

The Top 250 Division drops into Warzone, ranking the top 250 Ranked Play players in the world on an in-game Leaderboard that all players can view from within the Warzone Ranked Play lobby. The Top 250 will be active from Day 1 of each Season. Players will qualify for the Top 250 and appear on the Leaderboard as they surpass 10,000+ SR. The top 250 players with the highest SR above 10,000 will remain on the board and compete for 1st place over the remainder of the Season.

Ultimate Bragging Rights: In addition to new Rank and Seasonal Rewards in Warzone 2, the #1 Ranked Play player will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem at the end of each Season.

Ranks & Rewards

Warzone Ranked Play joins Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Ranked Play to deliver the most rewarding competitive Call of Duty experience ever, with a variety of valuable rewards available to players at launch and Season after Season.

Unlocked Rewards can be used in Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0. Unlock what the mode has to offer to show off your Rank and Skill wherever you play.

Ranks & Rank Rewards Separate from the player’s SR and Skill Division is Rank. Rank persists across Seasons to celebrate the player’s journey across their Ranked Play career. All players start at Rank 1 and can progress to Rank 50. Players increase their Rank by earning Stars. Each match has the ability to award three (3) Stars dependent on match placement. Earn enough Stars to reach the next Rank. Stars awarded by Placement: Top 25: 1 Star Top 10: 2 Stars 1st Place: 3 Stars Every 5 Ranks players will progress their Rank icon and unlock a set of Rank rewards: Rank 5: ‘Ranked and Reckless’ Vehicle Skin for use with the GMC Hummer EV. Rank 10: ‘Good Sweat’ Emblem Rank 15: ‘Lost Full’ Sticker Rank 20: ‘Bot Collector’ Weapon Charm Rank 25: ‘Hot Drop’ Animated Emblem Rank 30: ‘Ranked Play Win Tracker’ Gun Screen that displays the player’s lifetime Warzone Ranked Play win total. Rank 35: ‘Bot Patrol’ Sticker Rank 40: ‘Ranked Demon’ Large Decal Rank 45: ‘Frying’ Weapon Charm Rank 50: ‘Ranked Veteran’ Emblem & Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions. Each Rank Milestone also unlocks a Calling Card that represents the player’s achieved Rank.

Season 03 Rewards In addition to Rank Rewards, each Ranked Play Season will give players the opportunity to earn exclusive limited-time rewards. Throughout the Season 02, players can earn the following rewards: Placement Challenges Finish ‘Top 15’ 25 Times: ‘Salty’ Large Decal Finish ‘Top 5’ 10 Times: Pro Issue Chimera Blueprint Finish 1st Place: ‘Crowned’ Weapon Charm Kill & AssistChallenges Get 25 Kills or Assists: ‘Season 03 Competitor’ Sticker Get 100 Killsor Assists: ‘Ranked Play Season 03’ Loading Screen Get 500 Kills or Assists: ‘Season 03 Ranked Veteran’ Camo

End of Season Division Rewards At the end of each Season, players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season. Seasonal Division Rewards Each Ranked Play Season will have a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the player’s highest Skill Division reached that Season. The Season 03 rewards are as follows: Top 250: ‘Season 03 Top 250’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card Iridescent: ‘Season 03 Iridescent’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card Crimson: ‘Season 03 Crimson’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Diamond: ‘Season 03 Diamond’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Platinum: ‘Season 03 Platinum’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Gold: ‘Season 03 Gold’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Silver: Emblem Bronze: Emblem Ranked Play First Place: The player who finishes Season 03 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.



Competitive Integrity Features

Squad Backout / Match Cancel: If you lose a matchmade teammate before the match begins, your squad will be taken back to the lobby so you don’t start the match shorthanded. If too many squads get backed out before the match begins, we will return everyone to the lobby to find a better match.

Suspensions & Penalties: Disconnecting from matches early will result in SR Penalties and Matchmaking Suspensions. Repeated disconnects will result in higher SR Penalties and longer Suspensions.

SR Forgiveness: If a matchmade teammate disconnects during a game, you won’t lose any SR for the match. You’ll still be able to gain SR if you manage to gain more than your Deployment Fee.

Demotion Protection and Division Stickiness: Everytime you are promoted to a new Division, you’ll gain 3 games of Demotion Protection where you won’t lose any SR. Once those games have passed, if you happen to lose enough SR where you would normally get demoted, we will set you at the Division SR floor (Gold would be 2100 SR for example) to give you one more chance before getting demoted.

Party SR Restrictions: To ensure competitive fairness and balance of matches in higher Skill Divisions, players in certain Divisions can only party up with players around their current SR. The player with the highest Skill Division in the party determines which Party SR Restrictions are used: Iridescent (Including Top 250) & Crimson: Can party with players within 1 Skill Division Diamond: Can party within 2 Skill Divisions Bronze – Platinum: Can party up without any restrictions

To ensure competitive fairness and balance of matches in higher Skill Divisions, players in certain Divisions can only party up with players around their current SR. The player with the highest Skill Division in the party determines which Party SR Restrictions are used:

Additional Features

Find A Party: Warzone Ranked Play players can utilize the ‘Find a Party’ feature to find Squadmates of similar Skill before searching for a match. This feature includes the following preference filters: In-Game Communication Style: No Preference, Voice, Ping Only, and Text Main Language: Select up to 3 language preferences: English (EN), French (FR), German (DE), Italian (IT), or Spanish (EU) (ES) Playstyle: Competitive has been pre-selected and will remain locked for Party Finder.

Warzone Ranked Play players can utilize the ‘Find a Party’ feature to find Squadmates of similar Skill before searching for a match.

Hot Streaks: Win a Ranked Play game to earn Victory Streak Flames that appear behind your Rank Icon in the lobby and in-game. Extend your win streak to progress the flames. Victory Streak Flames expire when you are eliminated or after 72 hours without playing a Ranked Play match. Go on a roll and the competition will know the heat is coming.

Social Profile: Your WZ Ranked Play Rank icon will be added to your Social profile anywhere your profile is viewed across Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0.

GENERAL

PSA: Champion’s Quest Rewards Refresh Inc.! These are the final weeks for Players to earn the current Champion’s Quest rewards before the Season 04 reward refresh drops!



GAMEPLAY

New Features

All Maps | All Modes

Deployable Buy Station New Field Upgrade This new Field Upgrade is a rare drop acquirable via ground loot and Supply Boxes. Once a Player throws down the deploy marker, green smoke will mark the coordinates for a drone to drop a Deployable Buy Station at the target location. The delivery drone can be shot down and destroyed by any Player, dropping the Deployable Buy Station at its current coordinates. Once the Buy Station deploy marker has been deployed, an announcement will be made to all Players within close proximity and icons on both the Tac Map and minimap will be visible to all Players regardless of distance. Additional notes: Impact with the ground causes radial explosive damage. Any Player can interact with it once it is on the ground. It functions the same way a regular Buy Station does – and includes the same item inventory. It will be disabled while in gas. There is no expiration timer.

New Field Upgrade

Lootable Perk Packages New Category! Perk Packs will now be treated as items, which can be acquired over the course of a match via looting, Buy Stations, and eliminating Players, in addition to traditional custom Loadouts. Default Perk Packs will be available via loot at equal rarity, or via Buy Stations for $3,500: Veteran: Battle Hardened, Tracker, Fast Hands, Survivor Insurgent: Strong Arm, Scavenger, Cold Blooded, Ghost Bomber: Bomb Squad, Strong Arm, Resupply, Survivor Ranger: Double Time, Scavenger, Focus, Quick Fix SWAT: Battle Hardened, Double Time, Spotter, Survivor Personal, custom Perk Packs will be available via Squad Loadout Drops – in addition to finding those created by other Players when you eliminate them. Additional details: Eliminated Players will drop Perk Packs that they are carrying on the ground as a lootable item. Players can only have a single, active Perk Pack equipped at a time. Players cannot unequip an active Perk Pack unless it is replaced with another. Looting a Perk Pack immediately equips it and forces the previously equipped Perk Pack (if any) to drop on the ground as a loot item. Purchasing a Perk Pack immediately equips it and forces the previously equipped Perk Pack (if any) to enter the Player’s backpack.

New Category!

Al Mazrah | Battle Royale

Gulag Entry Kit This rare item found via ground loot and Supply Boxes provides Players with an additional Gulag attempt if they have already entered the Gulag during a match. Players can only hold a single Gulag attempt – which includes the initial, free attempt that Players receive upon Infil. Players with a remaining attempt, including the initial free one, will receive $2,000 cash when the Gulag closes.



Adjustments

All Maps | All Modes

“Most Wanted” Contract The reward crate will now drop when Players eliminate the Most Wanted target.



We have recently made a number of improvements to the “Most Wanted” Contract and have enjoyed seeing a huge lift in engagement, so we wanted to balance this gameplay by being equally as rewarding for Players who successfully eliminate the target.



All Maps | Battle Royale & Resurgence

Buy Stations Buy Station inventories have been adjusted to provide Players with an expected, static list of purchasable items. A new ‘Perk Packs’ tab has been added to the Buy Station with unlimited stock. Perk Packs: $3,500 Unlimited “Gear” Items: Armor Plates: $500 Gas Masks: $2,000 Armor Boxes: $2,000 Munitions Boxes: $2,000 UAVs: $6,000 UAV cost increased to $6,000, up from $4,000 Mortar Strikes: $4,000 Precision Strikes: $6,000 Loadout Markers: $20,000 Limited “Gear Items (2 Only): Counter UAVs: $3,000 Cluster Mines: $4,000 Self Revives: $4,000 Durable Gas Masks: $3,500



We have heard the feedback that Players want more reliability on the contents of what is in a Buy Station, as well as how much stock there is of each item. We agree with this feedback but will continue to monitor this, and the pricing adjustments, for future Seasonal Updates.



Al Mazrah | All Modes

“Intel” Contract Doubled the radius of the Upload Station capture zone.

Redeploy Drones Distance Throw Players using a Redeploy Drone in Al Mazrah will now receive an increased vertical boost when launched to better align with the size of the map. Spawning Redeploy Drones starting spawn locations are now static from match to match. Redeploy Drones now spawn prior to infil to allow players to plan their best infil strategies.



Al Mazrah | Battle Royale

Loadout Drops Contested Loadout Drops at Circles 2 & 5 have been changed to Squad Loadout Drops to match the Ranked Play (BETA) and Resurgence.

Enemy Combatants Strongholds Removed Armor Plates Reduced Accuracy by approximately 27% Primary Weapon limited to Kastov 762 Equipment limited to Frag, Semtex, and Gas Grenades

Gulag Decreased the number of Armor Plates that Players spawn with to 2, down from 3. This change does not affect Ranked Play, which remains at 3.



Al Mazrah | Resurgence

Loadout Drop Event A second Loadout Drop Public Event has been added to Massive Resurgence. This will occur after the fifth circle begins to close.



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue causing the downed notification to not appear in the killfeed while playing Battle Royale.

Fixed an issue blocking downed redeploy drones from doing explosive damage to Players on and near impact.

Fixed an issue in Al Mazrah that would cause some locations to not be end circle candidates. This change will open up a lot more variety in end circle locations.

DMZ

MAPS

New Features

The Koschei Complex New Exclusion Zone Deploy to Al Mazrah and access one of four unique entrances to explore the dark secrets of this facility. Look out for an incoming Intel Drop with a look a DMZ’s newest playspace.

New Exclusion Zone

GENERAL

New Items

NVGs Gear up and go dark with night vision goggles…



Updates

Added a UI representation of your dog tag level, and whether or not you have it, to the Backpack UI

Added new guaranteed Buy Station and Workbench locations to the Black Market buildings in larger POIs

Adjusted enemy combatant spawns and their pathing throughout Al Mazrah

Added XP Reward for extracting Weapon Cases beyond regular rewards

Gave the Armored Commander (Al Mazrah) a chance to carry the Weapon Case

Removed the ability to execute The Bombmaker and Pyro Commanders

Added an Overlord voice callout for large squads for all Players: squads larger than 3 Players (assimilation) will now alert other enemies in the area

Solos and the last Player eliminated on a squad now have time to “Plea for Help” before being eliminated!

Updated out of game UI for the Secure Backpack to match what you see in the Backpack in-game

Added a section in the DMZ Challenges menu to track the Koschei Complex challenges

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue preventing Players from entering Building 21 if they didn’t have the Multiplayer DLC pack installed

Fixed an issue causing the train safe to not have bullet or equipment collision.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause Players to die to the out of bounds trigger after exfilling on the Heavy Chopper

Fixed an issue where, on rare occasions, the Radiation Blocker animation would make it impossible to use anything after it ends

Fixed an issue where pinging the Dog Tag of a disconnected Player triggers an incorrect voice line

Fixed an issue where placement of first aid kit loot containers would cause the door to clip into the wall when fully opened

Fixed an issue where a helicopter AI reinforcement drop point was directly on top of an Exfil helicopter position in Quarry

Fixed an issue where the Mission timer sometimes would not disappear as intended

Fixed an issue where incorrect teammate progress would be shown in the Squad Mission Progress tab when a Mission has been completed

Fixed an issue where fast draw pistols were not working correctly in DMZ

Fixed an issue where AI controlled turrets continued to fire for a brief amount of time after they were destroyed

Fixed an issue where the Helicopter Commander was unable to target Players manning vehicle turrets correctly

Fixed an issue where personal Exfils would occasionally use an existing active Exfil

Fixed an exploit that allowed Players to duplicate the Revive Pistol

Fixed a bug preventing AI-controlled Sentry Turrets to be affected by DDoS

*Game features described above are based on current in-development features that are subject to change based on final development changes and/or game tuning or updates that may remove or modify some or all of the above features.

Related Posts