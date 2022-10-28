Despite 3 Years In Development, Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Is Still Missing Major Features at Launch

Today, Infinity Ward have officially launched the next iteration in the Call of Duty franchise, as players now have full access to both the single player and multiplayer portions of Modern Warfare 2. Yet, despite many praising and enjoying the newest game in the series, many are frustrated with the fact that the multiplayer is missing some pretty important features.

Every Missing Feature Modern Warfare 2 Is Currently Missing

In a post on the ModernWarfareII subreddit, user blazeryan11 vented their frustrations about how, despite being in development for three years, the game is missing some core tenants of the franchise’s multiplayer mode. Those missing features include:

HC Mode

Leaderboards

Stats

Barracks

Challenges

Medals

Ability to Inspect weapon in Gunsmith

Ability to save Custom Blueprints

Camo Unlock Notifications In-Game

Import settings not working

Ability to turn off Cross-Play

XP Token Countdown

Customizable Reticles

Split Screen Mode

The users go on to debate other important issues with the game’s multiplayer, including the fact that anytime the party leader goes into a menu, it’ll kick everyone out of the gunsmith or whatever else they are doing, often resulting in annoying crashes. Infinity Ward have yet to comment on these issues or mention when the first patch is coming to Modern Warfare 2.

