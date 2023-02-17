The Top 5 Best SMGs in Warzone 2 Season 2, Ranked

Here are a few of the best SMGs to help you conquer the warzone.

Warzone 2 follows the trend of the first entry, letting players bring in their custom weaponry to conquer the battlefield. Following the game’s second season, though, there are a few changes to the meta you need to know. Here are the best SMGs in Warzone 2 Season 2 that’ll help you gain an edge over your competition on Ashika Island as well as Al Mazrah. We’ll also explain how to unlock and build them with the best attachments.

5) VEL 46

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

The VEL 46 has really come into its own for Warzone 2 Season 2 as it’s superb on close-range maps like Ashika Island. The mobility is excellent, with the weapon allowing for fast movement speed and a quick ADS. We’ve tuned this build to compensate for recoil so that it’s nice and easy to control.

Muzzle: LACERTA Compensator

LACERTA Compensator Stock: DEMO RXT Stock

DEMO RXT Stock Underbarrel: MERC Foregrip

MERC Foregrip Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip: SCHLAGER Soldier Grip

Unlocking the MX9 requires you to reach level 41 to access the STB 556 Assault Rifle, then take that weapon to Level 13 to get the MX9 Submachine Gun.

4) FSS Hurricane

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

A member of the all-around best assault rifle in the game, the M4, the FSS Hurricane is the SMG version boasting nearly the same traits. For Season 2, the lack of punch compared to the Lachman and Fennec see it drop down a bit on the list, but the range and mobility are still good enough to see it make the cut, so long as you have the right build. Lucky for you, then, we’ve got a great one below you can follow, which focuses on keeping the best traits of this gun and dialing up the damage:

Muzzle: XTEN Black Kite

XTEN Black Kite Stock: Demo Quicksilver Stock

Demo Quicksilver Stock Underbarrel: AGENT Grip

AGENT Grip Laser: Corio Laz-44 V3

Corio Laz-44 V3 Ammo: 5.78x28MM Overpressured

To unlock the FSS Hurricane you need to reach level 4 to gain access to the Custom Loadout system. From there, take the M4 Assault Rifle to level 13 to unlock the FTAC Recon. Now it’s just a case of getting the FTAC to level 16 to unlock the FSS Hurricane.

3) Fennec 45

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Yes, the Fennec 45 has been nerfed pretty hard for Season 2, but it’s still meta for all the same reasons as before. Much like the Vazev-9k, this weapon has a blinding fast rate of fire and a very low TTK. It isn’t so good at long range though, as you’d expect for an SMG, which is why the below build is designed to help you close the gap and bring the pain at all distances.

Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Barrel: Fennec Covert Force

Fennec Covert Force Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Mag: Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Mag 45 Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip

Unlocking the Fennec 45 in Warzone 2 is a pretty simple process, requiring players only to rank up to level 38.

2) Vaznev-9K

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

The Vaznev-9K is the definition of spray and prays, as it’ll knock down your foes but at the expense of a wildly inconsistent accuracy pattern. Used in the highest level of Call of Duty play, this weapon will work wonders for you and ultimately prove one of the best SMGs in the game for Warzone 2 Season 2.

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Compensator

FTAC Castle Compensator Grip: Agent Foregrip

Agent Foregrip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Otrezat Stock

Unlocking the Vaznev-9K will require you to first reach Rank 23 and access the Kastov 762. From there, take the 762 to Level 10 to unlock the Kastov 545, which you then need to get to Level 12. This, in turn, will get you the 74U, which needs to hit Level 15 before unlocking the Vaznev-9K. It’s a bit of a grind, but it’s worth it.

1) Lachmann Sub

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Following the launch of Warzone 2 Season 2, the Lachman Sub has become the meta SMG. Of course, it was already pretty strong even before, but now the Fennec 45 has been nerfed it’s taken over top spot. Just as before, it boasts one of the highest time-to-kill (TTK) of all the SMGs while boasting a well-rounded approach to any situation.

Here’s a solid lineup of attachments to use, which turns this particular weapon into one of the best SMGs in Warzone 2 Season 2, especially on Ashika Island where close-range engagements are so common:

Muzzle: XTEN Black Kite

XTEN Black Kite Barrel: L38 Falcon 226MM

L38 Falcon 226MM Underbarrel: MERC Foregrip

MERC Foregrip Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Mag: 40 Round

To unlock the Lachman sub, you will need to first unlock the Lachmann-762 (available at Level 16). From there, get your 762 to weapon level 13, which then unlocks the Lachmann-556 Assault Rifle. Finally, get the 556 to weapon level 12 to unlock Lachmann Sub.

That’s all you need to know about the best SMGs in Warzone 2 Season 2. Check out our related content below to find out more tips and tricks, such as the best Lachmann-556 loadout, how to show your FPS, or a few of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer.

