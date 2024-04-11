Roblox Anime Racing 2 Codes (April 2024)

If you’re playing Anime Racing 2, then you know that getting good characters is insanely hard. You’ll either have to be extremely lucky, invest Robux, or just grind for a very long time. However, there is a free way you can use to raise your odds. Scroll down for a full list of Anime Racing 2 codes.

Recommended Videos

All Anime Racing 2 Codes List

Working Codes

RELEASE: 200 Emerald (New)

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Racing 2

Follow the instructions below to redeem Anime Racing 2 codes:

Open Anime Racing 2 on Roblox. Press the Premium Shop button all the way to the left. Scroll down to the Codes section. Click on Redeem! to open the redemption menu. Type in your code in the text box. Click on Ok to claim the free stuff.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Codes in this Roblox experience are neither case-sensitive nor that long, but if you typed them out by hand, it’s possible you’ve made a spelling mistake. So, make sure to double-check for that. You could also just copy-paste them, which is the fastest method if you’re on a PC or laptop.

Also, it could be that the code you tried is expired. If that’s the case, the game will notify you via on-screen text, so look for that. We check whether the codes are working regularly and update the list if needed so the chances of this happening are lower than for spelling mistakes.

Related Article: Pet Race Codes

How to Get More Anime Racing 2 Codes

The best place to look for codes is the Clicker House Discord server. Devs post them together with patch notes, for which you can turn notifications on. However, they can be spammy and annoying, so you should bookmark this post instead. That way, you’ll have all the codes, just one bookmarks tab click away.

Well, that wraps up everything we have regarding codes for the Anime Racing 2 Roblox experience. For more similar articles, check out the Roblox codes section here on Twinfinite. There are lists there for all the most popular titles, where having those few extra boosts can go a long way.

Also, if you like racing experiences like this one, check out Fly Race. It has a slightly different theme, but it’s equally fun.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more