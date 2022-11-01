Modern Warfare 2 Achieves Largest Opening Weekend Sales in COD History Leaving Big Movies in the Dust

Image via Activision

MW2 has beaten the box office openings of Top Gun Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness combined.

Today Activision announced via press release that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 achieved impressive sales in the first few days following its release.

The massively-anticipated game has managed to set a new record for the top-selling opening weekend in the history of the franchise, earning over $800 million in sell-through worldwide after its release on October 28.

Incidentally, the press release also mentioned that this is bigger than any box office opening of 2022, beating Top Gun Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness combined.

As a result, MW2 is the “Biggest Entertainment Opening of the Year” according to activision.

The previous sell-through record was held by Modern Warfare 3 and it was achieved in five days. MW2 beat it in three days. And yes. I know the numbers are weird.

More records set by the new game include unique players and hours played at the launch of a premium (non-free-to-play) COD launch.

The press release included a comment from Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick.

“Thank you to our talented team that has created magic through extraordinary artistry and technology, and to the global community of players who find joy and connection through Call of Duty. This milestone belongs to them”

We also hear from COD general manager Johanna Faries:

“Thank you, Call of Duty players, for making Modern Warfare II’s launch one for the record books as well as the highest grossing entertainment opening of the year. It is our honor and privilege to deliver such a historic launch weekend for the best fans in the world. As amazing as this opening has been, Call of Duty has much more in store. An unprecedented level of support for the Modern Warfare universe is on the horizon and Warzone 2.0’s launch is right around the corner. It’s an incredible time for the franchise.”

MW2 is currently available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

If you want to know whether it’s actually good, you can check out our review.