How to Earn Rewards in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Trophy Hunt Event

Call of Duty Season 3’s Trophy Hunt event has officially kicked off, allowing players to earn valuables in various modes. This challenge also includes two exclusive Operator Skins and Weapon Blueprints: the Roze Skin, Konig Skin, Nightsting, and Venom Strike. Here’s everything you need to know about how to earn rewards in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Trophy Hunt.

What Are the Gold Skull Coins in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2?

The gold skull coins are the trophies you can earn for the Call of Duty Trophy Hunt event, which will be dropped after an enemy kill. You can obtain them through Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer mode and Warzone 2, including Battle Royale, Resurgence, and Plunder. The same drops occur in DMZ but will also spawn from AI Combatants.

For MW2 Multiplayer mode, you can simply finish the match to add the gold skull coins to your bank. However, Warzone 2 requires players to secure them at Upload Stations, or they will not be counted. You can locate these with the Season 03 skull icon on the map to transfer the trophies:

DMZ players can also hold onto the coins until they reach the extraction, but they will disappear upon death.

How to Redeem Trophies in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

Now that you’ve collected the coins, it’s time to earn rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. You can go to the Events section to exchange the trophies and acquire Season 03 items.

Players can earn the following rewards in the Call of Duty Trophy Hunt with the corresponding token exchanges:

Spade Sunset Emblem (15 Trophies)

Enhanced Vision Calling Card (15 Trophies)

Double Battle Pass XP Token (30 Trophies)

1 Tier Skip (30 Trophies)

Mud Skirt Vehicle Skin (30 Trophies)

Valeria’s Stare Loading Screen (30 Trophies)

Bleed Out Weapon Sticker (30 Trophies)

A Plan Forms Loading Screen (30 Trophies)

Trophy Hunter Charm (30 Trophies)

Woodie Vehicle Skin (30 Trophies)

The Viper’s Pistol Emblem (30 Trophies)

Betrayed Loading Screen (30 Trophies)

Track and Kill Gun Screen (60 Trophies)

Nightsting Battle Rifle (120 Trophies)

Venom Strike Assault Rifle (150 Trophies)

Trophy Hunt Master Calling Card (1,000 Trophies)

Roze Skin (Purchase 10 items on the Events page)

Konig Skin (Purchase 15 items on the Events page)

There may be more items added to the list as the Trophy Hunt event continues, but for now, these are the exclusives you can earn from various modes.

That does it for our guide on how to redeem rewards in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Trophy Hunt event. While here, you can check out the relevant links below for more content, including how to make snipers one-hit.

