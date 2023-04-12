How to Unlock the FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle in MW2 & Warzone 2 (Intervention)

Activision

The Intervention is back as the FJX Imperium – but how do you get it?

Here’s everything you need to know about how to unlock the FJX Imperium (Intervention) Sniper Rifle in Season 3 of MW2 and Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 Season 3 has brought a few new weapons for players to learn, master and drop into the action with. Undoubtedly the most significant is the FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle, which is likely to be at the top of the list for many fans to unlock as soon as they can in the new season.

What Is the FJX Imperium?

The FJX Imperium, as noted above is a one-shot sniper rifle that was known as the Intervention in 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The Intervention was beloved by fans for being a one-shot sniper with solid mobility. In other words, it was fast and easy to quick scope with.

This made it a go-to sniper for the likes of FaZe Clan and OpTic Gaming, as well as other popular YouTubers and streamers.

How to Get the FJX Imperium (Intervention) in MW2 & Warzone 2

The FJX Imperium can be unlocked in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 by ranking up the Season 3 Battle Pass and unlocking Sector C4.

This is like previously added weapons, the Tempus Torrent for example, which was also very simple to unlock once you started playing and racking up that XP from playing the game.

This makes it one of the earlier unlocks, with the Season 3 Battle Pass set to follow the same pattern established in Season 1 and 2 of a map that players have to work their way through by spending their earned BP tokens.

Once that’s completed, players will have the FJX Imperium unlocked in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. It automatically unlocks in both – meaning the Battle Pass progress in one game will be enough to ensure you can use it in either title.

From there, it’s just a matter of equipping it as you deem fit and dropping into the action. It might not perform quite as well as the original Intervention but it’ll slot right into the selection of solid sniper rifles established in Warzone 2. With the Season 3 update, they can now one-hit if incendiary ammunition is equipped.

That’s how to unlock the FJX Imperium (Intervention) Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. There’s plenty more where that came from, including the Cronen Squall, which dropped as MW2 and WZ2’s new Battle Rifle. As Season 3 develops, we’ll have all the latest here on Twinfinite.

