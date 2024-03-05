Roblox Pet Race Codes | Free Speed & Boosts (March 2024)

Updated March 5, 2024 We looked for extra codes!

If you see a Roblox experience with “pet” in its name, you can be sure that I’ve tried it out. What’s true for each and every one of them is that getting the best pets is a painstaking process. However, you can change that by using some free boosts. To help you out, we collected all Pet Race codes in one place. Just scroll down to see the list.

All Pet Race Codes

Here are all the working Pet Race codes, including the rewards that you get for redeeming them:

10KLikes : 2 x 15-min Auto Click Boost

: 2 x 15-min Auto Click Boost 100KFavorite : 3 x 15-min Triple Win Boost

: 3 x 15-min Triple Win Boost 5K: 5,000 Max Speed

Expired Pet Race Codes

3KLIKES : 3 x 15-min Triple Win Boost

: 3 x 15-min Triple Win Boost 2MVISITS : 3 x 15-min Auto Click Boost

: 3 x 15-min Auto Click Boost 20KMEMBERS: 2 x 15-min Acceleration Boost

How to Redeem Codes in Pet Race

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Here is what you need to do to redeem codes in Pet Race:

Open Pet Race on Roblox. Press the Codes button (bottom row of buttons) on the right. Type in your code in the text box. Click on Redeem! to claim your boosts.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Fortunately for you, codes in Pet Race aren’t case-sensitive. Still, we are all human, so there is a chance that you’ve made a spelling error. To avoid those, just copy and paste the codes instead. It’s quicker, too.

Another possibility is that the code you tried to redeem has expired. Unfortunately, the devs don’t specify the expiration dates for codes. Therefore, the best thing you can do is check a site you trust and use the working codes you find there.

How Can You Get More Pet Race Codes?

The best official source of codes for Pet Race is the Block Line Twitter/X page. The devs post them there together with announcements for any new updates or events. You could also check the Roblox page of the game, as they often put it into the experience’s description.

However, there may still be working codes that aren’t listed on either of those. So, you should bookmark this post instead. We check for new and test the old codes to make sure they are working. That way, you’ll always get all the possible bonuses from them.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

The most valuable source of free stuff in Pet Race, more important than codes even, is the playtime rewards. You can access them via the CLAIM GIFT! Button on the left. They accumulate as you play, and you can unlock all of them in about 90 minutes. Also, they reset when you re-enter the game, so do that whenever you claim the last reward for optimal gains.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Now, you should also check up on the daily rewards whenever you log in. You can get one of them by interacting with the golden chest next to your spawn. Then, you can get the second set by clicking the Daily Rewards button all the way to the top left of your screen. It’s small and easily missable.

What is Pet Race?

You might’ve guessed by its name that Pet Race is a racing game, but it’s actually a clicker simulator. The racing part of it is mostly automated, and there aren’t tracks or highways like in Midnight Chasers, for example.

On the other hand, there are plenty of pets. You can hatch and use them to increase your speed further. Getting the best ones and min-maxing everything will take you a long time, though.

Well, that is everything you need to know about codes and free rewards in Pet Race. For more similar articles, visit the Codes section here on Twinfinite. We have lists for all the popular Roblox titles, where boosts can really help you out.

Also, if you really enjoy clicker experiences, check out Bodybuilding Simulator. It has a fairly similar gameplay but with a weight-lifting twist.