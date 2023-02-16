Top 5 Best Snipers in Warzone 2, Ranked (Season 2)
Here are a few of the best sniper rifles to dominate the long range fight in Warzone 2.0.
Warzone 2 has arrived in its second season, and there are a bunch of small but meaningful tweaks to the meta in Season 2 that have slightly changed the meta snipers in the game. Here are the best snipers in Warzone 2 Season 2 that you can use to dominate Al Mazrah and Askhika Island.
5) MCPR-300
The MCPR-300 is a slower sniper rifle, and it often is overlooked as a best-in-class weapon, but it definitely is a top pick. The gun makes up for its slow rate of fire with power and incredible range. Expect to deal heavy damage at any range, with Warzone star, Huskers, boasting an incredibly well-rounded loadout:
- Barrel: 22” OMX 456
- Laser: FSS OLEV Laser
- Grip: CRONEN ZERO Rear Grip
- Stock: FSS MERC Stock
- Muzzle: FTAC Reaper
4) Signal 50
While this sniper lacks power, it makes up for it in the fire rate department. Much like a marksman rifle, the Signal 50 has a very friendly rate of fire to make up for missing your first shot. This setup knocks down the handling and mobility a bit but makes up for it with heavier damage, as well as incredible range and accuracy.
- Barrel: FSS Jetstream
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Laser: 1MW Laser Box
- Rear Grip: Stalwart Grip
- Ammo: .50 Cal Explosive
3) Victus XMR
Nearly identical to the MCPR-300, the Victus XMR slightly best the former weapon by packing a better damage profile when hitting chest shots. Check out OpTic Gaming TeePee’s loadout for the sniper rifle. Keep in mind this setup is only four attachments, but it most certainly brings the firepower and the accuracy to conquer the lobby. It was technically a Season 1 meta weapon, but we have found it works just well in Season 2 so far.
- Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Grip: Bruen G305
- Ammo: .50 Cal Explosive
2) LAB 330
Another weapon that isn’t typically considered a good sniper, but it actually has great power and can prove devastating with the right build. Good thing we’ve got that right here for you, then! Here’s a look at the best loadout for a meta Warzone 2 Season 2 330:
- Barrel: 23.5” FLUTED R-67
- Laser: FSS OLEV Laser
- Comb: CRONEN GI40 Cheek Riser
- Stock: ZLR T70 PAD Extension
- Muzzle: NILSOUND 90
1) SAB-50
The SAB-50 is absolutely the best one-shot sniper in Warzone 2 Season 2. This weapon is superb for any long-range engagement. The below tune is designed for faster ADS speed and better recoil stabilization and controllability.
- Barrel: 18.5” BRYSON
- Underbarrel: PHASE-3 Grip
- Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X
- Muzzle: ZLR TALON 5
- Stock: FTAC EZX-PRO
That’s all you need to know about the best snipers in Warzone 2 Season 2. Check out our related content, such as the best SMGs in Warzone 2.0, how to unlock the Victus XMR sniper rifle or the best Lachmann-556 setup for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.
