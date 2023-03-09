Best KV Broadside Shotgun Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Activision

The KV Broadside shotgun dropped with Season Two, giving players another close range option in either the battle royale or the annual installment. But what is the best KV Broadside loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2? Here’s what you need to know.

Best KV Broadside Warzone 2 Loadout

Despite being a new addition to the game, the Broadside has ascended through the rankings incredibly quickly, currently sitting as the second most-used weapon in Warzone 2. That’s because of its ease of use and power up-close; it’s almost guaranteed to outgun SMGs at point-blank range.

While a Season Two Reloaded nerf is a distinct possibility, for now, players will want to make the most of its power and equip attachments that improve its range, handling and damage. As a result, the best loadout makes the most of the following attachments:

Muzzle: XTEN Modified Choke

XTEN Modified Choke Barrel: Range Twelve

Range Twelve Laser: STOVL Tac Laser

STOVL Tac Laser Stock: VLK Stockless

VLK Stockless Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath

While the KV Broadside’s ADS isn’t massively improved, players will find that they seldom need to scope in to take down enemies and hip firing is far more effective. The Dragon’s Breath ammo selection will do residual damage to any enemies your bullets haven’t dealt with.

Activision via Twinfinite

Best KV Broadside Modern Warfare 2 Loadout

In Modern Warfare 2, you’ll want to rock slightly different attachments, albeit some do translate from our recommended battle royale loadout:

Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke

Bryson Improved Choke Barrel: Range Twelve

Range Twelve Laser: 7MW Canted Laser

7MW Canted Laser Stock: VLK Stockless

VLK Stockless Rear Grip: True TAC Grip

This loadout makes the Broadside slightly more versatile and geared towards faster-paced, respawn gameplay. Specifically, the True TAC Grip makes hitting shots far easier and the Bryson Improved Choke improves the range and gives you a tighter pellet spread – designed for MW2’s 6v6 environments rather than clearing out houses and close corners on Al Mazrah or Ashika Island.

How to unlock the KV Broadside

The KV Broadside can be unlocked via the Season Two Battle Pass in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2. Specifically, players just need to Claim Sector B4, which will be easy enough for most players.

After that, you can drop into the game of your choosing and rock this ultra powerful shotgun.

After that, you can drop into the game of your choosing and rock this ultra powerful shotgun.

