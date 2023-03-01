Is Shipment 24/7 Coming Back in Modern Warfare 2?

Image Source: Activision

Fans of the Call of Duty Franchise have fought in many locales. From bombed-out battlefields in the middle east to shady cargo ships stuck in massive storms, the would-be soldiers of COD are no stranger to various backdrops for their carnage. However, despite franchises producing some of the most unique level designs in gaming, one map remains king (or queen) in the eyes of many gamers. The map in question is Shipment. But is the Shipment map returning in MW2? Let’s get into the deets.

Is the Shipment 24/7 Playlist Returning to MW2? Explained

With the latest Season 2 update, the much-adored Shipment 24/7 playlist was replaced by the Season 2 mosh pit playlist, which features a couple of new maps and modes. But if you’re one of the many players who wants to see the Shipment 24/7 playlist return, there’s still a likelihood that that’s still on the cards.

While it’s hard to predict when the Shipment 24/7 playlist will return, Infinity Ward clearly knows how beloved the map is, especially for grinding camos for Warzone 2. So, if we were to wager, it’s likely that the Shipment 24/7 playlist will return sometime over the next couple of weeks. Of course, this isn’t confirmed as of yet, but we’ll make sure to update this guide when we hear something more official.

Why is Shipment Such A Fan Favorite?

Shipment is a fan favorite because of its basic design that encourages complete and utter chaos. The map is shaped like a box filled with dozens of large cargo containers that allow players to hide and take advantage of their environment amongst the clutter of destruction. The map was remade in MW 2019 and was so popular that it’s had its own 24/7 playlist several times now.

Whether players flock to the map to level up guns and grind for camos or just for sheer insanity, the map is on the same status as Blood Gulch from Halo or Dust from Counterstrike. It just refuses to die in popularity and will likely remain a staple of the Call of Duty franchise for the foreseeable future.

And with that, you finally know whether the Shipment m24/7 playlist will be making a return in MW2. For more information about Task Force 141 and anything related to Call of Duty, keep your sights on Twinfinite.

