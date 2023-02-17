Top 5 Best ARs in Warzone 2 Season 2, Ranked

Image Source: Activision

The assault and battle rifles are a go-to choice for most Warzone 2 players who want a weapon that both packs a punch at distance as well as being effective at closer ranges. There are obviously a bunch you can use in the game, but which of them are meta at the moment after the launch of the second season? Here, we’ll be taking a look at what the best rifles are in Warzone 2 Season 2 for a meta rifle loadout that will shred your enemies.

For a simple overview, the meta Warzone 2 Season 2 rifles in the game right now are as follows:

Kastov-74U

Kastov-762

M4

TAQ-56

TAQ-V

Below, we’ll pick out some of our favorites and explain why they’re so damn good, while also offering some attachment suggestions so you can ensure you have a meta loadout.

5) TAQ-56

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The TAQ-56 is a superb all-rounder that essentially takes the best element from each AR and combines it in a single package. It’s got excellent stopping power, which is slightly traded off against stronger recoil than something like, say, the Lachmann-556, but you’ll be dropping enemies so quickly it’s worth the penalty.

Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Stock: Factory

Factory Optic: SZ SRO7

SZ SRO7 Under: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Muzzle: Echoline GS-X

You unlock the TAQ 56 once you reach player level 19.

4) Kastov 762

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

For Warzone 2 Season 2, the Kastov-762 has been slightly nerfed in terms of damage output, but it’s still one of best ARs in the game. This below build heavily puts a premium on damage output, extending damage range, and ensuring high levels of accuracy are maintained regardless of map size so that it’s useable on Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.

Muzzle : TY-LR8

: TY-LR8 Barrel : IG-K30 406mm

: IG-K30 406mm Optic : Aim OP-V4

: Aim OP-V4 Ammo : 7.62 High Velocity

: 7.62 High Velocity Mag: 40 Round

Simply reach Level 23 to unlock the Kastov 762.

3) TAQ-V

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The TAQ-V has quickly risen to prominence as one of the best meta ARs in Warzone 2 Season 2. Like the 56, it’s a solid all-rounder that essentially takes the best element from each AR and combines it in a single package. It’s got excellent stopping power, which is slightly traded off against stronger recoil than something like, say, the Lachmann-556, but you’ll be dropping enemies so quickly it’s worth the penalty.

Barrel: 18″ Precision-6 Barrel

18″ Precision-6 Barrel Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Optic: XRX On-Point Optic

XRX On-Point Optic Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

After unlocking the TAQ-56, progress that weapon to Level 11 to unlock the TAQ-V Battle Rifle.

2) Kastov 74-U

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The punchiest of the best Warzone 2 Season 2 assault rifles, the Kastov 74-U shreds enemies at close to medium ranges with its high damage output. The tradeoff is, of course, the recoil control, but the right attachments take this meta rifle to the very top of the tier list.

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin

FSS Sharkfin Stock: MARKEEV R7 Stock

MARKEEV R7 Stock Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Muzzle: FTAC CASTLE COMP

To unlock the Kastov 74-U you’ll first need to hit Level 23 in order to unlock access to the Kastov 762, then progress to Weapon Level 11 to unlock the Kastov 545 Assault Rifle. From here, level the Kastov 545, you will then need to level it up to Weapon Level 13, and by doing so you will unlock the Kastov-74U.

1) M4

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The M4 was always one of the best ARs in the game, and thanks to a small buff to its semi-auto capabilities for Season 2 it’s now up there as the best overall rifle. The strength of the M4 is how controllable its recoil is as standard, our attachments actually focus on dialing up its long-range capabilities a bit further. That means increasing damage and further reducing recoil.

Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

Hightower 20″ Barrel Stock: Corio Precio Factory

Corio Precio Factory Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Under: XTEN Nexus Grip

XTEN Nexus Grip Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

There’s no need to worry about unlocking the M4 since it’s your starter weapon!

That’s all you need to know about the best rifles in Warzone 2 Season 2. Check out our related content, such as the best SMGs in Warzone 2.0, how to unlock the Victus XMR sniper rifle or the best Lachmann-556 setup for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

