All Weapons Buffs & Nerfs in Warzone 2 Season Two Reloaded: KV Broadside, RAAL LMG & More
New meta incoming.
Warzone 2 Season Two Reloaded dropped on 15 March, bringing a host of new content to the battle royale, as well as the adjustments to existing content we’ve come to expect. Here, we’re focusing on the latter, running through every weapon buff and nerf in the Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season Two Reloaded update.
Some of the weapon buffs and nerfs were expected beforehand – like the KV Broadside shotgun which came to dominate Season Two thanks to its remarkable power up close and Dragon’s Breath ammunition. Others, like the RAAL LMG and RPK, have come as a surprise with the battle royale’s patch notes and promise to seriously shake up the prevailing meta as we approach Season Three.
There’s also been buffs for the VEL 46, BAS-p and MX9 SMGs, pointing to new leaders in that particular weapon class.
Every weapon buff and nerf in Season Two Reloaded
Here, courtesy of the official patch notes, is every weapon buff and nerf that came with the update on March 15:
Assault Rifles
- STB 556
- Added minimum damage against Armor (limits bullets to kill at furthest range)
Light Machine Guns
- RAAL MG
- Reduced far range damage
- Small increase to close range damage
- Reduced headshot damage
- Reduced upper torso damage
- Increased recoil
- RPK
- Reduced walking speed
- Reduced muzzle velocity
- Sakin MG38
- Reduced damage range
Marksman Rifles
- Crossbow
- Increased time period to trigger double kills for challenges
Submachine Guns
- MX9
- Increased mid damage ranges
- BAS-p
- Increased sprint to fire time
- Increased damage ranges
- PDSW 528
- Slightly offset weapon while ADS using iron sights to improve visibility
- Vel 46
- Increased close damage ranges
- Fixed attributes on 30 round magazine to improve handling and mobility
- Lachmann Sub
- Reduced movement speed
- Reduced aim down sight speed
- Improved recoil control
- LM Nebula Barrel
- Improved damage range
- Improved recoil control
Shotguns
- KV Broadside
- Reduced lower torso damage
- 12 Gauge Ammo
- Reduced damage ranges
- Reduced close range damage
- Dragon’s Breath Ammo
- Reduced damage ranges
- Reduced close range damage
- Global reduction to 12 gauge Dragon’s Breath maximum residual damage
- Bryson 800 and Bryson 890
- Increased headshot damage on all slugtype ammo
- Added minimum damage against armor
ATTACHMENTS
Global
- Flinch
- Reduced recenter speed for Flinch
- Minor increase to Flinch on ARs, SMGs, LMGs, and Shotguns
Ammunition
- Hollow Point Rounds
- Removed bullet velocity penalty
- Frangible Rounds
- Changed healing delay timer to set from last bullet’s impact (lengthens the overall delay on a Player)
- Removed damage range penalty
- Overpressure Rounds
- Removed recoil penalty
- Increased flinch imparted on Players
- 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath
- Reduced residual damage while burning
- 12 Gauge Slugs and HE Slugs
- Added minimum damage against armor
Underbarrel Launchers
- Removed movement penalty from Grenade Launchers
- Added recoil control bonus to Underbarrel Grenade and Shotgun Launchers
- Added one extra ammunition stock to Grenade Launchers
Stocks
- Reduced flinch received on no stock modifications
Bipod Grips
- Reduced ADS penalty for the Bipod V9 grip
- CORE BP2 Bipod Grip:
- Fixed bug in stat reporting
- Added hip recoil control
- Reduced hip walking speed
- Removed ADS penalty
- Added grip to compatible LMGs and Marksman Rifles
Underbarrel Grips
- Reduced ADS penalty on all under barrel grips
- Reduced movement speed penalty for all vertical grips
Muzzle Attachments
- Breachers
- Greatly reduced ADS penalty
- Added hip movement speed buff
- Flash Hiders
- Reduced ADS penalty
Optics
- Reduced ADS penalty on holo optics
- Removed movement penalties on holo optics
- Reduced ADSand movement penalties from all thermal, hybrid, and variable zoom optics
- Reduced ADS penalty on shotgun scopes
Comb Attachments
- Fixed Handling stat UI on:
- Shlager TTF3 Riser
- FSS Ammo Sleeve
- PD-A40 Sleeve
- Wingman Comb
- FSS EL-T Pouch
That’s all there is to say about all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season Two Reloaded. The remainder of the season promises to be huge for players of the battle royale, with a new meta undoubtedly emerging in the coming days and weeks. For everything you need to know, including the best SMGs, best ARs and best Sniper Rifles, keep it tuned to Twinfinite.
