Best Tempus Torrent Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

The Tempus Torrent marksman rifle dropped with Season Two Reloaded of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. While its newness in both titles means we don’t know its nuances and exact weapon profile just yet, we the in-depth Gunsmith makes choosing attachments far simpler. Here, then, is the best Tempus Torrent marksman rifle loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Warzone 2 Tempus Torrent Build

A semi-automatic marksman rifle, the Tempus Torrent promises to be rewarding at medium and longer ranges but leave players exposed up close. As a result, you’ll likely need a SMG as your other weapon.

Regardless, our recommended class loadout focuses on controlling recoil, keeping damage ranges as strong as possible and aiding mobility whilst ADS:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock

Demo Fade Pro Stock Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 30 Round Mag

The stock, underbarrel and optic stand out as the most crucial attachments for the Tempus Torrent – mainly because a semi-auto rate of fire makes accuracy and hitting consecutive shots all the more important. Whiffing shots will likely result in an enemy AR gunning you down and sending you to the Gulag.

Activision via Twinfinite

Best Modern Warfare 2 Tempus Torrent Loadout

In Modern Warfare 2, because you’ll likely be using this DMR at closer range than in Warzone 2. As a result, we’re putting more emphasis on handling and mobility to ensure you’re sorted for the faster-paced respawn environment CoD multiplayer offers.

Specifically, you’ll want to equip the shorter barrel and rear grip to make it quicker and lighter, giving you a better chance of getting ADS before a pesky SMG user can get close enough to gun you:

Barrel: 12.5″ Rugged ZN

12.5″ Rugged ZN Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Assault-60 Stock Factory

Assault-60 Stock Factory Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

XTEN Grip Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

That’s all there is to know about the best Tempus Torrent loadout for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. If you’re struggling with unlocking the weapon, you can check out our guide to unlocking the Tempus Torrent in Season Two Reloaded right here.

