How to Unlock the Cronen Squall Battle Rifle in MW2 and Warzone 2

What you need to know and do for the Cronen Squall.

The third season of post-launch content for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 began on April 12, bringing new weapons and content for players to dive headfirst into. Among other things, it brought a new Battle Rifle into both titles, called the Cronen Squall. Players aren’t given it and have to unlock it so, here, we’re going through all there is to know and do to unlock the Cronen Squall in MW2 and Warzone 2.

What Is the Cronen Squall?

While the headlines for Season 3 may be taken by the FJX Imperium (the Intervention) Sniper Rifle, the Cronen Squall promises “exceptional damage output”, according to Activision. It is semi-automatic and designed for medium to longer ranges, so bear that in mind as you craft your loadouts and drop in with it.

How to Unlock Cronen Squall in MW2 and Warzone 2

To unlock the Cronen Squall, you must unlock Sector C11 on the Season 3 Battle Pass in either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone by using your earned Battle Pass Tokens.

The Cronen Squall is free for players who have purchased the Battle Pass, but does require you to play the game and rank up the Season 3 Battle Pass in either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.

Because the weapon is fairly far into the Battle Pass, it might take longer to get to than the FJX Imperium, which features much earlier.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Both titles — Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 — share a Battle Pass, meaning whichever you spend your time in you’ll be able to unlock the Cronen Squall. Once it’s unlocked, it’ll be available in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Season 3 brings significant changes to the weapon pool in the form of buffs and nerfs, so the Cronen Squall’s exact viability is yet to be established. So far, especially in Warzone 2, semi-automatic weapons have struggled to rise to the top of the most meta weapons, especially when remembering how formidable the DMR once was in the first BR.

That’s all there is to know about how to unlock the Cronen Squall Battle Rifle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, so be sure to get playing and rank up your Battle Pass. In the meantime, check out the related content for everything CoD.

