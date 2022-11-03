Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play Coming in 2023

Image via Activision

Shutting down for two other Call of Duty titles.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will receive Ranked Play in its multiplayer starting sometime next year, Call of Duty studio Treyarch announced this week.

The developer did not confirm an exact date when the ranked modes will be coming to the recently released sequel in a tweet, but that it is working on features around the mode until then. The Ranked Play features include the competitive modes and rewards, ranked skill divisions, visible skill ratings, and a top 250 leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players will be able to get Call of Duty League practice with the CDL Moshpit multiplayer playlist coming at the beginning of Season 1 on Nov. 16.

Treyarch also announced in the same tweet thread that it will be retiring the League Play and Ranked Play from previous Call of Duty titles Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard, respectively, and that players have until Nov. 22 to claim any remaining rewards.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One last week on Oct. 28, and has amassed over $800 million in its opening weekend. The game has been well received, though some players have lamented over missing multiplayer options, confusing UI and menus, and false bans.

