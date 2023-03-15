All Weapons Buffs & Nerfs in Warzone 2 Season Two Reloaded: KV Broadside, RAAL LMG & More

Warzone 2 Season Two Reloaded dropped on 15 March, bringing a host of new content to the battle royale, as well as the adjustments to existing content we’ve come to expect. Here, we’re focusing on the latter, running through every weapon buff and nerf in the Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season Two Reloaded update.

Some of the weapon buffs and nerfs were expected beforehand – like the KV Broadside shotgun which came to dominate Season Two thanks to its remarkable power up close and Dragon’s Breath ammunition. Others, like the RAAL LMG and RPK, have come as a surprise with the battle royale’s patch notes and promise to seriously shake up the prevailing meta as we approach Season Three.

There’s also been buffs for the VEL 46, BAS-p and MX9 SMGs, pointing to new leaders in that particular weapon class.

Every weapon buff and nerf in Season Two Reloaded

Here, courtesy of the official patch notes, is every weapon buff and nerf that came with the update on March 15:

Assault Rifles

STB 556 Added minimum damage against Armor (limits bullets to kill at furthest range)



Light Machine Guns

RAAL MG Reduced far range damage Small increase to close range damage Reduced headshot damage Reduced upper torso damage Increased recoil

RPK Reduced walking speed Reduced muzzle velocity

Sakin MG38 Reduced damage range



Marksman Rifles

Crossbow Increased time period to trigger double kills for challenges



Submachine Guns

MX9 Increased mid damage ranges

BAS-p Increased sprint to fire time Increased damage ranges

PDSW 528 Slightly offset weapon while ADS using iron sights to improve visibility

Vel 46 Increased close damage ranges Fixed attributes on 30 round magazine to improve handling and mobility

Lachmann Sub Reduced movement speed Reduced aim down sight speed Improved recoil control LM Nebula Barrel Improved damage range Improved recoil control



Shotguns

KV Broadside Reduced lower torso damage 12 Gauge Ammo Reduced damage ranges Reduced close range damage Dragon’s Breath Ammo Reduced damage ranges Reduced close range damage Global reduction to 12 gauge Dragon’s Breath maximum residual damage

Bryson 800 and Bryson 890 Increased headshot damage on all slugtype ammo Added minimum damage against armor



ATTACHMENTS

Global

Flinch Reduced recenter speed for Flinch Minor increase to Flinch on ARs, SMGs, LMGs, and Shotguns



Ammunition

Hollow Point Rounds Removed bullet velocity penalty

Frangible Rounds Changed healing delay timer to set from last bullet’s impact (lengthens the overall delay on a Player) Removed damage range penalty

Overpressure Rounds Removed recoil penalty Increased flinch imparted on Players

12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Reduced residual damage while burning

12 Gauge Slugs and HE Slugs Added minimum damage against armor



Underbarrel Launchers

Removed movement penalty from Grenade Launchers

Added recoil control bonus to Underbarrel Grenade and Shotgun Launchers

Added one extra ammunition stock to Grenade Launchers

Stocks

Reduced flinch received on no stock modifications

Bipod Grips

Reduced ADS penalty for the Bipod V9 grip

CORE BP2 Bipod Grip: Fixed bug in stat reporting Added hip recoil control Reduced hip walking speed Removed ADS penalty Added grip to compatible LMGs and Marksman Rifles



Underbarrel Grips

Reduced ADS penalty on all under barrel grips

Reduced movement speed penalty for all vertical grips

Muzzle Attachments

Breachers Greatly reduced ADS penalty Added hip movement speed buff

Flash Hiders Reduced ADS penalty



Optics

Reduced ADS penalty on holo optics

Removed movement penalties on holo optics

Reduced ADSand movement penalties from all thermal, hybrid, and variable zoom optics

Reduced ADS penalty on shotgun scopes

Comb Attachments

Fixed Handling stat UI on: Shlager TTF3 Riser FSS Ammo Sleeve PD-A40 Sleeve Wingman Comb FSS EL-T Pouch



That’s all there is to say about all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season Two Reloaded. The remainder of the season promises to be huge for players of the battle royale, with a new meta undoubtedly emerging in the coming days and weeks. For everything you need to know, including the best SMGs, best ARs and best Sniper Rifles, keep it tuned to Twinfinite.

Related Posts