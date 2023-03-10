Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2: How to Unlock the Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle

Image Source: Activision

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s Season Two Reloaded has now been confirmed as dropping on March 15, 2023. Among other things, it brings a new Marksman Rifle in the form of the Tempus Torrent. There are a couple of ways players can get their hands on it, so here’s everything you need to know about how to unlock the Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season Two Reloaded.

How to unlock the Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle

Where the Season Two update brought the ISO Hemlock AR and the KV Broadside Shotgun, Season Two Reloaded brings a new DMR in the Tempus Torrent. It promises to hit hard and keep you in longer range engagements, even if players’ recoil control and trigger fingers will be more important than with other weapons.

Unlocking the Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle is very simple and can be done one of two ways:

Weapon Challenge – get 25 Double Kills with a Marksman Rifle

get 25 Double Kills with a Marksman Rifle Store Bundle – simply purchase the weapon via the MW2 or Warzone 2 in-game store

No specific Marksman Rifle is required, but players should opt for a semi-auto one like the EBR-14 rather than a bolt-action marksman rifle. Pair that with a playlist centered around a smaller map – like Shipment 24/7 – and you should rack up those double kills in no time.

The devs also revealed that the Tempus Torrent comes equipped with 20 Round Mags as standard and boasts “predictable” if moderate recoil.

It also forms part of the M4 Weapon Platform, so the majority of its attachments will come as a result of having that weapon platform ranked up. It will also kill in one-hit if players can hit a headshot at closer to medium ranges, otherwise expect a fairly consistent two-hit kill.

That’s all there is to know about how to unlock the Tempus Torrent in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. We’ll have to wait and see how it slots into both titles’ metas as they develop and we speed towards Season Three.

