Image via Activision

The multiplayer weapon collection of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 showcases a variety of weapons, including Assault Rifles, Shotguns, and Sniper Rifles. Each gun has its own set of skills and playstyles, with even more variations in the Weapon Progression system. So, if you want to maximize your experience, we’ll show you the best guns in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.

Best Guns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer

M4 Assault Rifle

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The M4 is one of the first guns you can get when you start your adventures in Modern Warfare 2. But, even if it is a beginner weapon, this Assault Rifle can help players rank up in levels due to its easy handling and versatile capabilities. Moreover, this item’s stats are relatively high in various categories, including Damage, Recoil Control, and Mobility. However, if you want to equip Modifications to this item, you can check out our guide on the best M4 attachments to boost the weapon’s performance.

TAQ-56 Assault Rifle

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The TAQ-56 is another excellent choice for an Assault Rifle because of its rapid-fire rate, which can help take down enemies quickly in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer mode. With the right attachments, you’ll be able to eliminate the opposing team from short or long distances, where you can receive bonus XP for Longshot achievements. But the only way to unlock this mighty weapon is by reaching Rank 19, so it’s a good idea to use the M4 to achieve this feat.

FTAC Recon Battle Rifle

Screenshot via Twinfinite

If you want a powerful gun that deals immense damage, you should definitely equip the FTAC Recon, a weapon widely known as one of the best Battle Rifles in Modern Warfare 2. To unlock this item, players will need to reach Level 13 with the M4 in Weapon Progression. Although this gun has a limited ammo capacity, you can swiftly eliminate enemies with a few bullets, saving enough rounds for the next fight.

Lachmann Sub SMG

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Lachmann Sub SMG excels in many different categories, primarily with Recoil Control, Mobility, and Handling. As a result, players can effortlessly target members of the opposing team in long-range or close-quarters combat.

Compared to other guns in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, the Lachmann Sub can be challenging to acquire because you’ll need to level up two weapons: the Lachmann-762 Battle Rifle and the Lachmann-556 Assault Rifle. Fortunately, players can use XP tokens to enhance these items in a short amount of time to get one step closer to this unique SMG.

FSS Hurricane SMG

Screenshot via Twinfinite

When players rank up the M4 and the FTAC Recon, they will unlock one of the best SMGs known as “the FSS Hurricane.” This gun features a high damage rate, excellent recoil control, and an increased ammo capacity of 50 rounds without attachments. That said, the FSS Hurricane is perfect for players that enjoy close-range battles since it is better suited for these types of fights (it has less range than others on this list.)

SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Since the SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle has one of the best accuracy levels in Modern Warfare 2, it’s no surprise that many players have been using this weapon in multiplayer matches. With this gun on hand, you’ll be able to kill enemies with one shot from a distance, which is perfect for larger maps. Furthermore, this Marksman Rifle has outstanding recoil control and speed, but try to be mindful of its low amount of rounds.

Lockwood 300 Shotgun

Screenshot via Twinfinite

A few Modern Warfare 2 maps include maze-like areas where you must prepare for a fight at every turn. With this in mind, a Shotgun can undoubtedly help with these intense situations since these weapons immediately take down enemies in a close-quarters environment.

Out of all these guns, the Lockwood 300 is the best Shotgun of Modern Warfare 2 because of its impactful damage rate and more extended range. If you are a longtime player of the Call of Duty franchise, you’ll know that these weapons don’t typically excel in this category, yet this Shotgun somehow blows it out of the park.

RPK LMG

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Next on this list of the best MW2 multiplayer guns is the RPK Light Machine Gun. This weapon is great for heavy hitters who prefer more extensive amounts of ammo capacity, increasing your chances of survival in matches. But, of course, players can expect slower movement speed because of its immense size; therefore, they can attack the opposing side from a distance.

Signal 50 Sniper Rifle

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Larger player count maps in Ground War and Invasion require players to use long-range guns to eliminate foes. So, while exploring these expansive locations, you’ll need to equip a Sniper Rifle, like the Signal 50, to survive these lengthy and complex battles.

Even if Sniper Rifles can sometimes be challenging in movement speed, the Signal 50 has one of the best handlings in Modern Warfare 2. In return, beginners and longtime players will have an easy time with this weapon’s performance because it doesn’t lag as much as others in this collection. Additionally, you can shoot multiple bullets at a time, so don’t worry too much if you miss the first time.

JOKR Launcher

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The JOKR Launcher is a deadly weapon with a vast range and excellent accuracy in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer matches. With this gun, you’ll be able to precisely target enemies and take down larger groups due to its high damage rate. Nonetheless, players should still be aware of its limited ammo capacity since all Launchers typically have a small number of rounds.

Basilisk Handgun

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Despite the Basilisk Handgun’s compact size, this gun is a lethal force that can kill enemies with one shot in close-quarters combat. When looking at the weapon’s stats, you can see that it stands out in Recoil Control and Mobility, making it more accessible for smaller maps. In addition, we recommend equipping the Bryson HTA Trigger Action attachment because some players have indicated that it helps with the trigger delay of this device.

That’s everything you need to know about the best guns in Modern Warfare 2. For more Call of Duty content, you can explore the relevant links below, including our guide about how to filter game modes in MW2.

